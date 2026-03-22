From last night

BREAKING: Trump Gives Iran 48hr Ultimatum: Open Straits or Else

From al-Mayadeen (Lebanon)

Iran has announced the launch of the 74th wave of Operation True Promise 4, carried out under the slogan “O Commander of the Faithful, peace be upon him.”

The operation was described as a tribute to those killed during the “Fath al-Mobin” offensive on March 21, 1982, in western Iran.

According to the statement, the latest wave targeted United States military bases in the region, along with sites in southern areas of the occupied Palestinian territories, using what were described as pre-planned scenarios involving new tactics and upgraded systems.

The statement said that the United States’ Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and a base used by Kurdish Komala militants were struck in rapid missile attacks. The strikes involved Emad, Fateh, and Qiam ballistic missiles, as well as attack drones, forming part of a series of operations carried out in recent days.

Iranian officials also stated that military bases and security centers in Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Holon, and Ramat Gan were hit and destroyed earlier on Saturday. The statement said the strikes were carried out with heavy missiles, including the Ghadr, Kheibar Shekan, and Khorramshahr-4 systems.

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/op--true-promise-4-wave-74-comes-as-war-shifts-in-iran-s-fav

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/senior-iranian-official-outlines-conditions-for-ending-war

An important interview

Seyed M. Marandi: Total War - Attacking Nuclear Plants, Desalination & Infrastructure

Seyed Mohammad Marandi discusses the targeting of nuclear plants, desalination plants, critical infrastructure, and the civilian population.

Trump has given Iran 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz (capitulation), otherwise the US will destroy Iran's energy facilities.

Then there will be no limits on Iran's response, and the consequences will be global. The future of global stability will be decided over the next few days.

Prof. Marandi is a professor at Tehran University and a former advisor to Iran's Nuclear Negotiation Team.

Asian Guy AI

1 MIN AGO: Iran Just Hit Dimona — The Nuclear Site Israel Has Never Admitted Exists

Was this Israel?

Iran Torpedoed a Warship Off Sri Lanka — 3,500 Miles From the Navy America Eliminated

Iran just shocked the world…Dimona and Arad nuclear tunnels obliterated in 2 hours - OPTM

Israel PANICS as Iran hits gathering of scientists at top-secret Dimona nuclear site - OPTM

George Galloway

48 HOURS | Day 23 | Trump Hormuz deadline | Energy ‘obliteration’ threat | Missiles pound Israel

From Hal Turner

The present, ongoing war with Iran was predicted ONE DAY after the “12 Day War” ended. The “prediction” is eerily accurate so far.

If it is correct, we are heading into losing two aircraft carriers, exchange of tactical nuclear weapons, and seeing open Civil War inside the United States.

12 Day War:

The Twelve-Day War, an armed conflict between Iran and Israel, was fought from 13 June to 24 June 2025. The conflict involved Israeli air strikes against Iranian military and nuclear facilities (Operation Rising Lion) and Iranian retaliation via missile and drone strikes (Operation True Promise III), with US involvement occurring near the end.

Key details regarding the conflict:

Conflict Context: The war began on 13 June 2025, following a surprise attack by Israel, prompting a direct, large-scale confrontation between the two nations.

Ceasefire: Under pressure from the United States, both parties agreed to a ceasefire on 24 June 2025.

Involvement: The United States participated directly on 22 June 2025 by striking Iranian nuclear sites, known as Operation Midnight Hammer.

Impact: The war resulted in significant casualties and damage within Iran and initiated a new phase of open warfare, according to analysis from the International Institute for Strategic Studies and reports from Simple English Wikipedia.

ONE DAY AFTER THAT WAR STOPPED

As reported above, the 12 Day war stopped on 24 June, 2025. The very next day, June 25, an anonymous posting on the Internet web forum “4 Chan” outlined what was coming. The outline is a little too perfect so far:

I found this to be really creepy as to its accuracy. The first FIVE seem to be done already!

-- Israel breaks ceasefire and attacks Iran again - DONE

-- Trump responds with B2 Bunker Busters on nuclear sites - DONE

-- Iran hits all Gulf oil fields, and US Bases, Blocks Hormuz and Bab al-Maneb - Oil fields, bases, Hormuz - DONE (Al Mandeb would likely have to be done by the Houthis in Yemen and it does NOT seem to be done yet)

-- Oil prices skyrocket, Blackouts in Africa and Third World -- Prices skyrocketing -- DONE (Blackouts not beginning just yet)

-- US sends three aircraft carriers -- DONE

-- Iran, Russia and China SINK at least two aircraft carriers (NOT DONE . . . . YET)

As you go farther down the list, it mentions an amphibious invasion by the US. Clearly that is exactly pending with the dispatching of now 8,000 Marines and Sailors on a total of three amphibious assault groups.

The rest of the list is staggering in its detail, including the “Civil War” in the United States.

It’s almost as if a person with inside knowledge of a specific plan, leaked it.

Since several of the items on this list have already taken place, and in the order they appear on the list, one has to wonder how many others will take place?

I don’t like this. At all.

Like you, I have no control over any of it. But I __can__ control how well I prepare to stay alive if all this comes to pass. Emergency food, water, medicines I need to live on, a way to generate electricity if the grid goes down - generator/solar, fuel for that generator, COMMUNICATIONS GEAR (CB or HAM radio) and so on.

GET RIGHT WITH GOD. I mean it. If you have not prayed in ages, and are a little embarrassed, go in your bathroom and close the door. Get down on your knees and pray! Tell God “Hi God, it’s me (so and so) and I know I haven’t prayed to you in years, but things are getting really bad now, and I want to come back to you.

Tell him what’s going on, tell him what you fear. Tell him you don’t have the ability to protect yourself from what’s coming, and that you thought you should pray to Him for protection.

Confess your sins, tell Him you REPENT and ask for His forgiveness.

Tell Him you’re gonna do a better job of remembering that He is God, and you’ll be in touch far more often if it’s OK with Him.

Look, I’m not a Priest, or a Pastor, or a Reverend, or a Minister. I’m just a regular guy, just like you. I can’t give Religious advice or tell you how to get right with God in some official, ritualistic way, I don’t know that stuff.

What I DO know is that each of us has to try. We have to make an effort. And an effort, it seems to me, begins by praying. So pray.

God is not some magician at our beckon call, to do magic tricks for us, or get us out of the mess we may have created. But He is real. He is there. He __can__ get us through things - but why should He if we don’t even bother to ask?

Ask Him.

If the list above is right, we will see actual, kinetic Civil War here in the USA. I don’t want that. I really don’t. But I’m sad to say I believe it __ is __ coming.

Please prepare and get right with God.

The view from an American perspective

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-threatens-region-wide-infrastructure-obliteration-trumps-48-hour-ultimatum-ticks