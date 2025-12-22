The UN Climate Hoax Is Finally Over

…Bill Gates stepped away from the frontlines of climate alarmism in a recent essay timed for the United Nations’ COP30, an annual gathering of jet-setting moralists. Gates admits – as supported by the recent U.S. Department of Energy report on carbon dioxide – that the world will not collapse because of climate change.

He has called for a shift in focus to more immediate needs. Gates says that “we will still rely on fossil fuels for decades,” that “no single technology can decarbonize the global economy,” and that “the pace of change will be slow.” He’s reacting to the wreckage of ideology from its collision with the laws of physics.

