Even Hal Turner, pro-Trump to-his-DNA, writes this

Take a look at the photo above; it is the Official State Visit Meeting between President Xi Jin Ping of China and President Donald J. Trump of the United States.

The room decides: trade, war, Taiwan, Iran, the global economy, and the next 50 years of human civilization.

That’s what is actually taking place in the photo.

Notice the number of women?

Trump brought Wall Street and Silicon Valley to Beijing.

Elon, Tim Cook, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Larry Fink, and more than a dozen other executives made the trip. Their combined net worth is well over $1 trillion. Jensen Huang wasn’t even on the original guest list. He flew to Alaska mid-journey to board Air Force One. That alone tells you what was at stake.

Every single one of them has billions tied directly to how this summit goes. Tesla’s Shanghai factory is booming. Apple makes 80% of its U.S.-bound iPhones in China. Nvidia’s Huang flew to Beijing specifically to unlock stalled efforts to sell H200 chips in the Chinese market, and reports broke during the summit that Nvidia has now received the green light to do exactly that. Boeing needs Chinese aircraft orders. BlackRock and Blackstone want deeper access to Chinese capital markets. Every CEO on that plane had a personal reason to be in that room.

Trump did the same thing in Saudi earlier this year, where more than 30 CEOs joined him and walked away with over $2 trillion in deals. Beijing is the sequel.

When Trump introduced them to Xi, he called them “distinguished representatives of the American business community” who “all respect and value China.” Xi responded by telling them the door to business in China “will open wider.”

Both sides got exactly what they came for.

But there is a danger. A REAL danger. From no less than history itself.

Prior to today’s meeting shown above, President Xi stood with President Trump is the “Great Hall of the People.”

Xi didn’t waste any time in Beijing. Before trade, before Iran, before anything else, he put Taiwan on the table.

“The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-U.S. relations,” he told Trump. “Handle it well, the relationship holds. Handle it badly, the two countries risk collision or conflict.”

And Xi had more leverage to say it than he has had in years, partly because of the Iran war, and partly because Trump handed him an opening before the plane even landed in Beijing.

On Monday, two days before the summit, Trump told reporters he would discuss U.S. arms sales to Taiwan with Xi.

“President Xi would like us not to. And I’ll have that discussion.” That one sentence broke with the Six Assurances, the decades-old U.S. commitments that date back to Reagan, one of which is a pledge never to consult Beijing on arms sales to Taipei, Taiwan. Even securing that conversation is a win for Xi. Once arms sales to Taipei become a legitimate topic of negotiation between Washington and Beijing, they can be used as a bargaining chip in every future deal.

Then add the Iran war on top of that. Since February 28, the U.S. has been pouring military resources into the Middle East. Missile defense systems moved out of South Korea. A rapid-response Marine unit pulled from Japan. Precision munitions being spent at a rate that takes time to replenish. The Council on Foreign Relations published a piece this week asking the question nobody in Washington wants to answer out loud: can the U.S. sustain two high-intensity conflicts simultaneously, one in the Middle East and one in the Taiwan Strait?

To be fair the picture cuts both ways. Chinese military equipment didn’t perform well in Iran. Chinese-made radar systems sold to Venezuela failed to detect U.S. stealth jets. Beijing is learning from that too, and Rubio said U.S. Taiwan policy is “unchanged” after the meeting. The U.S. National Defense Strategy still commits to a strong denial defense along the First Island Chain.

But Xi raised Taiwan first, sharpest, and loudest. And Trump gave him a reason to feel confident doing it two days before they even sat down.

Xi Tells Trump: You Are Sparta

Standing in the Great Hall of the People, in front of the U.S. President, Xi Jinping quoted a Greek historian from 431 BC.

The message: You are the fading empire. We are the rising one. History says this ends in war. Let’s try not to.

He said it with a smile. That’s the part that should scare you.

The “Thucydides Trap,” coined by Harvard professor Graham Allison, is named after the Greek general who wrote that Sparta went to war with Athens not out of hatred, but out of fear.

Fear of being replaced.

Allison tracked 16 times in history a rising power challenged a ruling one. 12 of those 16 ended in war.

Xi’s been quoting this concept for over a decade. He didn’t bring it up as small talk.

Here’s the chess move hiding inside the history lesson:

Xi framed China as Athens, the rising, dynamic power. America as Sparta, the paranoid incumbent trying to hold on.

Then asked, live, in front of Trump: “Can we avoid the trap?”

That’s a demand, not a question.

Trump’s team didn’t mention Taiwan in the readout. Xi did.

One man came with a vision. The other came with CEOs. You tell me who ran that room.

This is Trump trying to spin Xi’s comments





1/ The CEOs who traveled with Trump to China aren’t his entourage; they are the Board of Directors of the new economic system dominated by the big tech corporations. Those that Varoufakis defined, warning us, as “Technofeudalists”:



2/ When BlackRock, Apple, Nvidia, Goldman Sachs, and Tesla sit at a table with Xi Jinping, it’s not about diplomacy—it’s the ‘board’ of a nation whose president is merely the elected manager. A nation whose leadership no longer follows the outdated logics of democracy.



3/ This visit has ended the democratic illusion and the rhetoric of separation between State and Market. Foreign policy, as can be seen, is technological and isn’t being decided in the State Department, but in the offices of those who manage the world’s GDP.



The owners of the resources that political power went out to negotiate.



4/ The presence of Musk, Huang (Nvidia), and Fink (BlackRock) confirms it: today’s hegemony is an alliance between Lords of the Cloud and Lords of Rent. And the President is just the necessary vehicle for strategic capital to secure its supply chains and flows against China, the only rival capable of challenging them.



5/ The same goes for Boeing, Cargill, and Citigroup. What are they doing there? The answer is simple: showing that when profit is at stake, ideologies are a sideshow. Nationalism is the opium for domestic consumption, but on the presidential plane, accumulation, data, and margins are the only language.



6/ This historic event has laid bare the American system: the US hasn’t been a democracy regulating the market for a long time; it’s a political and military security apparatus for that impious market of technologies.



7/ Technologies that aren’t exactly the ones automating your lights to save the planet, but those guiding missiles, pursuing targets, bombing schools, and cross-referencing data on desperate people they subject like rats...



The photo from China isn’t Trump with the CEOs—it’s the CEOs of the United States with manager Trump. Because this is their summit. The summit of Techno-feudalism in the heart of Asia.



Full list of CEOs:



Brian Sikes — CEO of Cargill

Chuck Robbins — CEO of Cisco

Cristiano Amon — CEO of Qualcomm

David Solomon — CEO of Goldman Sachs

Dina Powell McCormick — President of global affairs at Meta

Elon Musk — CEO of Tesla/SpaceX

H. Lawrence Culp — CEO of GE Aerospace

Jacob Thaysen — CEO of Illumina

Jane Fraser — CEO of Citi

Jensen Huang — CEO of Nvidia

Jim Anderson — CEO of Coherent

Kelly Ortberg — CEO of Boeing

Larry Fink — CEO of BlackRock

Michael Miebach — CEO of Mastercard

Ryan McInerney — CEO of Visa

Sanjay Mehrotra — CEO of Micron

Stephen Schwarzman — CEO of Blackstone

Tim Cook — CEO of Apple

Huge Embarrassment for Trump As Xi’s Security Stops US Officials Before High-Stakes Beijing Meeting

I suppose you have to say this