Found inside “Dataset 12” of the Epstein files are journals written by a teenage victim using cryptic messages. Once decoded, these texts tell the horrific story of a slave who was turned into a “human incubator” for babies she never saw again. Here’s a look at this obscure part of the Epstein files.

February 6, 2026

By Vigilant Citizen

On January 30th, the Department of Justice published 3.5 million pages in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. This release contained innumerable images, videos, and documents that could confirm several “conspiracy theories,” once the dots are connected.

Inside the zip file named “Dataset 12” is one of the many rabbit holes found in the Epstein files. And this one is particularly poignant because it is not written from the standpoint of a professional, but from a teenage sex slave coping with unimaginable trauma.

Indeed, among the thousands of documents in the zip file created by attorneys and law enforcement are scans of journals kept by a teenage girl whose name has been redacted. Using magazine cutouts and handwritten coded messages, the journals document a horrific story of sexual slavery and repeated pregnencies … at 16 years old.

Going through the writings of this deeply traumatized girl, a fact becomes immediately apparent: Epstein and his circle were involved in much more than “soliciting minors.” As the journals disturbingly document, they were using their sex slaves to breed babies who were taken from their mothers minutes after they were born.

The Journals

Glued in one journal are cards celebrating the girl’s 16th birthday. She was already under Epstein’s control for a while at this point.

The journals were a way for the girl to process her horrific experiences while expressing her creativity. The result is a heartbreaking journey through a teenage girl’s mind, faced with absolute monsters.

The journals are made of words and phrases cut out from magazines, combined with handwritten additions of her own.

In the page above, the girl turned the magazine headline “Flight of fancy” into “Flights (+ yachts) of horror.” Underneath is a coded message (to be read vertically, two lines at a time) describing these flights of horror. Here’s what this page says:

They are always flights of horror.

Whether its with Jeffrey, Mr. Leonsis, Mr. Case, Mr. Snyder, the Gregorys, Mr. Colgan or one being borrowed by a seemingly “good” federal worker and even rented, it is all horror.

And nothing is as it seems.

I am so confused by everything and people you expect to be good like even old senators like George Mitchell who you think would be good like a grandpa are bad.

Mr. Kimsey is deranged.

The answer is c. crazy!

It all is!

Yes, she named prominent businessmen, politicians, and celebrities. In other pages, she describes how “elite” people, such as Leon Black, violently raped her while using a belt or biting her.

On other pages are glued poems by Sylvia Plath (who infamously took her own life in 1963). In each case, the girl underlined the passages that particularly applied to her, such as “I have been drugged and raped. Seven hours knocked right out of my mind.”

This page contains several worrying messages that relate to her experience such as “Maybe she’s born into it”, “Never to be seen & heard”, “High excitement videos of a child all night” and “He wanted young girls, she wanted her childhood back.”

While these journal entries are already horrific, subsequent ones somehow get worse: They document the girl turning into a “human incubator.”

Where Are the Babies?

Several journal pages contain baby sonograms along with disturbing words, poems, and coded messages.

Some of the girl’s journals describe her repeated pregnencies which all ended with … the babies disappearing. Epstein would describe this process as a “playing a game.” The girl definitely lost every single time.

This page tells the story of her giving birth to a baby while Ghislaine Maxwell stood by.

Here’s the translation:

Close your eyes

close your eyes

close your eyes.

Dont speak she doesnt talk.

I cant stop shaking and its been a week.

A decision was made but I cant tell Jeffrey.

These things happen.

Why didnt I close my eyes fast enough.

The doctor was different again. I think from Israel. He had kind eyes but didnt speak directly to me.

This was different.

A shot and those rod like things had a hook and so much pain.

Ghislaine said to push all the pain away.

I don’t understand. Blood and water all over the bed and she was right.

Like a feeling when your tummy hurts and have to push.

She said to close my eyes and her hand over my eyes but I didn’t close them because of these tiny cries.

I am so lost.

I saw between her fingers this tiny head and body in the doctors hands.

It reached its tiny arm up and had a tiny foot.

I closed my eyes and no more tiny cries.

This is the next page of her journal.

On the page is glued a poem titled Stillborn. The girl drew an X through the word “Still” because her baby had been born.

The coded message at the bottom of the page says:

In the hall Ghislaine said she was beautiful.

SHE WAS.

Not is.

She was a beautiful girl.

I heard her!

Where is she?

Why did she stop whimpering?

She was born!

I heard the tiny cries!

I cant do this anymore!

In short, the girl explained how she gave birth to a baby, accompanied by a doctor (who might be from Israel) and Ghislaine Maxwell. She would tell her to “close her eyes,” so she wouldn’t see the baby. The newborn was taken away, never to be seen again. Where did the baby go?

This wasn’t a one-time thing. The girl went through repeated pregnancies. Another coded message says:

He was right.

A couple of months and two pink lines with a hold on being with others until after it was positive.

I want to die.

Why didnt she protect me? As long as I am wearing what you want.

There is no respect for me as a human. I am nothing but your property and incubator!

You only trust me when I am under your complete control.

I will never trust another man EVER! I am the only one who provides and sacrifices everything!

I give and give out of terror and you take all of me! You need me to continue …

Clearly, these pregnancies were not accidental. Epstein wanted them to happen. The following journal page might explain why.

This page contains the words “Superior gene pool” along with coded text.

The page says:

Controlled ALL by Jeffrey!

All the time!

Get away from it all.

And go to New Mexico? What in the hell?

This makes no sense. What about school?

Behind the scenes.

He is now controlling EVERYTHING when it used to be Ghislaine who so hates me.

Secrets of.. all of them.

I am tired of keeping this secret.

I know people are wondering but I can’t tell!

