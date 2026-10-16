Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
Oct 16

Or do what I do...buy a slightly older pc, a used Lenovo x1 carbon gen 7 or 8.... Get one w/o the m-2 hard drive, buy that separately in the box new and unformated. Can you use a simple screwdriver after looking at the Lenovo technical manual 5 minutes? Load a LINUX distro fresh from a USB you made from an ISO and a free program called Rufus. If you choose MX25 distro the installer in the live portion gets all the installing done. Choose a good password when it asks you to. Reboot when the installer tells you its finished. Your now on an alternate platform. Yes they are trying to get the serfs off their PC's but with FOSS it's harder. My 2 cents....

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