I tried a few weeks ago to bring to people’s attention what I regard as something more important than politics in NZ.

In this regard, it was a dismal failure.

People simply not interested. I got ONE comment, perhaps one “thumbs up”. This is my last attempt.

This video, from Holyhekatuitek a on X from a few months ago, caught my attention.

So much so, I have decided to make it a project.

If this doesn’t inform people and make them at least concerned I don’t know what will.

I would like to acknowledge a debt of graitude to Rhys Williams ( Holyhekatuiteka ) who compiled this important video.

Transcript with supplementary resources.

My name is Whitney Webb. I’m the contributing editor to Unlimited Hangout, and I have been an investigative journalist and researcher, government issued identification credentials.

There’s a coordinated global policy a push for digital IDs, the new form of government—pushed identification credentials. And they’re essentially all based on your biometric data, which can be your fingerprints, your your face, your, the iris of your eyeball.And the idea is essentially to collect all of that data and have it housed, or have it tied directly to your digital ID.

Digital IDs are not really a separate project from CBDCs and this new digital financial system. And UN documentation and also documentation from the Bank of International Settlements very overtly state that CBDCs and digital IDs are meant to go together. And without digital IDs, the CBDC digital finance system cannot exist. One of the reasons it can’t exist without it is because of the Know Your Customer (KYC) functionality built into this digital financial system. They have to know your customer protocols, they have to know who you are, and so they wanna have your wallet tied to a digital ID and to have that digital ID mapped to your physical ID through biometric, data collection. So there’s different efforts to make digital IDs, either as NFTs, or non fungible tokens. There’s also the efforts of Sam Altman of OpenAI and his Worldcoin project, whereby you scan your iris, and give them your the biometric credentials of your eyeball.

They give you a unique identifier, a digital ID, that’s inherently tied to a digital wallet.

Here is a news report

This silver sphere, now the subject of privacy concerns across the world, an eyeball scanning machine promising to prove just how human a person can be in the fast growing world of artificial intelligence. It’s called the World Coin Orb, and it’s the latest passion project by the founder of ChatGPT. “To start, simply download World app. To sign up, just find the nearest orb right on the app. What this commercial fails to mention is the biometric data is then collected in exchange for a digital ID”.

Some of those orbs are found in Nairobi, Kenya, where authorities are now scrambling to suspend operations, saying there are too many unknowns. Over the last week, more than three hundred and fifty thousand Kenyans have already gotten their eyes scanned by the device in Nairobi. New users exchange their biometrics for Worldcoin crypto currency equaling about 49 US dollars. One Nairobi resident saying in part, “I found it online, applied. When I got here, I found people queuing, and I applied and they scanned and I’m now waiting for the money.Kenya’s communications authority is now questioning where the data is being stored and what Worldcoin is doing with that information. “They’re collecting critical data about, say to be a good way for proof of humanity. In the long term, perhaps if the demand for such kind of data increases, then you would say that it would be sold to the highest bidder.

Back to Whitney Webb

Give them your the biometric credentials of your eyeball. They give you a unique identifier, a digital ID, and it’s inherently tied to a digital wallet. That is the same model the UN is using. They’ve already implemented it for refugees getting food assistance from the World Food Programme.

It’s called Building Blocks.

Here’s another news item

We always start with the problem we’re trying to solve. And so we start with the problem of global hunger, which still affects one in nine people, and looking at, as we know, the challenge that the the world has put forward for the SDGs to end hunger by 02/1930, as well as the achievement of the other SDGs, using the ledger, the distributed ledger function, as the way of tracking and tracing transactions and reconciliations. And one of the solutions we’ve come up with and piloted is what we call building blocks. Building blocks is a blockchain-based, payment transaction backend that we’ve built and plugged into one of our digital voucher programs that reaches Syrian refugees in Jordan. The way it works is, in this system already, there was an iris scan in place. The financial service provider would create wallets for those people and then be responsible for tracing and reconciling the transactions and the payments all the way to the point of the retailer.

Whitney Webb

It’s on blockchain. It involves refugees scanning their irises. In order to buy food or receive their rations, they have to check out of a grocery store style place in the refugee camp, and they check out biometrically with an eyeball scan. And then the amount of food they have, the monetary value of that is subtracted from their digital wallet connected to their digital ID and their iris.

It doesn’t matter what what country you’re in or whether you’re part of BRICS or part of the the collective West, this is being rolled out across the board.

Q: So who, so what entities, are pushing this interoperability?

WW: One of the main reasons for this coordinated global push to develop digital IDs is because it’s deemed essential to the entire sustainable development agenda, which is the UN Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs, also known as Agenda 2030.

And the specific part dealing with digital IDs is within SDG 16, which is about building peaceful and inclusive societies. One of the indicators of SDG16, 16.9, calls for legal identification for everyone in the world from the time they’re born, essentially.

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2023/06/investigative-series/sdg16-part-1-building-the-global-police-state/

The leading alliance that was launched under the auspices of the UN to accomplish that is known as ID2020, and has since been folded into what is called the Digital Impact Alliance, which essentially has the same funders and founders as ID2020.

So ID 2020, the UN, and other stakeholders in this particular, sphere often argue that the reason this is necessary is because of what they call the identity gap.

