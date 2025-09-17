Fake indeed...those who critically think know this...the Zionist hijacking of historical identity was always on shaky grounds. DNA is just the latest nail in the coffin.
No creature has been more gullible then an American southern Baptist evangelical. The life of Mr Schofield was devoid of any Christian charactor or fruit. Jesus had less then flattering words for such foolish men in his days on earth....
Here's the link: https://youtu.be/6MHpT9HTizY?si=W1b-_4hpcAxbfwYy
No posts
Ready for more?
Fake indeed...those who critically think know this...the Zionist hijacking of historical identity was always on shaky grounds. DNA is just the latest nail in the coffin.
No creature has been more gullible then an American southern Baptist evangelical. The life of Mr Schofield was devoid of any Christian charactor or fruit. Jesus had less then flattering words for such foolish men in his days on earth....
Here's the link: https://youtu.be/6MHpT9HTizY?si=W1b-_4hpcAxbfwYy