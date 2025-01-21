Daily Mail,

21 January, 2025

An interactive map of UFO sightings has revealed shockingly new reports of drones in New Jersey and other states, suggesting this bizarre mystery is still unfolding.

The map, created by the UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) tracking website Enigma Labs, shows hundreds of sightings logged as recently as January 7 in multiple Northeastern states.

The mysterious drones along the East Coast appeared in November, with 22 people issuing reports to Enigma starting on the 20th. But that number dramatically increased to 347 by December 31.

A drone ban was issued from December 18 to January 17, during which Enigma labs said the average number of reported sightings dropped by 43 percent.

Now, new data shows 36 sightings were logged the week of January 1, and nearly half were spotted in New Jersey.

The recent sightings come as President Trump said Monday that he will 'tell the people' the truth about the drones.

'Why don't we find out immediately,' he said while in the Oval office. 'I can't imagine it's an enemy or there... people would've gotten blown up over [it].

'Maybe they were testing things. I don't know why they wouldn't have said what it was.'

The Biden administration had assured the public that the sightings were not a threat, brushing most of them off as hobbyist drones, commercial airplanes and even stars.

The Garden State still appears to be the epicenter of activity following the first sightings in November, when eye-witnesses reported 'car-sized drones' flying above a military base and President Donald Trump's golf course.

But since November, hundreds of other reports have surfaced across the Northeast and even from several southern states, including Virginia, Kentucky and the Carolinas.

The most recent drone sightings recorded by the UAP tracking site occurred in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Around 7:10pm ET on January 5, an unnamed person reported two orbs moving slowly across the sky over Marlton, New Jersey.

'They were pulsating and appeared to be lower than a star,' the eyewitness wrote to the the UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) tracking website EnigmaLabs.io that created the map.

Videos included in the report show an aircraft that appears to be flashing a green light flying overhead, as well as a circular blue orb high in the air.

On that same day around 10:55pm ET, an eyewitness in Muhlenberg, Pennsylvania reported an 'airplane-like ring of lights changing direction.'

'Looked as though it was mimicking an airplane at first and then turned into a ring of lights and changed directions it was going. Never have seen anything like this. Are these the drones people are talking about?' the eyewitness wrote.

A video shows a single aircraft with a flashing yellow light on one side flying over a shopping complex.

On January 7 around 3:00am ET, an eyewitness in Yaphank, New York reported 'three lights moving rapidly southeast.'

'Exiting my vehicle, noticed some lights in the sky moving at a very rapid pace. Was initially three lights, one behind another. Video only shows two, with one fading out of view,' they wrote.

In the video, two distant lights appear to be moving across the night sky.

A videos taken around 7:10pm ET on January 5 in Marlton, New Jersey show an aircraft that appears to be flashing a green light flying overhead, as well as a circular blue orb high in the air

A still image of the orb was also included in the report from Marlton, New Jersey

Another video taken on January 5 around 10:55pm ET in Muhlenberg, Pennsylvania shows a single aircraft with a flashing yellow light on one side flying over a shopping complex….