These are really important articles to understand

It’s not just about oil anymore

Deirdre Kent

Apr 08, 2026

As I was packing feijoas into a plastic freezer bag, I was reminded of something easy to forget: that bag exists because of oil. One of its products is naphtha.

We tend to think of oil as fuel — petrol, diesel, jet fuel. But the diagram above tells a deeper story. A huge range of everyday materials — plastics, fibres, packaging, medical supplies — all begin with one quiet, largely invisible substance: naphtha.

And right now, naphtha is becoming a critical bottleneck.

The invisible backbone of modern life

When people hear “oil shortage,” they imagine queues at petrol stations. But the more serious risk in today’s crisis lies further down the chain.

Naphtha is a refinery product derived from crude oil. It is a key feedstock for petrochemicals — the building blocks of plastics, synthetic fibres, resins, and countless industrial materials.

Without it, modern manufacturing stalls.

This is why recent reporting has described the unfolding situation not just as an oil shock, but as an “everything crisis.” When naphtha supply tightens, the effects spread far beyond energy markets into nearly every sector of the economy.

On April 7 Reuters reported that Iran has attacked Saudi Arabia’s Jubail petrochemical complex. This was in retaliation. Israel had struck Iran’s largest ​petrochemical complex at Asaluyeh the day before. This was a severe economic ​blow to Tehran. Both of these April events will reduce available naphtha.

Why naphtha shortages hit so hard

Unlike crude oil, naphtha is not widely stockpiled. Nor is it easily replaced.

Petrochemical plants are designed around specific feedstocks. Switching inputs is slow, expensive, and often impossible in the short term. When supply is disrupted, production simply falls.

This creates a fragile system:

Oil flows are disrupted

Refineries reduce output

Naphtha supply shrinks

Petrochemical plants slow or stop

Shortages spread into finished goods

What begins as an energy disruption quickly becomes a materials shortage.

A crisis spreading through Asia

The problem is particularly acute in Asia, which relies heavily on Middle Eastern naphtha — much of it shipped through vulnerable routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

As conflict disrupts supply:

South Korea has halted naphtha exports to preserve domestic supply

Producers across Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, and China are cutting output

Some firms have declared force majeure due to a lack of feedstock

This is not a demand problem. Factories are not slowing because people aren’t buying — they are slowing because they cannot get the raw materials to produce.

The real-world consequences

The effects are already showing up in unexpected places:

Plastic pipe prices have risen sharply, affecting construction and plumbing in New Zealand

Some specialised resins have surged by up to 75%

Plastic bottle caps in India have reportedly quadrupled in price

Manufacturers are cutting orders or reducing production

South Korea is panic-buying trash bags.

Japan is rationing plastic tubes for kidney dialysis.

Taiwan has set up a hotline for factories that can’t find plastics.

And India is having difficulty getting enough plastic for making condoms.

These are early warning signs of a broader shift.

Because naphtha sits upstream of so many products, shortages ripple outward — into packaging, medical supplies, automotive parts, electronics, and more.

Why shortages appear everywhere at once

Modern supply chains are built on “just-in-time” delivery. There is very little slack in the system.

When a critical input like naphtha becomes scarce, businesses face three choices:

Pay much higher prices

Reduce production

Stop altogether

That’s why the effects feel so widespread. A refinery issue becomes a factory issue, then a retail issue — and eventually a household issue.

What starts as a disruption in the Middle East can quickly show up as higher prices or missing items in supermarkets and hospitals.

The New Zealand angle

New Zealand is especially exposed.

For New Zealand, two journalists have written about naphtha. One is the digital journalist for RNZ, Nik Dirga, and the other is Stephanie Yang from CNN whose excellent article has appeared on the RNZ website. Both have reported that the country is already feeling the pinch from the Middle East conflict, and that shortages could spread into everyday goods if the disruption continues.

We may not think of ourselves as dependent on naphtha, but we rely heavily on imported goods that are made from it — plastics, packaging, machinery, medical supplies, and more.

Because we sit at the far end of global supply chains, disruptions tend to reach us indirectly but decisively:

Higher prices

Delayed shipments

Reduced availability of key goods

What looks like a distant geopolitical problem becomes a local cost-of-living issue.

What this crisis really reveals

The deeper lesson is not just about oil.

It is about how modern life depends on a small number of critical, fragile inputs — materials that most people never see and rarely think about.

Naphtha is one of the clearest examples. It sits at the intersection of energy and manufacturing — the point where oil becomes “stuff.”

When that link breaks, the consequences spread quickly and widely.

This is why the current situation is not simply an oil story. It is a story about materials, supply chains, and systemic vulnerability.

And it raises an uncomfortable question:

How resilient is a system that depends so heavily on inputs most of us barely know exist?