And the identity gap is the claim that the lack of digital ID is preventing people, mainly the world’s poor, from accessing essential services, whether it’s banking, whether it’s education, whether it’s healthcare.

They claim the only way for these people to be able to access these services is to onboard them to these identity schemes.

ANNA-MARIA CAVANAGH, CO-CHAIR OF THE DIGITAL TRUST FRAMEWORK ON DIGITAL ID

https://techalliance.nz/event/new-zealands-digital-identity-trust-framework-department-of-internal-affairs/

Co -Chair of the Digital Trust Framework Anna Marie Cavanagh on a UN sustainable Goals discussion, along with Jacinda Ardern, stating that the digital ID is built for interaction with Carbon Markets and with the UN SDG’s in mind.

So I know we had a 10% figure for Australia. No And the identity gap is the claim that the lack of digital ID is preventing people, mainly the world’s poor, from accessing essential services, whether it’s banking, whether it’s education, whether it’s healthcare. They claim the only way for these people to be able to access these services is to onboard them to these identity schemes. So what they mean by essential services is, you know, they say without these forms of recognized identity, people in the world, mainly the world’s poor, are unable to access bank accounts, unable to access health care, unable to access government services, a variety of things because they don’t have ID or they don’t have bank accounts, things of that nature. So in order to allow everyone to access all of these things and include them, hence the frequent word of inclusion in all these documents.

Whitney Webb

They say digital ID is is the necessary way to bridge this identity gap. One of the main words they use to market this stuff is equity and inclusion, the idea that we need to include everybody in these new systems. But if you don’t participate in digital ID, you won’t have a legally recognized identity…

You won’t have rights.

You won’t be able to access services without it. So it’s being framed as promoting inclusion, but the system itself is inherently exclusionary and has been used to track and surveil people, to link them to, essentially all their activities, what they say online, in some of the countries that have rolled this out.

JACINDA ADERN AND HER ROLE IN THE NWO

From Sky News Austrlalia

Now to Jacinda Adern, who according to recent polls looks like she’s in all sorts of trouble in New Zealand, but there will surely be a role for her at the UN or World Economic Forum. Just listen to this Orwellian nonsense from the fake Queen of Empathy.

Jacinda Adern

How do you tackle climate change if people do not believe it exists? How do you ensure the human rights of others are upheld when they are subjected to hateful and dangerous rhetoric and ideology?

It’s a little wonder that her speech was described variously as disturbing, dystopian, and dangerous. As Nick Cator wrote superbly in the Australian Today, Adern’s speech to the UN was a masterpiece of muddle-headed moral equivalence. It wove terrorism, nuclear war, the invasion of Ukraine and climate skepticism into a single threat to humanity demanding global action. Yes, Adern wants to control the information you have access to. She looks at the internet as a weapon of war that requires the same level of action and activity as the old weapons of war. Remember when she claimed that her government was the single source of truth on COVID-19?

Jacinda Adern:

Dismiss anything else. We will continue to be your single source of truth. We will provide information frequently.

And talking about disinformation, have a look at this collusion between big tech and big government to censor dissenting voices, even the dissenting voices of scientists. Listen here to Melissa Fleming. She’s the undersecretary for global communications at the UN. She explains how, together with the help of Google, they bury search results that question the existence of catastrophic climate change.

You know, we partnered with Google, for example. If you Google climate change, you will, at the top of your search, get all kinds of UN resources. We started this partnership when we were shocked to see that when we googled climate change, we were getting incredibly distorted, information right at the top. So we we’re becoming much more proactive. You know, we own the science, and we think that the world, you know, should know it, and and the platforms themselves also do.

Back to Rita Panahi

We own the science. Again, remember how people, including scientists, were censored and canceled from Twitter and YouTube for questioning the merits of some COVID measures? Biden: You understand, that your leadership has taken on a critical role in this global stage, and it really has. Galvanizing action on climate change, a global effort of current violence, extremism, and online like happened at Christchurch, call. And, you know, we wanna be, I wanna work with you on that effort.

Whitney Webb

And it has been used to facilitate human rights abuses. So it’s not exactly as inclusive as they like to claim.

It’s inclusive in the sense that we want everyone equally included in our new system that we’re creating, our new control system, fundamentally….

The UN likes to talk about human rights and how this is ultimately a a human rights project and things like that, or how it’s empowering human rights. But in other documents of the UN, they refer to human rights not as inalienable rights, which is what most people think of when they hear the term human rights.

In some of these UN documents, they refer to human rights explicitly as policy tools or tools that can be used to basically implement, you know, specific things and mechanisms, that ultimately give them greater control over any aspect of your life that they may want to influence…..

These guys also admit that the digital ID and CBDC is meant to be the same thing, and there’s some very illuminating policy documents in this regard. So for example, there’s this one UN document called the People’s Money, and it essentially talks about creating a citizen centric, SDG aligned digital financial system.

From a 2020 UN presentation

We are at a fundamental crossroads. Digitalization can advance us more rapidly in achieving the sustainable development goals, or it can deepen exclusion, divide us further, increase inequality. The choice is ours, today’s global financial resources. What if every citizen was empowered to make financial choices that support the SDGs and was able to ensure that every last dollar was spent on what really matters to them, family, community, their country, and the planet? Let’s put citizens in the driving seat by enabling them to use their savings to finance their long term development.

