Juliette Bryant claims Epstein was fixated with cloning

During her appearance on a segment of Boom Play on February 9, the South African model talked about her escape and encounters with the purported network of Epstein, who died in a New York prison cell on 10 August, 2019, while awaiting his trial.

Bryant shared a chilling incident of waking up naked in a laboratory. She expressed a desire to find the truth, claiming that she went threw something which she is unaware of. “These people were doing something else and they don’t want anyone knowing about it... They did something to me, and I want to know what. That’s why I won’t stop until I find out,” the model stated.

As the hosts pointed out Epstein’s purported fixation with cloning, DNA manipulation, and transhumanism, Bryant was questioned about any potential indications of these practices.

Recalling a traumatic personal event, Bryant talked about scientists involvements in such matters. She talked about waking up in a lab, but she acknowledged that she didn’t talk about it much as it was “frightening.”

https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/juliette-bryant-makes-chilling-claims-about-epsteins-obsession-with-cloning-waking-up-naked-and-paralysed-in-101740487956329.html

Epstein survivor Juliette Bryant full interview

We revisit one of our most explosive interviews to date Epstein survivor Juliette Bryant @DragonAppleB reveals the extent of her abuse, her kidnapping, and her time on the famous Island where her stay left her terrified and cut off from her family.



Juliette recalls how she woke up paralysed on a laboratory table at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico. Juliette believes that something else was going on beyond the trafficking of young girls and women to the rich and famous.



The world is nothing like we have been led to believe, and neither was Epstein under the mask of a Billionaire.



This is an astonishing and groundbreaking interview that goes to places the mainstream media would not dream of going.



Make sure you don’t miss the second part of this groundbreaking interview with Epstein Survivor JulietteBryant out Wednesday 7pm GMT exclusive to http://ickonic.com

Epstein Survivor Interview: Exposing Everyone and Everything

Epstein survivor Juliette Bryant speaks to Blaire White. She DROPS NAMES about her time on the island, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump's connections to the Epstein operation, the recent Trump administration's statements about the client list, and the parts of the story no one wants to talk about