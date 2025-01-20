I have not heard all of this but have heard sufficient to reinforce my low opinion of keyboard warriors who are are determined to impugn the reputation of someone who has honestly tried to shine light light on this issue even if my own conclusions differ.
The other thing is that this seems to be limited to X and a few other “right-wing” outlets. I doubt you will see a word from the lamestream media.
Discussion about this post
No posts
A HUGE thank you for this, Robin; I agree with you on your assessment of Dr. Greer. I've watched him for 25 yrs, watched his presentation at National Press Club in 2002.. I think he's telling the truth and has probably looked into this far more than anyone else. I say this as someone who has researched UFOs/aliens for 47 yrs, interviewed Jesse Marcel Jr, son of Jesse Marcel of Roswell, NM 1947 UFO fame and have been friends with Jacques Vallee, who at one time was considered #1 UFO researcher in the world. Dr. Greer has numerous excellent videos on his channel on You Tube and what he says all hangs together. I've always thought he comes across as a man of great integrity and is a highly intelligent man.