Guterres of the UN

Digital technologies, which are revolutionizing financial markets, can be a game changer in reaching our shared objectives. The UN secretary general invited 17 global leaders from around the world.

Here in Zimbabwe, 90% of the adult population is already registered on Ekokesh, the mobile money platform.Because of this steep penetration, it enabled us to retool, repurpose rapidly during this COVID 19 crisis.We also launched a COVID digital insurance where anyone who held insurance and came forward for testing, and if they tested positive for COVID, immediately received a $5,000 payout. “Digitalization needs to enhance the alignment of finance with the SDGs rather than, for example, increasing short termism or market concentration. Realizing these solutions, overcoming barriers, and mitigating risks requires concerted actions by many different actors. Digitalization can help us to better align financing with the sustainable development goals.

Whitney Webb

Which is obviously the system that we’ve been talking about. What they say in there is essentially once your savings and your money is onboarded onto the system, they feel that they reserve the right to access and use your funds, to develop and implement the sustainable development goals or build the infrastructure necessary for it. So they essentially think that your money is their money.

Let’s put citizens in the driving seat by enabling them to use their savings to finance their long term development.

When COVID was happening, there was this push for vaccine passports, and a lot of the people that were pushing or creating the vaccine passports were part of this either ID -2020 or related entities pushing for digital ID.

Preet from MATTR on digital ID

I’m Preet from MATTR, and I’m excited to share one of our upcoming additions to our MATTR seven platform that will allow you to issue and verify digital and cryptographically verifiable COVID19 vaccination certificates. The DCC, which was first introduced in the European Union, features some unique properties such as integration with an existing deployed PKI model and small payload sizes that allow them to be printed and carried offline, as well as in a digital form for easy access in the Apple Wallet, Google PayPass, or any third party wallet.

https://mattr.global/article/ready-set-go

From Australian TV

For the first time, there’s an alternative to the plastic driver’s license, but only if you have a smartphone. More than 500,000 have already signed up.

Whitney Webb

And, essentially, what happened with the vaccine passport was to link your identity to your travel, to the freedom of movement. And if you didn’t have one, you were excluded from entering certain places.

So that, again, highlights the idea of, how these digital IDs are inherently exclusionary ,because if you don’t have one, then you’re excluded from, you know, moving where other people that have those privileges. And if you don’t abide by these various stipulations, you’re excluded from participating in those things.

Jacinda Adern

You’ve done the right thing to keep yourself and others safe, to look after one another.You should feel safe. You should be protected from those who haven’t made that choice.

From NZ TV

Prof.of Bioethics, Angela Ballentine gives the game away on biometric data

As recently as August, the prime minister ruled out using vaccination certificates despite versions being in widespread use overseas. Now vaccine certificates will make up the backbone of the traffic light system… In New Zealand, government bills addressing social media use by children under 16 are being considered, with groups like Before Sixteen working on awareness and solutions for age verification. Effective age verification may involve facial recognition

biometric scanning,

ID tokens achieving over 99% accuracy according to trials…… Q: So, so you have to give your biometric data to Facebook? A: No. In simple terms, you’re not handing over your data.This is done externally by a third party.So you don’t hand over your data.It will basically verify an ID token. That doesn’t mean you’re handing over your data. Q: How did they verify then? I mean, they must have to know that it’s yours. A: Yeah. There will have to be a linking to this, in the same way that we do with things like Real Me accounts or bank accounts. The issue with verification with something like Real Me is that it’s not working on actually determining the difference between a 15- and a 16-year-old. Based on what’s been developed so far by these entities, it seems like that database is meant to be housed at the World Bank and it’s called ID4D.

Angela Ballantyne, bioethicist on the government’s Immunisation Implementation Advisory Group

Associate professor Angela Ballantyne is a bioethicist on the government’s Immunisation Implementation Advisory Group, and she is with us this morning from Wellington.

I’m really pleased you chose to share that particular quote from the prime minister because I think that highlights some of my concern. When you’re going to restrict individuals’ liberty by saying they can’t access, certain community and social spaces, that needs to be justified. Alternatively, a second ethical framework is a sort of moral rights framework, which is what the some of those comments from the prime minister seem to be hinting at, that if you’ve made a wrong choice or you’ve done something wrong, you no longer, have the liberty and the freedom to have certain privileges.I think that’s really problematic, and we should avoid that. J.T: Can can you tell me a little bit more about that second concern you just outlined, the one you said was problematic? Because there will be people who say, if you’re not prepared to contribute to the greater good of a society by getting vaccinated, which helps to protect all of the other people in society, then you shouldn’t get to benefit from all of the privileges of being a part of that society. So a few things to consider there. Obviously, if someone breaks the law, in some cases, we remove their right to free participation in society, and we might imprison them. I think it’s a really big step though to say that because you’ve chosen not to take a voluntary, health service, you’ve refused a health service, that you no longer are able to participate in some elements of society. But if they’re gonna be used in gyms, cafes, and so on, then, you know, I think it’s just a big shift for us to say that participating in that community and social life is now a privilege that the government gets to allocate to people, as opposed to an entitlement that we have as part of our civil liberties.

