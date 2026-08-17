SOURCE



Five poultry businesses in the Netherlands face having their nature permits revoked as authorities pursue further reductions in nitrogen emissions around protected areas.



These aren’t farmers who simply ignored the rules.



They had permits.



One affected farmer says he had even submitted plans to dramatically reduce ammonia emissions.



Yet now the future of the businesses themselves is at stake.



And that’s why Dutch farmers are angry again.



Because the question isn’t merely what happens to these five farms.



WHAT HAPPENS IF FIVE BECOMES FIFTY?



What happens when fifty becomes five hundred?



The Netherlands has already spent billions on schemes designed to close livestock farms.



Europe talks endlessly about food security.



But somebody eventually has to ask the obvious question:



WHO IS GOING TO PRODUCE THE FOOD IF WE KEEP MAKING IT HARDER FOR EUROPEAN FARMERS TO SURVIVE?



The tractors are rolling again.



And after everything Dutch farmers have endured over the past several years, Europe should be paying very close attention.

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