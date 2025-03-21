UKRAINE ATTACKS RUSSIAN GAS PIPELINE (ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE)
A gas pipeline supplying the European Union is on fire in Russia allegedly due to a Ukraine Drone strike.
A massive pillar of flames is visible near the Kursk(Russia) - Sumy (Ukraine) border.
Meanwhile, Russia's MFA cries foul: "Kyiv has already violated the ceasefire. How will Trump deal with these mad terrorists?"
It was just earlier this week that President Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and asked for a ceasefire against "energy infrastructure." Putin agreed and immediately conveyed the appropriate order to Russian Forces.
So effective was President Putin's Order that Russian Forces which had already launched Drones toward Ukraine to attack such targets, used Russia's own air defenses to shoot down their own drones rather than cause a problem under President Putin's order!
Today, Ukraine seems to have ignored the energy infrastructure cease fire and bombed an important natural gas pipeline inside Russia.
I will refrain from printing what I really want to say.
May love be with us all especially the people who are living under the THREAT that these ABUSERS are coining all the way to the banks.
There a no failure of Trumps peace treaty. He’s trying to stop more Ukrainians from dying. However if they want to keep fighting then Trump just needs to walk away. It’s not his war. Biden created it and he wants to stop it.
If the Ukrainians want to continue dying then that’s up to them not Trump. The US just needs to walk away.
Trump has no fault and no obligation. Blame Biden and his team.