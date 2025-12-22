The disaster that was COP-30
No story is more emblematic of the world we live in than this
The UN Climate Hoax Is Finally Over
https://www.climatedepot.com/2025/12/12/morano-in-my-lifetime-ive-never-seen-a-collapse-of-a-political-movement-quite-like-the-climate-at-the-moment/
…Bill Gates stepped away from the frontlines of climate alarmism in a recent essay timed for the United Nations’ COP30, an annual gathering of jet-setting moralists. Gates admits – as supported by the recent U.S. Department of Energy report on carbon dioxide – that the world will not collapse because of climate change.
He has called for a shift in focus to more immediate needs. Gates says that “we will still rely on fossil fuels for decades,” that “no single technology can decarbonize the global economy,” and that “the pace of change will be slow.” He’s reacting to the wreckage of ideology from its collision with the laws of physics.
https://www.climatedepot.com/2025/12/11/the-climate-cults-dissolution-is-inevitable-bill-gates-stepped-away-most-nations-offered-only-empty-nods-to-climate-targets-as-bernie-aocs-climate-gospel-sidelined/
https://www.climatedepot.com/2025/12/19/wash-post-editorial-board-turns-against-climate-agenda-symbolic-climate-gestures-please-activists-but-they-become-a-political-liability-when-the-bills-come-due-new-york-realizes-it-cannot-a/
THE DISASTERVTHAT WAS IS THE DISASTER THAT IS
Again, the multimillionaire "Elite" has us eating from ther hands. There pin fact is a climate disaster that is much disasterous than we are being told. Ask AI about the climate emergency that we face as they now try to lull us into believing that we are not circling the drain climate collapse according to Dane Wigington of geoengineeringwatch.org., as Trump drastically reduces funding for climate research. We are not going to produce our way out this issue, but only dig the hole deeper as we ramp up our demand for oil and nuclear power. Yes the hoax of the Green New Deal has been played out, but the climate engineering continues to rage on in our sky's, contaminating our environment and every breath we take as we watch the major storms, wildfires, weather whiplash and other unnatural disasters that plague us as we stand by and pretend it's not happening.
Agree. But it was the globalists' intent. To create chaos. It's their habitual modus operandi.