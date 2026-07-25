I stumbled on a video from the Left on Elon Musk’s interview with the Economist.
The actual interview was as much of an attack with endless labels, as you would expect
Elon Musk on Europe, the far right and civil war in Britain
Watch the entire interview HERE
He also talked up AI
Elon Musk on AI: humans will no longer be in control in ten years
My own response pretty much matches that of David Icke
Here is a movie, “Citizen Vigilante”, not so bizarrely BANNED in Europe, but bizarrely made available IN FULL on X without all the usual copyright restrictions.
I will NOT be watching it but here it is for you
The view from the LEFT
Elon Musk Gives CHILLING Interview To The Economist
The view from the RIGHT
Elon Musk brutally humiliates biased reporter during fiery interview
Discussion about this post
No posts