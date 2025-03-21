A gas pipeline supplying the European Union is on fire in Russia allegedly due to a Ukraine Drone strike.

A massive pillar of flames is visible near the Kursk(Russia) - Sumy (Ukraine) border.

Meanwhile, Russia's MFA cries foul: "Kyiv has already violated the ceasefire. How will Trump deal with these mad terrorists?"

It was just earlier this week that President Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and asked for a ceasefire against "energy infrastructure." Putin agreed and immediately conveyed the appropriate order to Russian Forces.

So effective was President Putin's Order that Russian Forces which had already launched Drones toward Ukraine to attack such targets, used Russia's own air defenses to shoot down their own drones rather than cause a problem under President Putin's order!

Today, Ukraine seems to have ignored the energy infrastructure cease fire and bombed an important natural gas pipeline inside Russia.

⚡BREAKING NEWS!

From yesterday

⚡ALERT: CEASEFIRE FAILS!!! UK GOV PREPARES NUKE COMMAND BUNKER! FRANCE WW3 STOCKPILES! GOLD EXPLODES

Marfoogle