Jacinda Adern:

Very soon, you won’t be able to do many things that you love without being vaccinated, and I expect that will accelerate vaccinations. That is certainly our goal.

Whitney Webb

And if you look at how the UN, sponsored groups like ID twenty twenty are constructing this, they’re trying to hide behind a a facade of deep centralization and construct digital identity in a way that they call as vendor-agnostic, meaning that any private company in theory could develop a digital ID system that people could use, so you’ll have a variety of companies or government agencies issuing digital ID, and it will not look like a centralized digital ID, but it will be.

Let’s start with a definition of digital ID so we’re on the same page.

Like physical IDs, a digital ID is issued or accredited by the government and requires basic biometric information to create. Biometric information includes any physical attributes that are unique to you, such as your face, your fingerprint, or your iris, the colored part of your eye. Unlike physical ID documents, a digital ID is stored on an electronic device such as your phone or computer. However, all the data about your digital ID is technically stored by the government or, by whichever private company the government has contracted for this purpose. Digital ID systems are extremely centralized and ultimately outside of your control. It looks like almost every country will have a national digital ID by 2025. This is the timeline given by the United Nations Development Programme or UNDP in a report it published in February. The report is titled, “Digital strategy 2022 -2025”

https://digitalstrategy.undp.org/

For starters, the report reveals that the UNDP’s digital strategy was first announced in mid- 2019, almost exactly when the WEF signed its partnership with the UN. The report also repeatedly states that the pandemic accelerated the development of digital ID around the world.

Malindi MacLean from B416 admits they are pushing for Digital ID

In New Zealand, government bills addressing social media use by children under 16 are being considered, with groups like B416 working on awareness and solutions for age verification. Effective age verification may involve facial recognition, biometric scanning, and ID tokens, achieving over 99% accuracy according to trials. Erica Stanford has picked up the government work on the under 16 social media restrictions, they’re calling them, not a ban, but potential restrictions. Now Melindi MacLean is a social media parenting expert from the new group B416, with me this morning.… The member’s bill has become a government bill. Catherine Wedd’s Insta ban bill stays in the ballot, but Luxon says that parents love this idea. Q: First of all, this group that’s been set up, is this all a coincidence that it’s that it’s been set up at this at the time that the government’s doing all this stuff? A: No. It’s not a coincidence. I think two things at play. One is that before 16 has actually been working on this issue in background for months, nearly a year. But there’s also a a point that we’re hitting as a society. I think we we’ve got this sort of tidal wave of awareness around some of the harm and the issues. So, you know, we are really coming to, I think, a societal turning point which the government is aware of as well as, as well as parents who are who are who are actually sort of waking up to the issues. Q: Is the problem is the age verification thing is a big problem, right? This is what the Australians are having problems with. How do you verify a child’s age without us all having to send in a photo of our passports? There’s an entire age verification industry outside of the tech that are working on this as well solution is….

https://www.1news.co.nz/2025/05/06/national-introduces-members-bill-to-ban-social-media-for-under-16s/

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/the-listener/new-zealand/b416-the-high-profile-group-backing-a-social-media-ban-for-under-16s/PBUT4N6LQNHQDKB2YMIDOL7GAQ/

The B416 group presents itself as a concerned, progressive initiative to protect children from the harms of social media. But dig a little deeper, and you’ll find a well-connected network of elites using the cover of youth safety to push through invasive digital surveillance, biometric ID systems, and a profitable regulatory ecosystem.

https://goodoil.news/exposing-the-truth-behind-b416/#google_vignette

Whitney Webb

Based on what’s been developed so far by these entities, it seems like that database is meant to be housed at the World Bank and it’s called ID 4D. And is sort of cloaked in the same rhetoric that ID 2020, you know, cloaks their own project claiming it’s decentralized in all of this, but it’s a centralized global dataset that can where all these different digital ID, systems can export their data to.

https://id4d.worldbank.org/

The World Bank’s interesting in in the sense that, you know, the World Bank, the IMF - they essentially use a debt slavery model to enforce policy objectives on national governments.

And the World Bank has openly said that debt is a critical form of financing for the sustainable development goals.

So basically, saddle a country in debt, and instead of having it enact austerity policies and things like that, it’s to get them to enact digital IDs, to get them to enact, you know, financial inclusion, as they call it, with the CBDCs and, you know, and their public private sector equivalents, things of that nature.

So that’s how they they, force nation states to act as these enabling environments for these policies.

A lot of it is through the same is through debt slavery, essentially.

The UN very openly views the role of national governments only as enabling environments for these policies so the National governments aren’t meant to develop these policies themselves.

They’re meant to enforce these policies developed by the UN and their stakeholder partners, groups like the World Economic Forum, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and then enforce those policies on the public.

Bill and Melinda Gates & Jacinda Adern on SDGs in 2019

She’s released an international human rights plan, prime minister’s a champion, for inclusion and for belonging. She’s worked with New Zealand’s indigenous Maori people toward better jobs and better wages, and she’s striving to move the Maori language to the heart of New Zealand’s day to day conversations. She articulates, as few others do, the importance of the climate crisis for the future. She guided her nation through its dark hour, and us as a world at showing what leadership looks like with moral clarity.

