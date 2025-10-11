❗️WARNING: ‘What they really fear are the coming protests against Keir Starmer’s, promised, forced, digital ID.’

Maajid Nawaz says continued pro-Palestine protestors will be used as ‘patsies’ by government to ban upcoming protests against digital ID

UK officials admit they have STILL not been told which EU countries will introduce new Entry/Exit System

“The EES requires Britons and other non-EU citizens to register at the EU border by scanning their passport and having their fingerprints and photograph taken at an electronic booth.

Passengers may also have to answer a series of questions about their travel plans, including whether they have a place to stay, have bought travel insurance and whether that have sufficent funds to cover their trip.

Answering ‘no’ to any of the questions could lead to them being questioned by border guards.”

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15181285/Travel-chaos-UK-officials-admit-not-told-EU-countries-new-Entry-Exit-EES-start.html

UK 🇬🇧 Digital ID : From tomorrow, free buss passes rules for seniors have changed for applying and renewal.

Guess where people are being funnelled to in order to prove eligibility and ID? Yep digitally via ‘one log in.’ People DO NOT have to use ‘one log in’ for this purpose but will be nudged to. Please help your elderly relatives escape getting locked in to digital platforms by explaining they can deal with it by other methods. And perhaps help them with this.”

(Robin Monotti)

https://t.me/seemorerocks/93442

UK 🇬🇧 DIGITAL ID: ‘YOUR BIOMETRIC DIGITAL ID DATA LINKED TO UK GOV ‘ONE LOGIN’ IS GOING TO BE SHARED GLOBALLY’

The sharing means that, for example, Israel may determine what a UK citizen is or is not allowed to do in their daily life by remotely controlling their One Login access.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/govuk-one-login-privacy-notice/govuk-one-login-privacy-notice#who-we-share-your-information-with

From JOHN O’LOONEY: The digital tyranny unfolds in the UK 🇬🇧

A letter received:

“From 18th November 2025, a new legal requirement will require all company directors and people with significant control to verify their identity.

It is important to get this done as soon as possible.

Once you are verified, you will get a personal code that you will need to send to us so that we can file your next confirmation statement.

In order to verify yourself, you will need your personal identity documents such as passport or driver’s license.

The simplest way to verify is via the Verify your identity for Companies house service.

This link will take you to the correct page to start the process.

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/verify-your-identity-for-companies-house”

This is a digital ID plain and simple.

I do not want a digital government app on my phone.

I do not consent to any of it.

This is the mark of the beast mentioned in the bible…

Civil war is coming sadly.”

https://t.me/seemorerocks/93444

The official notification

What you need

You can verify yourself online with GOV.UK if you have one of the following types of photo ID:

You’ll also need:

your current address, and the year you moved in

to sign in to or create a GOV.UK One Login

Your verified identity will be connected to your GOV.UK One Login. If other people use the same email address as you to access GOV.UK One Login, they’ll need to create their own using a different email address. An email address can only be used once to verify an identity.

What a biometric passport is

Biometric passports have a small rectangular symbol on the front cover. You can use them to go through electronic gates at airports and international train stations.

All UK passports issued after 2006 are biometric.

How to verify if you do not have these types of photo ID

If you do not have any of these types of photo ID but live in the UK, use this GOV.UK service to find out if you can verify in one of the following ways:

in person at the Post Office

with bank or building society details - you’ll then need to provide your National Insurance number and answer some security questions

Read the guidance about verifying your identity.

Verify your identity

If you do not have the required identity documents or information to verify with GOV.UK or at the Post Office

You can ask an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP), such as an accountant or solicitor, to verify your identity on your behalf. This is also known as a Companies House authorised agent.

You’ll need to provide suitable identity documents.

Fraud warning: do not let others use your identity.

Do not sell or give away your identity to enable people you do not trust to set up or run a company. Criminals can take out loans and other debt in your name, and you will be legally responsible.

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/verify-your-identity-for-companies-house

UK 🇬🇧 Digital ID : “ They’ve used ‘for your safety and convenience’ to sell disasters before, and now they want the one thing that defines you: your identity.

They’ve used “for your safety and convenience” to sell disasters before, and now they want the one thing that defines you: your identity.

Digital ID will be tied to your bank account, your mortgage, your work, your taxes, your benefits, your healthcare.

Then, everything. And when they flip the switch on programmable CBDCs, they won’t just track your money - they’ll control how, where, and if you can spend it. Step by step, system by system, they’re locking you into a digital cage.

This is the globalist playbook; compliance by design, freedom by permission. Refuse any digital ID.

Do not comply.

Once accepted, you cannot walk away.

Arm yourself with the receipts (available on the website) and join the push for total mass non-compliance.

Stand united against Digital ID, at 1 pm on Saturday 18th October, at Marble Arch, Central London.

https://x.com/CoviLeaks/status/1976582164041859544