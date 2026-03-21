The Entire History of Iran in 20 Minutes
How did Persian culture survive every invasion and reshape its conquerors?
World history has never seen anything like Iran. Every empire — from Alexander the Great to the Mongol Empire — tried to destroy this ancient civilization. None succeeded. This history documentary covers 5,000 years: Cyrus the Great and the Achaemenid Empire, the battle of Thermopylae, Queen Tomyris, Zoroastrianism, the Sassanid and Parthian empires, the Silk Road, Safavid Isfahan, and the rise of modern Iran. How did Persian culture survive every invasion and reshape its conquerors?
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00:00 -- The Nation That Can't Be Destroyed
02:15 -- Older Than Egypt
05:25 -- They Invented Time
07:59 -- Half the World, One King
11:09 -- Alexander the Great
13:34 -- Conquerors Became Persian
15:03 -- The Mongol Rulers
17:21 -- Why "Persia" Disappeared
19:23 -- The War for a Name
SHOUTOUT TO MY BOY ISMAIL!!
https://nathankyoung.substack.com/p/the-poetry-of-gunpowder?r=2kp7ol