Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
duck's avatar
duck
2h

the crux:

a) "We don’t grow our soil nutrients—we import them."

whereas:

b) "Organic and regenerative farmers have probably long assumed that:

synthetic fertilisers will become expensive or unreliable

soil health must be built, not bought. "

And then understand that every facet of your food is produced via system a) and only a tiny proportion via system b), without system a) we dont have

cows that milk decaliters

chickens that grow to kill weight in 5-6 weeks

chickens that lay 314 egg over 72 week life span

system a) supports (almost) endless societal, technological and reproductive growth in synthetic "human" environments

system b) only works when populations, technological growth, travel etc are curbed...

Our "politicians", "bankers" and "technocrats" only thrive under system a), they do not and never will thrive under system b)

even if the "straits" and the status quo were resumed today... collapse of some kind was always waiting for the right moment,

Reply
Share
Chris Kanon's avatar
Chris Kanon
5h

I’m curious as I can’t find these via online maps: where is the Bruce river and which tributary is pictured. Thanks

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture