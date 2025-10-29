SUMMARY

Major employers are significantly cutting white-collar jobs. Amazon plans to eliminate 14,000 corporate positions, while UPS and Target report similar job losses. Many workers face a challenging job market, with layoffs affecting tens of thousands.

The rise of artificial intelligence is a key factor driving these reductions, as companies seek efficiency. Roles traditionally seen as stable, like HR managers and engineers, are now vulnerable.

Job seekers, especially older workers, struggle to keep pace with new technology demands, leading to increased competition for fewer openings.

As a result, younger graduates also find it hard to secure their first jobs. Companies are becoming choosier, leaving many skilled workers anxious about their futures.

Gerald Celente - More Corrections Are Coming But What Comes Next Will Be SHOCKING

Morgan Stanley has turned even more bullish about gold. In a new report, the firm said it expects the metal’s rally to continue well into next year, raising its 2026 price forecast to $4,400 per ounce — a big jump from its previous estimate of $3,313. ‎ ‎

Meanwhile, Gerald Celente weighed in on gold’s recent ups and downs. After touching a record high of around $4,381, prices slipped back to about $4,125.

Celente called the pullback a “healthy correction,” adding that gold could even dip below $4,000 before finding a solid support. ‎ ‎

Despite the short-term weakness, Celente remains bullish in the long run. He reminded followers of his earlier call that 2024 would be “a golden year for gold.”

Still, he warned investors not to get too comfortable just yet, as more corrections will come in the future ‎ ‎

Celente also touched on silver, noting a modest 31-cent rise, and reiterated his belief that both metals reflect deeper economic and geopolitical instability.

With ongoing wars, sanctions, and trade tensions, he said, the case for holding tangible assets like gold and silver remains as strong as ever because dollar is losing its value day by day . ‎