Jacinda Adern

But, you know, when it comes to a set of rules for a country to live by, you would struggle to do better than the SDGs. Any serious politician would be hard pressed to argue with goals like halving poverty or providing decent work or quality education and clean water and peace and justice for all. So to tackle these issues in New Zealand, the government I’m proud to leave is doing something not many other countries have tried. We have incorporated the principles of the 2030 agenda into our domestic policy- making in a way that we hope will drive system level actions. In New Zealand, we’ve been having our Treasury developing what’s called a living standards framework that measures well-being, it measures risk, it measures resilience across economic, social, and environmental domains. It puts sustainable intergenerational well-being at the heart of our decision making, not just economic growth. This year we delivered our first well-being budget in May, but ultimately we need more collaboration, more examples of the international community prioritising our collective global well-being over domestic self interest.

Bill Gates talks to Jacinda Adern

Bill Gates: One thing I was curious about is you introduced a well-being budget in New Zealand, and I wonder how that was received and whether you think other countries could do the same. Jacinda Adern: When we just applied an equation that looked at well-being and environmental well-being, then those are the natural outcomes.Those are the natural decisions you make. We have started trying to profile that work.

Whitney Webb

So a lot of people view the UN sort of as a meeting of the different public sectors and governments of the world, but even the UN leadership have have admitted that since, at least in the 1990s, if not earlier, there was what Kofi Annan, the former UN secretary general, called a a quiet revolution at the UN where the business of the UN became the businesses of the world.

And there was this move away from the public sector to having it emphasize public - private partnership, which is why you have the premier promoter globally of public private partnerships, the World Economic Forum, being one of the main strategic partners currently of the United Nations…..

And this isn’t free market capitalism. It’s crony capitalism. It’s cartelism, because these are fundamentally corrupt players that don’t play by the rules. They manipulate the free market to advance themselves and and generate more money and become more powerful.

And so, really, this is, you know, a merging of the public and the private sector, but it’s the private ones in control, and they operate as a Western capitalists or a group of them had decided to cooperate and do business rather, with, the people that ran state- owned enterprises in the communist block and together build a network of, of corporations essentially that would become so powerful, that they would make the nation state irrelevant.

And this is essentially the model we have today.

Q:These policies would include like the CBDCs, the SDGs, and the digital IDs, or

W.B: Yeah. lot of these policies are folded into the UN sustainable development agenda, or the digital ID agenda.

And there’s different think tanks and different entities that push for these things.

But one of the overarching ways this is being forced on the national governments is the sustainable development agenda, the SDGs, which essentially every country in the world has signed on to implement.

And even countries that are supposedly, against, you know, the West, for example, the adversaries of the West like Russia and China, you know, have issued joint statements about how they, agree about Agenda 2,030 and the need to implement these things while the West, the EU, Bi administration all also agree about those things.

It’s a global agreement that these particular policies need to be implemented at the global level…..

I think there’s a lot of growing awareness that the UN as the global superpower is problematic for a variety of reasons.

But the same people that ensured the creation of The US as this superpower in the post World War II era are also behind the creation of this multipolar world order that is also being, you know, currently created right now.

So after World War 2, there was the Bretton Woods situation, which helped ensure US financial hegemony around the world.

And currently, we have what a lot of these same actors are calling the new Bretton Woods moment that needs to be seized in order to create a new global financial governance system.

And they inherently frame that new system as being multipolar in nature….

So just like digital IDs are inherently exclusionary and being sold as a tool for inclusion, CBDCs and and also digital IDs are, being framed as decentralized when in reality, they’re very centralized.

So in the case of digital IDs, there’s this push to create decentralized IDs, they call it, where, your credentials are only unencrypted on a need to know basis.

And, you know, that sounds great in in practice, but in reality, these rely on what they call trusted third parties to verify those credentials, and those are the same government agencies and and big banks and other entities that are those same trusted third parties. So it’s really not as decentralized as a lot of their proponents would like to claim.

MATTR LTD

Maybe it really let us know that he’s not able to make it. So we’ll go straight on to MATTR Limited.

Thank you..Good afternoon, chair, deputy chair, members of this select committee.

My name’s, Claire Barber, and I’m the founding CEO of a company called MATTR. I’m grateful for this opportunity to talk with you today. MATTR a specialist New Zealand organization. We are experts in decentralized identity and the next generation of Internet standards. We work at the main global standards organizations such as the World Wide Web Consortium, the Decentralized Identity Foundation, and the OpenID Foundation. We’re all well aware of the challenges of phishers, scammers, and bad actors. And we just heard a clear articulation of the problem of, you know, passwords and secrets management in the Internet and how overwhelmingly complex those problems are for us mere mortals to manage. MATTR welcomes the Digital Ddentity Trust Framework Bill.

https://www3.parliament.nz/en/pb/bills-and-laws/bills-digests/document/53PLLaw26591/digital-identity-services-trust-framework-bill-2021-bills

