World history has never seen anything like Iran. Every empire — from Alexander the Great to the Mongol Empire — tried to destroy this ancient civilization. None succeeded. This history documentary covers 5,000 years: Cyrus the Great and the Achaemenid Empire, the battle of Thermopylae, Queen Tomyris, Zoroastrianism, the Sassanid and Parthian empires, the Silk Road, Safavid Isfahan, and the rise of modern Iran. How did Persian culture survive every invasion and reshape its conquerors?



----



00:00 -- The Nation That Can't Be Destroyed

02:15 -- Older Than Egypt

05:25 -- They Invented Time

07:59 -- Half the World, One King

11:09 -- Alexander the Great

13:34 -- Conquerors Became Persian

15:03 -- The Mongol Rulers

17:21 -- Why "Persia" Disappeared

19:23 -- The War for a Name