I am exhausted!

Broken promises…

I don’t understand why she is treating me on some days like Im the enemy but then we lay in bed together and she is how she used to be, warm.

He makes her feel my tummy and its so sad and confusing. Superior gene pool ?!? Why me?

It makes no sense. Why my hair color and eye color?

That feels very Nazi like but I’m think[ing] about these stupid insane theories he has I guess in his mind it makes sense.

The piano and music comments are made to convince me this is right and will create perfect offspring he calls them.

I dont think it works that way and its making me hate playing altogether piano or viola. I am starting to resent them both.

I miss the person I was before I was made into what feels as a human incubator.

Epstein repeatedly impregnates this girl because he believes she’s of a “superior gene pool.” This is apparently based on her hair and eye color and the fact that she plays musical instruments.

Another page, another pregnancy.

This page says:

April 22nd I had no choice.

I wasnt ready and she wasnt ready.

My mother had found me and it was urgent.

After so many bonding moments with Jeffrey, Ghislaine, their baby inside me with me in the middle she wouldnt even look at me.

We said nothing to one another and I was so confused.

When we arrived at Palm Beach I was taken to a house close to Jeffreys I think called Ocean Blvd or St.

But it was close and I was ALONE except for a new driver not Mr. Juan.

An elderly French lady whose pictures on the wall didn’t have her.

She had a thick accent and was kind.

Said she had been born to deliver babies and she had been doing so before I was born.

Similar as the last one with shot and hook but too much blood with so much water and unbearable pain.

She put her hands inside of me and seemed worried.

I didnt understand. Something about her facing wrong way and putting pressure on the placenta?

Things would have to be different.

She said I had to be brave and strong and listen to her directions so she could help safely get the baby out.

I was TERRIFIED seeing so much blood on the bed and floor and started to panic.

She had me flip over to my hands and knees and had me push and push and it was so excruciating.

I could feel everything as she tried to guide the baby out but I was so tired.

I felt I was dying but suddenly she had caught a beautiful baby girl who made more than a wimper but beautiful cries.

She let me hold her and washed her and brought her back clean and perfect.

She smelled so good and showed me how to feed her.

But only after maybe 15 minutes Mr. M came to take her and I was hysterical! and begging for more time.

He said those horrible girls were in the car but I wouldnt let her go.

The old woman promised me she would be safe and I had to let go.

4 pounds 10 ounces 18.5 inches long with beautiful long fingers.

I am dead inside.

Life has no meaning.

I dont want to be here.

Again, the girl gave birth, assisted by one of Epstein’s “doctors”. After spending about 15 minutes with the newborn, a mysterious “Mr. M” took the baby away, never to be seen again.

Soon after, the girl would get pregnant again.

Another journal, stained throughout with blood-red paint, documents yet another pregnancy that ended horribly.

The page says:

So sorry Jeffrey these things happen when your body had never been given time to properly heal!

So it came out in the toilet and I didnt know what to do so I just flushed the tiny little fetus.

You have made me numb and I hate you for this!

I hope I never have to see you again!

I am not your personal incubator!

where is the baby!

where is Ghislaine!!!

The girl explained how she suffered a miscarriage because she got pregnant too soon after her prior pregnancy. Not knowing what to do, she flushed the fetus down the toilet, feeling numb and dissociative throughout the traumatic experience. The girl is so lost that she believes that Ghislaine, the woman who recruited and manipulated her, is her friend.

Further in the journal, the girl explains that she became pregnant. Again.

Tomorrow is the halfway ultrasound for Jeffrey.

This one stuck.

After they took the first baby who survived and the early miscarriage I think it was called I no longer feel like a person but a vessel.

Will they take this one too?

Who has the first one?

Where did Ghislaine go?

She is never around.

I cant let myself get attached.

I am not old or mature enough or even in the place to have baby that I would be responsible for.

I am not even able to focus on anything other than hiding this again.

I had to go to eating disorder treatment prior to being in this again and missed the entire fall semester of school.

I am so very exhausted.

My body feels so tired.

Will I ever be free?

The final page of this journal sums up the mental state of a person who is completely broken.

Combined with the distressing words on this page, the sonogram reminds us that she’s talking about a real human baby.

This page says:

I am such a… monster.

I DIDNT CONSOLE HER!

I CANT UNHEAR HER SCREAMS!

THEY HAUNT ME!

I couldnt even bring myself to look at her.

I am a monster.

I deserve to be haunted by her screams.

I AM SO SORRY

I AM S[ ] BROKEN.

After so much trauma, the girl became dissociative. She recalls in horror that she did not console the baby, let alone look at her. While this was her way of coping with the horror, she nevertheless feels like a monster.

On one page, the girl glued an Allstate Insurance ad that depicts a courtroom with the words “Our stand. You should never be here alone.” Underneath the photo, the girl wrote, “He should!”

That will never happen.

In Conclusion

While most media coverage focuses on the celebrities mentioned in the Epstein files, some documents reveal a horrific truth that most outlets dare not even speak about. For instance, the so-called elite uses slaves to breed babies to be used in their deranged activities, such as child sex trafficking, MKULTRA programming, adrenochrome sourcing, and ritualistic torture and blood sacrifice.

The journals above, buried in Dataset 12, describe one victim’s horrific story as a teenage sex slave turned into a human incubator, under the complete control of Jeffrey Epstein. Everything mentioned in these journals, from the “elite” people who abused her to Epstein’s obsession with eugenics have been verified by other sources. This means that the girl’s story is highly credible.

“Conspiracy theorists” have been saying for ages that underground rings obtain children from several sources, including the forced breeding of sex slaves. This girl’s story is proof that none of this is “theory.” All of it is reality.