The bill provides an important framework for the provision of secure trusted digital identity services, which will give us new opportunities to address some of these major problems that we experience with the internet today. We believe the the opportunity for the country has only just begun. Our customers today include the US Department of Homeland Security where we’re part of their Silicon Valley innovation program. And we recently received an award from the US National Science Foundation in collaboration with Washington University and a company from The UK, where we are developing new tools to defend against the challenges of misinformation on the Internet, which is a serious problem, that the world faces today. The internet is today the communications infrastructure of the world. And to date, governments have few tools to address some of the challenges of bad actors and really large organizations that have undue influence, on these capabilities and their use in our lives. MATTR encourages the early passage of this new New Zealand digital identity trust framework bill into law. For the past three years, we’ve been talking to ministers, elected of members of the house across different political parties and officials about the opportunity for New Zealand to become a leader in the next generation of the internet, which we’d like to think of as the web of trust. I think it’s also very important to note that I strongly support, the drafting of experts to support the panel who are involved in establishing the trust framework rules. I think people think things are missing, but I think that separation of the legislation itself from the place where the actual rules will be developed and managed and maintained is actually the key strength of the legislation in its current form. We also recognize that there are a range of implementation considerations that will influence whether or not New Zealand realizes the benefits of the bill. In our submission, we lay out our thoughts on some of those implementation considerations and opportunities, including the topic of trust anchors and the important role both government and Iwi can play in establishing trust trust anchors for, us as a country. We also talked to the importance of designing for inclusion and share some thoughts on that topic, and we have much more that we would like to share on that topic in the future. And finally, we talked to the need for a detailed implementation plan. I don’t think it’s helpful for us to continue to have no guidance on the future of Real Me.

https://www.govt.nz/organisations/realme/

It’s really important for to encourage investment and innovation in the sector that we address the need for clarity on a timeline to transition from this legacy service, which is no longer fit for the future. Another key theme for us, the importance of policies to support adoption, capability building, communication, and education strategies. And finally, we touch on some of the opportunities for us to not just, participate in international inter-operability, and support the digital economy across jurisdictions, but also play a leadership role. And we note with interest the opportunity to do that in the context of Australia, and to build on the foundations of the digital economy partnering agreement that was sponsored by MFAT over the last eighteen months. So, strong support from us, and I think it’s very important that the country stands up and does something. Melissa Lee: Thank you, Mr. Chair, and thank you, Claire.And, you know I’m a fan of MATTR. And I think, having your endorsement saying that it’s a great start, I think, gives us a little bit, more of a confidence and actually give give credence to the bill, I think.

Back to Whitney Webb

When you move into this digital currency era where the banks are issuing these stablecoins, these deposit tokens that are programmable money, it’s not just programmable. They’re going to be sharing this data in the same database that the CIA and any other intelligence agency can access whenever they want without a warrant.

This is like baking in warrantless spying on Americans into the new system to come., to institutionalize warrantless spying on Americans, this is a way to literally make it a part of the infrastructure from the get-go. It is the new system.

Q: And then so can you explain the whole the CDC’s use to your model a bit?

W.W: So much of the public rhetoric on CBDCs by those that claim to oppose it is really about retail CBDC, which means that it’s a CBDC that the public interacts with directly, whereby, for example, a central bank would directly issue a CBDC, and then that’s the currency that the people would be using in wallets that are managed by the central bank.

Retail CBDC is not nearly as common today as wholesale CBDC, and wholesale CBDC works as this two tier system.

https://medium.com/akeo-tech/what-are-retail-and-wholesale-central-bank-digital-currencies-cbdcs-5c49d81dbbcc

So in this two tier system, one of the tier,s the tier that involves the CBDC, is between the central bank and financial institutions, whereby the CBDC really only serves as a means of interbank settlement and isn’t public facing at all.

And so the second tier there is the private banks, the financial institutions are issuing the money that actual people use, but all the interbank settlement is being done in a CBDC.

And this is the model that’s set to be followed in The United States.

Because, FedNow, for example, of the Federal Reserve, that was launched, solely as a means of interbank settlement, really.

It’s not meant to interact with the public at all, and the Federal Reserve has been very open about that.

So that FedNow is essentially the infrastructure for a wholesale CBDC model, not a retail CBDC model.

So when you have people like Trump and Ron DeSantis say no CBDC, they mean no public facing CBDC.

They don’t mean no wholesale CBDC.

And what this, second tier, managed by the private banks is likely to be are things like tokenized deposits, stablecoins, things of, financial products of of that nature.

March, 2021.IMF innovation summit

It’s a well known fact. There is an inclusion issue, which is especially inclusion in the digital economy, which I would almost argue is now increasingly a basic financial right. This in the CBDC realm, especially if you change if you take a tokenized approach to this, It is, impossible to disentangle the transmission technology from the value technology in in the space. This is a very exciting new technology that could lead us into directions that maybe we haven’t envisioned yet. And I think, again, just to close out and tying something with Javier, I think some this I mean, I when I think of CBDCs and the work we do in crypto and, you know, similar technologies, I think the real power of this is the program the programmability of the platform itself. I mean, we can make potentially money smart, so it protects itself from money laundering versus us having to do identity. So when you start combining those factors, I mean, you can create something very powerful and very futuristic.

Whitney Webb

Because, FedNow, for example, the Federal Reserve, that was launched, solely as a means of interbank settlement, really. It’s not meant to interact with the public at all, and the Federal Reserve has been very open about that. So that FedNow is essentially the infrastructure for a wholesale CBDC model, not a retail CBDC model.

