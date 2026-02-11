Keep in mind the DOJ has had these files for YEARS...knows these folks commited horrific crimes...and has done not ONE arrest. Remember, with the amount of hard evidence an arrest and trial is literally low hanging fruit. Tells you how utterly corrupt and compromised Bondi and the DOJ and FBI really is....
It's one thing to have the evidence. It's quite another to act on the evidence amidst several govt departments of folks that have been in place for years and who will do most anything to put up roadblocks. That's no excuse, but I can see it as a problematic reason.
It's also absurd that these paid politicians are spending time asking guilty people if they're guilty. It's all too much and we the people don't deserve beans. The fact that they hid Biden's mental incapacity (where's he been, btw), that Hilary has gotten away with Murder, on and on and on. It never ends, and likely will never end.
No posts
Keep in mind the DOJ has had these files for YEARS...knows these folks commited horrific crimes...and has done not ONE arrest. Remember, with the amount of hard evidence an arrest and trial is literally low hanging fruit. Tells you how utterly corrupt and compromised Bondi and the DOJ and FBI really is....
It's one thing to have the evidence. It's quite another to act on the evidence amidst several govt departments of folks that have been in place for years and who will do most anything to put up roadblocks. That's no excuse, but I can see it as a problematic reason.
It's also absurd that these paid politicians are spending time asking guilty people if they're guilty. It's all too much and we the people don't deserve beans. The fact that they hid Biden's mental incapacity (where's he been, btw), that Hilary has gotten away with Murder, on and on and on. It never ends, and likely will never end.