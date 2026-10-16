In his video yesterday, Max Igan talked about AI agents and personal computing

He had three bits of advice:

Do not use a credit card

Do not use a cellphone

Avoid the use of AI, especially AI agents that are being introduced into computers.

I had one piece of confirmation this week.

I have an older Mac running Sonoma OS which I use for some tasks such as grabbing audio from videos. It worked until this week.

When I turned it on the other day I got the message that there was no internet connection although it is connected to the internet via Wi-fi.

When I asked AI if it is possible for Macintosh to remotely turn off the internet on older machines with previous operating systems the AI confirmed that this is indeed possible.

Some questions

I am a little dubious about some of the things Max says relating to himself. I know he does not use a cellphone and by his own admission he participates in society minimally by having a driving license and a passport.

But when it comes to his claims about not using a credit card I am a little more dubious.

Max travels quite a bit so the question arises, how does he pay for this?

If he does not use use a credit card does he roll up to an airline office with a wad of cash.

How does it work?

Watch this

Don’t Buy a New Computer in 2026! (Even for AI Use – Here’s Why)

New changes in technology like the fast pace of AI adoption and AI agents are triggering us to think of buying a new computer. I'm here to tell you that that is bad news in 2026. If you buy in 2026, you will waste your money and you will not get the best options

If you own a Mac, see what this video is promoting.

Perplexity Personal Computer - Your Mac Just Became an AI Agent

How to use Perplexity Personal Computer. Perplexity just released Personal Computer -- an AI agent that runs directly on your Mac and can read your files, open your apps, and handle tasks in the background even when you're away. In this video, I'll show you how to set it up, walk you through real demos, and help you figure out whether it's actually worth using for the kind of work you do.



This is the follow-up to my earlier video on Perplexity Computer, which ran in the cloud. Personal Computer brings that same AI agent onto your actual machine, so it works inside your real apps and real files. I'll cover what it is, how much it costs, and how to install it. Then I'll run through several hands-on demos -- from drafting emails to scanning receipts into a spreadsheet with a pie chart. I'll also be upfront about the limitations and help you decide if the $200 a month price tag makes sense for you or if the Pro plan is the better fit.

I can say for certain that once my present Mac wears out that will be it.