So when you have people like Trump and Ron DeSantis say no CBDC, they mean no public facing CBDC.

They don’t mean no wholesale CBDC.

And what this, second tier managed by the private banks is likely to be, are things like tokenized deposits, stablecoins, things of, financial products of of that nature.

If you are concerned about CBDCs because of the programmability and surveillance aspects, tokenized deposits and bank issued stablecoins can do all of those things too. You can program them with smart contracts. You can use the same, controls on them and and surveil them.

So the idea that this is any better for financial liberty or for financial privacy is completely mistaken….

So you have Jamie Dimon, head of JPMorgan, for example, saying we should be able to seize people’s private property for climate change.

Jamie Dimon, head of JPMorgan says we should be able to seize people’s private property for climate change

Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says the government needs to seize private land to make way for more green energy projects like solar and wind farms. Riley Moore is West Virginia state treasurer, and he joins me now. Q: Alright. What’s your initial reaction to this? A very powerful influential guy making this case about eminent domain seizure of private land. Well, this is a hallmark of the ESG movement. So this is the unholy merger of left wing corporate economic power and the government. A: So this collusion that we’ve seen in between woke corporations and left wing activists within the government is there, because they can’t achieve these objectives at the ballot box. No one’s gonna vote for something like this.

Whitney Webb

So is having Jamie Dimon, surveil and program your currency better than having the Federal Reserve surveil and program your currency? I mean,I think fundamentally, at the end of the day, it’s, really not that different.I mean - the banks are very willing collaborators with the state surveillance apparatus. Bank of America, for example, after January 6, gave all of these private financial transactions of account holders, to the Department of Justice and the FBI investigating people who were merely there based on geolocation data, in a way that, you know, was called out for being fundamentally unconstitutional.

So these banks, you know, have no problem giving your data away to the federal government when they ask. So the, you know, the idea that this is a better model than the CBDC, I think, is honestly, you know, a misconception…..

Prominent central bankers have been going on about the need to create a new financial system and a new financial governance system since at least 2019.

Mark Carney SDG UN webinar, 2023

So in 2019 at Jackson Hole, Mark Carney, who I believe then was head of the Bank of England, but he’s former Goldman Sachs, was very vocal about the need to create this new financial system.

And he said this new financial system that needs to be made needs to be based mainly on three things, what he called multipolar currencies, CBDCs, and global carbon markets.

Climate change is an existential threat. We all recognize that. There’s increasing urgency around that.But the converse of that, the flip side of that is if if you’re taking steps, making investments, coming up with new technologies, changing the way you do business, all in service of reducing and eliminating that threat, you’re creating value.

And what we have seen, increasingly, spurred initially by the sustainable development goals, accelerated, with Paris, and then, through social movements and others and governments acting is society is putting tremendous value on achieving Net Zero.

So the companies and those who invest in them and lend to them, who are part of the solution will be rewarded.

But those who are lagging behind and are still part of the problem will be punished.

Whitney Webb:

And a few years later, Mark Carney creates this Glasgow Financial Alliance for net zero under the auspices of the UN, that is partnered with people like BlackRock’s Larry Fink, the billionaire Mike Bloomberg, for example.And they openly promote the idea of seizing the new Bretton Woods moment in order to create a new global financial governance system…..

The crux of their plan hinges on leveraging the multilateral development banking system. so that’s the international International Monetary Fund, the IMF. It’s the World Bank. It’s, any of these other MDBs, which include, like, the Inter American Development Bank, all these development banks around the world that are part of this existing financial governance system. And those, banks have been criticized for a long time for using the debt slavery model essentially, basically, giving loans to countries, saddling them with debt, and then they struggle to repay their debt in the way they’re able to get new disbursements or, you know, pay back their debt is related to them enacting policy objectives, often austerity.

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2022/09/investigative-reports/sustainable-debt-slavery/

I would like to have been able to believe the beautiful but entirely false rhetoric about “saving the whales” but it is all a complete lie and all about making huge amounts of money for rapacious corporations like Blackrock and the banks

Everything alive has a digital ID

One thing people don’t realize about the digital ID thing too is that there’s a push not just to have have people have digital ID, but literally everything alive have the digital ID. Larry Fink talked about this when he, recently talked about how he views the tokenization of real world assets moving forward.

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2024/02/investigative-reports/tokenized-inc-blackrocks-plan-to-own-the-fractionalized-world/

Everything’s gonna be on this universal ledger and have its unique identifier.

He recently was very overt about how there’s going to be a universal ledger where all transactions are tracked, essentially, and that this is key to this new financial system that’s being created that involves digital IDs.

It also involves global carbon markets, and, you know, the CBDC digital currency model, all of that is going to be on the centralized database. That’s what Fink is saying.

I actually believe this technology is gonna be very important. I believe the next generation for markets will be tokenization of securities. We will and if we can have that distributed ledger that we know every beneficial owner, every beneficial seller we all have our our code Right. Of who’s buying, who’s selling, but it changes the whole ecosystem.

Whitney Webb

And a lot of this, new system is tied up with the push for global carbon markets whereby natural assets, which is a new asset class they’re creating, are also going to have these unique identifiers.

