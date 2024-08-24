Telegram founder Durov arrested by French police

Pavel Durov has been detained at Paris-Le Bourget Airport, according to local broadcaster LCI

The Russian founder of the messaging app Telegram, Pavel Durov, has been detained after he arrived in Paris on a private jet, local broadcaster LCI has reported.

Durov, who obtained a French passport in 2021, was arrested at Paris-Le Bourget Airport at around 8pm local time, the outlet said on Saturday. He is also a citizen of the UAE, Saint Kitts and Nevis and his native Russia

His jet arrived in the French capital from Azerbaijan. The 39-year-old had been accompanied by a woman and his bodyguard, it added.

According to LCI, the French authorities issued an arrest warrant for the tech entrepreneur as part of a preliminary investigation. Paris believes that Telegram’s insufficient moderation, its encryption tools and alleged lack of cooperation with police could make Durov complicit of in drug trafficking, pedophilia offenses and fraud, it said.

Broadcaster TF1 claimed that Durov is going to appear before a judge tonight. He could be facing up to 20 years in prison, it added.

Due to being a French citizen, the Telegram founder may also face accusations of violating sanctions imposed on Moscow by the EU due to his contacts in Russia.

Durov’s arrest warrant was only legitimate on the territory of France. “He made a mistake tonight. We don’t know why,” a source close to the investigation told TF1-LCI. “In any case, he’s locked up.”

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov

Pavel Durov, the founder of the popular messaging app Telegram, was reportedly detained by French authorities on Saturday evening, Andrew Tate revealed on X, formerly called Twitter. According to multiple sources, Durov was arrested at around 8 p.m. at Le Bourget airport in the outskirts of Paris. He was reportedly accompanied by his bodyguard and a woman at the time of his arrest. Andrew Tate on Saturday revealed that Pavel Durov was arrested in France.

Andrew Tate tweeted: "The owner of Telegram, Pavel Durov, has just been arrested in France for failing to censor the truth on his application. Potential charges include support for terrorism, drug trafficking, complicity in crimes, mass fraud, money laundering, concealment, pedophile content, sanctions evasion, and more. They want to control information everywhere."

The owner of Telegram, Pavel Durov, has just been arrested in France for failing to censor the truth on his application.



Potential charges include support for terrorism, drug trafficking, complicity in crimes, mass fraud, money laundering, concealment, pedophile content,… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 24, 2024

In response, Tristan Tate reposted Andrew Tate's tweet, asserting that Durov had done nothing wrong and implied that the arrest was part of a "Matrix attack."

