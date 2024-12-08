Here is Benjamin Netanyahu

ANALYSIS🚨 What happened in #Syria in the last few days has left many in shock, how could the Syrian army cede so much territory within a matter of days? As the fog of war settles the picture becomes clearer.



🔻The first step in understanding this is to note that the Syrian army were ordered to retreat from Aleppo/Hama. The soldiers didn't run and there was no mutiny. The AlQaeda hordes didn't defeat the Army, because they didn't fight them in the first place. They simply ceded the ground. To understand why such a gut wrenching decision had to be made we must have to look at the wider chessboard. A thread🧵

BLITZKRIEG



A surprise attack that uses a concentrated force to quickly overwhelm the enemy. This is what the Syrian army was facing. Once the AlQaeda hordes breached the M4 highway, attempting to hold the city in the chaos way would have caused mass casualties among both civilians and soldiers.



To defeat a Blitzkrieg you must:

A) Fall back, to over stretch the enemy until they reach a point where they don't have enough resources to keep pushing. That point is being reached in Homs.



B) Air superiority. It's much easier to bomb convoys of AlQaeda terrorists on highways from the air than fight them inside cities. This way their man power is depleted.



C) Flanking, counter attack from the flank of a spear head. If the over exuberant enemy has gone to far ahead they can be separated into more easily manageable pockets. Part of this strategy could be seen when Russia blew Rastan the bridge that leads from Hama to Homs.

MANPOWER



Have you observed that there wasn't many Syrian army casualties during the retreat? That is rather the point, preserving man power.



#Syria is a country of less than 20 million people. There's not that large of a pool of recruits to draw from, and after fighting 13 years of war the numbers depleted.



Hezbollah's war with "Israel" and Russia's war with Ukraine, added to the man power shortage.



As such the soldiers lives have to be preserved. If large number had been lost in an attempted to hold Aleppo from an unlimited number of Turkic and central Asian hordes then Damascus would subsequently soon later fall and all would be lost.



In cold weather, the body pools blood away from the exterminates to keep up ones core temperature, Syria must consolidate it's man power to maintain the core.



What's more is, the Syrian army is fighting a war on multiple fronts, the Turkic hordes from the north, the Americans to the east, the Americans and Takfiris to the south, and finally Israel. Which, brings us to the next point.

Israeli Invasion Looms



This is perhaps the most important reason for the withdrawal from Hama and Aleppo. An Israeli invasion is very likely if not imminent. The intention is to create a land grab and label it a "buffer zone".



The Zionist scourge would like nothing more than the Syrian army to deplete it's resources fighting the AlQaeda hordes, then come in to steal the land unopposed.



The Syrian army deployed extra man power near the Golan front after Oct 7th. They can't afford to spend man power on the north.



Israel is the biggest threat to Syria, the AlQaeda hordes are merely a distraction. It is this threat for which the Syrian army must maintain it's resources. Israel, the eternal enemy.



This is Syria's existential war. Just as it is for Palestine and Lebanon.

ALERT 🚨 PLEASE READ



"I think we (as in 'the anti-imperialist camp') need to chillax a little bit with the Syria doom and gloom.



First of all, we need to remember we are drenched and drowning in Western propaganda, including in Arabic, including from authentic-looking accounts. Syria grief and despair is their goal, and they are working to achieve it nonstop. It is a big part of the strategy.



We are in a media and consciousness environment created by and for imperialism. We need to remember this.



Now I'm not claiming things are nice in any way, but what we are seeing is orderly retreat and not chaos and disintegration.



This means there is a functioning central Syrian command, and there is discipline.

Additionally, remember this: you do not occupy a country the size of Syria with 50,000 men. You can have a blitzkrieg and storm through some places, but it is a whole different thing from maintaining authority and overcoming pockets of resistance and infiltration and preparing for counter-offensives, not to mention managing daily life challenges.



Also: a city taken in 2-3 days by one side can be taken in a few days by the other side. No one has superpowers.



The perception of unstoppability and historic momentum is psychological warfare. It is manufactured by propaganda. Don't participate in it.

I have no idea where this is going, and neither do you. The taking of cities needs to be put in perspective. This is not the Middle Ages, and this is not Ukraine, too. There is no one major accepted command for Western Islamists; they are not the Russian army.



Can Western mercenaries maintain governance and create defense? We have no idea. Is there strategic thought behind SAA's conduct? We don't know.



What Iran and Russia are going to do, or doing behind the scenes, we don't know (we do know that if they don't act in a serious way it's going to be virtually impossible for Syria to contain this).



The intention of this attack was clearly to wash over much of Syria and overwhelm Syrian forces into mental collapse and surrender. But if this momentum stalls or gets disrupted, this becomes a whole different game.



So don't become willing victims of CIA psyop.



Not knowing what's about to happen, or what's really happening, I suggest keeping some of the doom and gloom for final results, if things indeed go that way.



But don't give in just yet. Hamas still fights Israel. No one has the luxury of despair. Not now, and not ever."



✅ So, the terrorists came, and now they are burning the immigration and passport centers of Damascus. This morning, they looted the central bank. If anyone still thinks this is just a power shift, they should realize it is the biggest terrorist attack ever on any nation. Those who support this, claiming legitimacy, are committing a major sin. As of now, it is clear that the main goal of Julani and his group is to destroy the shrines of Syria, allow Israel to grab territories, bomb all assets of the Syrian government, kill Shia communities, Alawites, and anyone allied with President Bashar. Their primary aim is to dismantle Syria as much as possible before any power rises to stop them. Note it down...

