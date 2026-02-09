Or GO HERE

SUNDAY WIRE EP 581 – How Epstein Files Are Imperiling US-Israeli Power

This week on the SUNDAY WIRE: host Patrick Henningsen is joined by teammates Bryan 'Hesher' McClain and Adam ‘ Ruckus’ Clark, to discuss the world's biggest stories - including the biggest, most damaging new revelations from the Epstein Files, and Trump caught trying to cover-up the scandal, all of which is now eroding what little credibility the US and Israel had internationally.

All this coupled with Trump's desperation to start a war with Iran that threatens to engulf the region and trigger WWIII.

It's a worrying time.

All this and more