When a distant choke point closes, it reveals just how fragile our farming system really is

Deirdre Kent

Apr 12, 2026

A crisis far away—felt in every paddock

When the Strait of Hormuz faltered in 2026, it didn’t just rattle oil markets. It sent a quiet shock through New Zealand agriculture.

Ships slowed. Prices jumped. Supply tightened.

And suddenly, something most farmers rarely think about became urgent: where fertiliser actually comes from—and how precarious that supply really is.

We don’t grow our soil nutrients—we import them.

New Zealand’s farming success rests on a simple but uncomfortable truth –

we mine nutrients elsewhere and spread them here.

Take superphosphate. It’s made locally, but its ingredients travel halfway around the world to get here:

Phosphate rock, mainly from Morocco. While this supply doesn’t pass directly through Hormuz, the global shipping system is tightly interconnected. When a major chokepoint closes, freight costs spike, vessels are rerouted and insurance premiums soar.

Sulphur from oil and gas refining, often linked to Middle Eastern supply chains.

So even before the fertiliser reaches a New Zealand paddock, it has already passed through a complex and fragile global network. Disrupt that network—and the system starts to wobble.

Superphosphate accounts for roughly 46% of fertiliser applied here.

Urea: the Achilles’ heel

If one input defines modern pastoral farming, it is urea. It is also the most exposed.

New Zealand relies heavily on imports from Gulf producers like Saudi Arabia and Oman—both reliant on Hormuz. As with phosphate, when a major chokepoint closes, freight costs spike, vessels are rerouted and insurance premiums soar.

Urea is used mainly in dairy and accounts for 36% of total application.

Even local production offers little shelter. Urea depends on natural gas. Ballance Agri-nutrients plant in Kapuni once supplied a third of our urea needs, but there is talk of it closing down as the quantity of natural gas available from Pohokura, Maui, Kupe, and Mangahewa is declining. Global gas prices surge during crises.

This is a classic squeeze: less supply, higher costs, no easy substitutes.

John Kent photo: Weed growth from fertiliser on the Bruce River tributary

The irony: the most vulnerable inputs are the most damaging

Here is the deeper tension – and I have heard about it for decades, as my first husband has been a keen trout fisher since his teens.

The fertilisers now at risk are the same ones degrading our waterways:

Nitrogen (urea) → leaches into rivers and groundwater

Phosphorus (superphosphate) → runs off into lakes

The outcomes are visible across the country:

Rivers are increasingly overloaded with nitrogen

Lakes are choked with algal blooms

Nitrate levels in groundwater are pushing health boundaries in Canterbury.

The irony is stark: the same inputs that boost productivity are also undermining the health of the very landscapes that support the dairy industry and others.

On the farm: fewer good options

When fertiliser prices spike, farmers don’t have many levers:

Apply less and accept lower growth

· Reducing the number of cows they farm, and grow lentils and other suitable plant foods.

Delay and hope the season cooperates

Fine-tune timing and efficiency

Some turn more to clover and biological nitrogen fixation—but that takes time and management.

In the short term, most simply absorb the cost or trim usage and hope for the best.

A different path is already being tested

What this crisis exposes, others have been working around for years.

Organic and regenerative farmers have probably long assumed that:

synthetic fertilisers will become expensive or unreliable

soil health must be built, not bought

Practices associated with organic farming and permaculture take a fundamentally different approach:

Nutrients are cycled locally , not imported

Soil biology is prioritised , reducing the need for synthetic inputs

Diversity replaces dependency, spreading risk

This doesn’t mean zero inputs—but it does mean far less reliance on distant supply chains.

These systems are often dismissed as niche. But in a world of disrupted trade and volatile prices, they start to look less like idealism—and more like risk management.

The real issue isn’t this crisis—it’s the next one

The Hormuz disruption will pass. Supply chains will adjust. Prices may settle.

But the underlying exposure remains:

We depend on a handful of countries for essential nutrients

Those nutrients travel through geopolitical choke points

Their use is degrading the ecosystems we rely on

That is not just a supply problem. It is a systems problem.

What comes next?

New Zealand faces a quiet but profound choice.

Continue as we are:

high productivity

with a huge and growing dairy industry

high input dependence

high exposure to global shocks

Or begin shifting toward:

lower input systems

greater biological resilience

growing plant foods

less reliance on distant, fragile supply lines

This is not about abandoning modern farming overnight. It is about recognising that resilience—like soil fertility—takes time to build.

A final thought

When grass growth in New Zealand depends on a narrow strait in the Middle East, something is out of balance.

The 2026 shock has made that visible.

The question now is whether we treat it as a temporary disruption—or as a warning.