Israel has stated that it is targeting Syrian, Lebanese, and Palestinian resistance centers to secure resources for their new caliphate. Israel is systematically destroying all the brigades and battalions of the former regime’s army in southern Syria, directly targeting air defense systems, missile depots, development and manufacturing plants, and any location involved in producing or passing on weapons that might pose a future threat to Israel. As for the so-called “new caliphate,” it seems they are not receiving the rewards from their masters. Instead, they find themselves in a position of degradation, as if they are being humiliated by those they serve

Made it out of Syria for the time being. Chaos rules, looting, thuggery and thieving. Gets the US Israel stamp of approval because this is what they believe in. Going through the border was a mash of gunfire, infighting and looting from every single shop and market. Terrorists on motorcycles, gunslingers and criminals. An incredibly sad experience. The house was surrounded by "rebels" drunk in "victory" from 5am, constant celebratory gunfire and around 10 they tried to beat the external door down to loot the contents of the house. Early morning Israel was destroying #Syria Air Defence with bunker buster bombs. The whole house shook. The CIA road map is always the same. The Resistance is broken and I doubt it can be repaired but the extremist mercenaries in the pay of Israel will tell you they "support Palestine". Go on then, you are on the border now.

Vanessa Bealey

Writer Noctis Draven:

"We're supposed to believe that sure, while there may have been instability since 2012, that just NOW, randomly JUST NOW the people of Syria and rebels decided to overthrow Assad?

And it has nothing to do with Israel, the US, the west, Russia, Turkey, the genocide in Gaza? We're really supposed to believe that durring all of this hell on earth just randomly the people decided, "You know, this week is a good week to take out Assad and allow ISIS to rule us."

I'm not buying it, no way.

Something big and terrible is coming behind this. I don't know what, I have speculations but damn I can't shake this feeling inside that is gnawing at me, and it isn't good. Something is so damn off and strange, something real bad guys."

On video Former US Army Officer Krapivnik on the situation in Syria:

"The next chapter is going to be a blood bath; we saw this in Libya, we saw this in Iraq....."

❗️ Now that Damascus has fallen, what does this mean for Russia?

One practical issue is the Central Asian jihadists .

What will happen to the many thousands of Central Asian jihadists? Mostly Uzbeks, Tajiks and Uyghurs, will they stay in Syria? Will they attempt to go home? Or will they be prepared for use in another area, presumably Russia? As we discussed a week ago, the Central Asian countries should be seriously re-evaluating their relationship with their "big brother" Turkey. Erdogan has an army, thousands?, tens of thousands?, of Central Asian militants who are beholden to Turkey and violently opposed to their regimes, especially in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, bit also the other Central Asian countries.Instability in Central Asia means instability for Russia. But even more important, these militants are also violently opposed to Russia. And we mustn't forget the Chechens who are part of this HTS mercenary group. Some were fighting in Ukraine where they learned modern military craft, including the use of drones. which they have been imparting to their Central Asian "brothers". Do we have any doubts that the anglo overlords of HTS would love to unleash these forces on Russia? In Ukraine? A new front in Central Asia? In the Caucasus? Or will these Uzbek and Tajik jihadists be infiltrated as "workers" into Russia to act as terrorist cells? ❗️Now that Damascus has fallen, what does this mean for Russia? One practical issue is the Central Asian jihadists. What will happen to the many thousands of Central Asian jihadists? Mostly Uzbeks, Tajiks and Uyghurs, will they stay in Syria? Will they attempt to go home? Or will they be prepared for use in another area, presumably Russia? As we discussed a week ago, the Central Asian countries should be seriously re-evaluating their relationship with their "big brother" Turkey. Erdogan has an army, thousands?, tens of thousands?, of Central Asian militants who are beholden to Turkey and violently opposed to their regimes, especially in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, bit also the other Central Asian countries.Instability in Central Asia means instability for Russia. But even more important, these militants are also violently opposed to Russia. And we mustn't forget the Chechens who are part of this HTS mercenary group. Some were fighting in Ukraine where they learned modern military craft, including the use of drones. which they have been imparting to their Central Asian "brothers". Do we have any doubts that the anglo overlords of HTS would love to unleash these forces on Russia? In Ukraine? A new front in Central Asia? In the Caucasus? Or will these Uzbek and Tajik jihadists be infiltrated as "workers" into Russia to act as terrorist cells?

4000 year old Damascus has fallen .

One of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities and certainly the oldest capital. Aramean, Assyrian, Greek, Roman, even Persian, Byzantine, Arabic, Ottoman, French, and finally what it has always been - Syrian. A bulwark against the Kingdom of Israel, conquests by the Mongols, the Crusaders. The very embodiment of the history of the Middle East. Fourth holiest city in Islam. Long one of the most important Christian centres. A hub for trade with the east and the desert. A crossroads - Africa, Arabia, Persia and the far east, Constantinople/Istanbul and Europe. A symbol of tolerance of religious and cultural diversity - Christians, Sunnis, Shiites, Alawites, Jews. But also a symbol of endurance, millennial resistance and adaptation. Until this week. Corruption, poverty and incompetence. Heads in the sand. Now Damascus has been taken by an unholy alliance. Jihadist pawns of the CIA and MI6. Erdogan and his neo-Ottoman dreams. Bibi forging his Greater Israel from the Nile to the Euphrates. American dollars buying the "allegiance" of the remains of the Syrian army. May God have mercy on the innocent Syrian people in the coming days, weeks and months.

In 2007, US general Army Wesley Clark revealed the US plan for the Middle East

Prof. Mohammad Marandi: Syria Has FALLEN!

Syria COLLAPSES: Assad FLEES to Moscow, Is Iran Next? w/ Prof. Mohammad Marandi

