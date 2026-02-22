War on Iran would catalyze the disintegration of global order: Source

An informed Iranian source warns that any war against Iran would reshape the global order, impact Russia and China, and alter the international balance of power.

Any war against Iran would mark the beginning of “an inevitable path toward the disintegration of the global order,” an Iranian source close to Tehran’s decision-making circles warned on Saturday.

Speaking to Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent in Tehran, the source said any military confrontation against Iran would not remain confined within its borders but would instead alter the international balance of power as a whole, stressing that such a conflict would trigger wide-ranging geopolitical consequences extending far beyond the region.

The source further stated that the outbreak of war would lead to substantial changes in the strategic calculations of both Russia and China, particularly when it comes to Europe and Taiwan, respectively. These shifts, he added, could push Moscow and Beijing to take action aimed at reshaping geopolitical realities in line with their respective interests.

The source also suggested that a major conflict would create an opening for other global powers to exploit the resulting shifts to advance their own geopolitical agendas.

In a separate comment, the same source told Al Mayadeen that US envoy Steve Witkoff kept the Russian side waiting without offering practical or reassuring guarantees regarding the war in Ukraine.

‘Catastrophic’ regional consequences

On Friday, Iran’s Mission to the United Nations warned that recent statements by US President Donald Trump indicate a real risk of military aggression against Iran that could trigger catastrophic consequences across the region.

In a letter obtained by RIA Novosti, the mission said the current build-up of US military assets and equipment, combined with “belligerent” rhetoric from Washington, should not be dismissed as mere political messaging.

The letter stated that such remarks “signal a real risk of military aggression, the consequences of which would be catastrophic for the region and would constitute a grave threat to international peace and security.”

Iran’s allies, including the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah and Russia, warned that any aggression on Iran would escalate into a large-scale regional conflict.

Trump sets the clock for war

Trump said on Thursday that he will decide within the next 10 to 15 days whether to pursue diplomacy with Iran or order military aggression, Axios reported.

Speaking during a meeting in Washington, Trump indicated that the coming days would be decisive for US policy. “Now we may have to take it a step further, or we may not,” he said, adding, “Maybe we are going to make a deal [with Iran].”

He said, “You are going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days.”

Several hours later, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Georgia, Trump reiterated the timeline, saying that “Ten, fifteen days, pretty much maximum” would be sufficient to determine the course of action.

