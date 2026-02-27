What stops Tucker Carlson from interviewing the prime source on this, David Icke?

According to independent journalist Clayton Morris, the Epstein files reveal the existence of a supranational elite operating behind the scenes, wielding far more power than governments.



“When you understand that there’s this global cultist network—paedophiles, Satanists—who are responsible for the Covid cabal and... this supra-government... at the heart of everything, then you understand that Trump is just a small piece of this.”



“And you understand also that Epstein is just a small piece of this.”



“They’re way more powerful than President Trump, and they’re really running the show.”



Credit:

@ClaytonMorris, @TuckerCarlson