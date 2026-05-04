Seemorerocks

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
2h

I must revisit Peak Oil. There are some other anomalies at play too, which are more challenging to ascertain. Q is: is it planned, or part of the plan?

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3 replies by Robin Westenra and others
KT-SunWillShineAgain's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain
2h

Hi Robin, check out UK Richard Medhurst's latest:

https://richardmedhurst.substack.com/p/how-the-us-pulled-off-an-armed-robbery

How the US Pulled off an Armed Robbery of the World's Energy Supply and Created the Petrogas-Dollar

A forensic investigation into how Washington leveraged the war in Iran to replace Nord Stream, save the dollar, and establish total command over the world’s fuel from the Arctic to the Indian Ocean

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