So, for example, there’s a lot of efforts right now, to tokenize rainforests for the purpose of using it in this global carbon market.

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2024/08/investigative-reports/sustainably-surveilling-and-tokenizing-nature-the-case-of-o-n-e-amazon/

So that rainforest will also be given a unique identifier, digital ID.

So the Rockefeller Foundation and the Inter American Development Bank, which is part of the multilateral developing development banking system that includes, like, World Bank and the IMF, for example, are partnered to create this entity called the Intrinsic Exchange Group, which then partnered with the New York Stock Exchange to launch this new asset class, basically built around what they refer to as natural assets and, create this vehicle for them called natural asset corporations or NECs.

And basically, the intrinsic exchange group defined a natural asset as things like ecosystem services that produce clean air, water that and, you know, like how trees produce, turn carbon dioxide into oxygen.

All of those services and the parts of the natural world that facilitate those “services”, can be monetized and, you know, turn into this new asset class, which they refer to as “nature’s economy”.

https://medium.com/@ShotsOfRhapsody/the-economy-is-built-on-nature-we-just-dont-count-it-6c801f9d71cc

Essentially, how natural asset corporations work is that they identify the asset that they want to build the natural asset corporation around, and then the natural asset corporation issues shares in that asset, out of thin air, essentially. And they can sell it to financial institutions, asset managers, sovereign wealth funds. And then they go public and have an IPO and generate finance that way and generate funding that way and that funding is, they say, meant to preserve the natural asset.

But elsewhere, they say that their main profit, like so much else, is to generate profit for shareholders.

It’s very proud to announce that we have secured 4,000,000 to SC finance for our iwi, to get going on the space and to design, what he wanna have that’s going to look like. Once the world finds out that this project is Maori led, Maori controlled, which by definition means it’s for nature also.

https://oceandecade.org/actions/hinemoana-halo-ocean-initiative-h2o/

Everybody’s gonna want to come on, onboard. And, you’re gonna find out that you’re gonna find much many more allies than you thought you had because everybody is looking for this is the holy grail if you like. One of the key things we’re doing is looking at how we can create mobile, aren’t we, across the blue corridors, you know, the, the pathways that our whales migrate. And, our technicians here actually are going to look at building an ocean credit around those wells, around the eco services, that they provide to our oceans. We have been the ocean guardian since time immemorial. It’s time for us to reconnect in that space. It’s not appropriate in this day and age that thinks that it can still control those ocean environments. Give it back to us. There is a lot with climate change at the moment with acidity in the oceans, and we’re trying to to see how the populations of these whales, not just whales, but other migratory, species that we share spaces with.

Whitney Webb

And they can sell it to financial institutions, asset managers, sovereign wealth funds.And then they go public and have an IPO and generate finance that way and that that or sorry, generate funding that way, and that funding is, they say, meant to preserve the natural asset.

But elsewhere, they say that their main profit, like so much else, is to generate profit for shareholders.

This is, like, the new Wall Street Casino they wanna make. It has nothing to do with preserving the environment that is literally just the talking point they think will stick and sell.

We’re all in it together.

We gotta save the planet, so let’s allow the bankers to create a new racket that makes the natural world collateral. Collateral.. I mean, that’s essentially what’s going on here.

And so in order part of the infrastructure of this is to surveil the natural world to ensure that nothing happens to the natural asset.No one is accessing or using these forests, lakes, or rivers that aren’t authorized to do so, whether it’s by a natural asset corporation or some other financial entity that claims to manage that resource on behalf of the carbon markets….

Currently, onboarding to all these systems is slow and very sporadic, and not many people are adopting it so there needs to be some sort of event that triggers, you know, onboarding at scale.

And I think that’s what we have to worry about….

Parents are constantly telling us that they’re really worried about the impact that social media is having on their children. This bill is about protecting children from online harm, including bullying, addiction, and exposure to inappropriate content.

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/the-listener/new-zealand/b416-the-high-profile-group-backing-a-social-media-ban-for-under-16s/PBUT4N6LQNHQDKB2YMIDOL7GAQ/

Whitney Webb

I think they wanna move not just to a cashless society, but a cashless and cardless society. The goal is to have you pay with your face or pay with your biometrics or your palm or your hand. This is already being rolled out at Amazon owned entities. JPMorgan is piloting it, for their customers.

And I’m sure at some point, if you don’t want to use your biometrics for those purposes, then your bank will be like, “sorry, you have to or, you know, you can’t bank with us”…..

People forget that the Wall Street banks time and again have been caught, engaging in brazen criminality. You know, these are essentially they operate as cartels, not as capitalists. And so what we’re doing here is entrusting, essentially banking cartels to, you know, manage digital dollars and these stable coins and these tokenized deposits that are part of this two tier CBDC system.

And I don’t see how people can think that is preferable, or any better than a a CBDC system where the the central bank is directly issuing it. People also forget that in The United States, the Federal Reserve is owned by the Wall Street banks. So, of course, the Wall Street banks don’t wanna be left out of the new financial system to come.

They are going to have it set up so that they have a very important role to play, and their existing, business models are allowed to continue into the new era being that we’re being ushered into.