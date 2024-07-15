Share this postThe final word on the attempted Trump assassinationseemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe final word on the attempted Trump assassinationJul 15, 20245Share this postThe final word on the attempted Trump assassinationseemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePeople will have a hard job persuading me that this is not the correct interpretation of events yesterday"They WAITED 42 Second to shoot Trump's Assassin" New Questions Emerge | Redacted w Clayton Morris5Share this postThe final word on the attempted Trump assassinationseemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare