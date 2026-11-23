Last night I went to bed with this

This morning I woke up to this .

Trump says Huang’s return poses no national security risk

Board launches probe into possible foreign intelligence efforts targeting Huang

Huang’s comeback underscores Nvidia’s deep dependence on influential co-founder

Nvidia shares surge nearly 33%

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO under pressure from US President Donald Trump, a stunning reversal following his resignation over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with ​an alleged spy for China.

Huang’s comeback caps a whirlwind week of events that roiled markets and tore through the AI ecosystem that has relied on Nvidia for everything from supplying chips to bankrolling the ‌industry’s massive buildout.

But the board’s about-face — less than a week after Chairman Harvey Jones said Nvidia would not rehire Huang as CEO because his personal behavior was inconsistent with the company’s code of conduct — raises questions about its independence, governance experts said, even as the company’s investigation remains unfinished.

Huang’s comeback boosted Wall Street and sent Nvidia’s shares soaring 33%, on track to add more than $900 billion in market value. The gains, however, were not enough to erase all losses since his resignation on November 12.

Nvidia said in a statement that based on US government input the board was ​confident that “Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk,” a claim backed by Trump in an interview with CNBC.

Huang said in a statement that he was honored to return and “can’t wait to get back to work.” He returned ​to company headquarters to cheers from employees and said he was going to “be a better CEO the second time around,” Business Insider reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

“Jensen’s return ⁠is not a total shock, but it does send a troubling message about the state of corporate governance in America,” said James St. Aubin, chief investment officer at Ocean Park Asset Management. “Certain executives are going to be held to different standards ​if you are perceived to be a one of one,” he said, adding Huang would still have to answer “some tough questions from Congress.”

Lawmakers across party lines strongly objected to Huang’s reinstatement.

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump was “putting his own financial ​interests ... before our national security,” while Senator Pete Ricketts, a Nebraska Republican, said Huang’s return “doesn’t absolve Nvidia of answering for national security concerns and unaccounted-for chips.”

https://www.reuters.com/technology/nvidia-reinstates-jensen-huang-ceo-2026-11-23/

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-demands-nvidia-rehire-jensen-huang-hours-after-nyt-ties-his-mistress-chinas-spy

This is Radio New Zealand reporting without so much as mentioning such “insignificant details” like a collapse in the stock market or the imminent burst of the AI bubble.

All of that goes unmentioned.

But Trump doesn’t.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/2754114/us-lawmakers-criticise-nvidia-decision-to-reinstate-jensen-huang-as-ceo

Some commentary

Some background

It appears to have been a coup and somehow it all goes back to one entity, Israel

THIS IS WHY THEY TOOK DOWN JENSEN HUANG

Four months ago, Jensen Huang revealed he was about to BREAK the closed-model monopoly over AI and completely reshape the AI industry.



He made a direct THREAT to America’s biggest AI companies.



He revealed Nvidia was working on a MASSIVE new frontier-level, open AI named Nemotron 3 Ultra and that it would be competing directly with Claude Opus…



And most importantly, it would be MUCH cheaper.



Think about what that means. An American, open-weight, frontier-level model at a fraction of the cost could destroy the business models, valuations and upcoming IPOs of America’s AI oligarchs.



And what do you know, the person who leaked the “honeypot” story to the press was none other than ANTHROPIC CO-FOUNDER Jack Clark, who reportedly holds a larger stake in Anthropic than Dario Amodei himself…



NVIDA is well placed to dominate AI as it has the one thing almost every AI company needs but doesn’t produce. The hardware.



And if NVIDIA starts competing directly with its biggest customers with frontier-level, open-weight AI, at dramatically lower prices, its over for the AI Epstein class. And it would be amazing for humanity.



So he had to go.



He has been replaced by a Zionist who starts her day every day talking to Israel. And 3 Israelis are on the list to replace him permanently.



Will they shelve or nerf the Nemotron family and the coalition of eight labs building frontier OPEN models?



Will they CANCEL his five-year, $26 billion commitment to open-weight model development?



And will they kill the pending $13B acquisition of Hugging Face, the default distribution layer for open models. A deal that has not yet closed, very convenient timing.



Founder priorities rarely survive such transitions intact, especially when the stock dives 30%. They know this.

SOURCE

Three Israeli technology executives have emerged among the possible successors to Jensen Huang, who resigned as chief executive of Nvidia after leading the artificial intelligence chipmaker for more than three decades.

Huang’s departure, announced on 12 November, took effect immediately. Nvidia’s board appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim chief executive while it searches for a permanent successor.

The company said it would consider both internal and external candidates.

Israeli media have named Michael Kagan, Nvidia’s chief technology officer; Eyal Waldman, co-founder and former chief executive of Israeli networking company Mellanox; and Johny Srouji, Apple’s chief hardware officer, as possible contenders.

Kagan co-founded Mellanox in 1999 and joined Nvidia after it acquired the company in 2020 for about $6.9bn.

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/three-israelis-emerge-possible-successors-nvidia-chief-jensen-huang-local-media-says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thrown down a bold challenge, declaring that within five years Israel will rank as the world’s third AI power, trailing only the United States and China. Speaking with characteristic confidence, he brushed aside comparisons to other nations chasing the same title, insisting Israel, despite its small size, has what it takes to break into that elite tier, invoking divine help alongside the country’s technological edge. The declaration builds directly on Israel’s newly approved National AI Strategic Plan, greenlit by the cabinet in June, which lays out sweeping targets including 100,000 AI accelerators, a dedicated National AI Institute, major quantum computing investment, and what officials are calling Lived AI, artificial intelligence woven directly into everyday government services and the broader economy.

Netanyahu is leaning hard on a formula that has worked for Israel before, pointing to the country’s meteoric rise as a global cybersecurity powerhouse as proof the same playbook can work for artificial intelligence. Israel’s deep bench of tech talent, thriving startup ecosystem, and battle-tested intelligence infrastructure give the ambition real teeth, but turning bold rhetoric into results will demand enormous, sustained investment in computing infrastructure and a rapid scaling of skilled workers. Whether a nation of under ten million people can genuinely out-innovate the sprawling resources of Washington and Beijing remains an open question, one that will play out over the very five-year window Netanyahu has now put on the record.

https://ahblicklive.com/en/video_share.php?id=393299&u_id=ow9dx3tYNFm4UKdIOao

Israel’s economy had two Americans keeping it booming. One was Jensen Huang, and the other is Howard Lutnick.

Israel’s economy is projected to grow 5.6% this year with Nvidia and only 3.4% without it. Jensen is the reason Nvidia is there. He bought the Israeli chipmaker Mellanox for $6.9 billion and built Nvidia’s biggest research hub outside the U.S. in Israel. He called Israel Nvidia’s “second home,” and during the war with Iran he told the world Nvidia was “100% in Israel.” Nvidia’s Israel operations now bring in more than $30 billion a year, and Nvidia paid Israel $1.28 billion in taxes.



Jensen was Israel’s biggest champion, and Israel had the most to lose when he resigned. Israelis have held top jobs at Nvidia since the Mellanox deal in 2020, so that isn’t new. Israel didn’t need Jensen gone, it needed the chips to keep moving and both Lutnick and Huang fought with Washington to keep that happening.



In February 2025, before Lutnick was even confirmed, Netanyahu asked him to free Israel from the Biden caps on AI chips. Nvidia was lobbying to kill the same rule. Three months later, Lutnick’s Commerce Department scrapped it. That December, Netanyahu’s economic adviser signed a deal giving Israel unrestricted access to our best chips, and Nvidia announced a huge new campus in northern Israel the same month.



In May 2026, Lutnick got a classified memo warning him about Jensen’s relationship with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy whose company was moving Nvidia chips into China. He did nothing. Her company still isn’t blacklisted, DeepSeek still isn’t blacklisted even though the government’s security committee approved it, and the network tied to Alice Huang moved about 240,000 banned Nvidia chips into China.



So, Israel had its GDP riding on Nvidia never slowing down, it asked Lutnick for help, and it got everything it wanted. Howard Lutnick protected Nvidia, he protected Israel’s economy, and he protected his family’s money. The only people he didn’t protect were Americans.

SOURCE