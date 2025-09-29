Seemorerocks

Avisaurea
4h

There is no shortage of negative comments about digital ID on fakebook. Let’s hope that NZ team of 5 mln sheep will

wake up. Some are likely to be slaughtered while still asleep.

Stephan Hokke
3h

In this world of busyness and financial focus, to take your eye off the ball of economic solvency is risky. To take the time to absorb the data on digital ID is risky. We have not yet succinctly created the case for rejecting the centraly administered digital ID.

But rejecting the requirement of a centrally controlled digital ID is paramount. It must be de-centralized and de-digitalised. Basically left as it is or even wound back a bit.

The phone is your precursor to a digital ID. It needs to be wound back so that your ID returns to being verified by your local policeman, your local school teacher, your friends and family. And an un-touched photo printed onto a piece of paper, not on pixels on a screen.

We live in the real world. Our ID should be in the real world. The digital world is not a substitute for reality no matter how compelling the computer games and the digital windows on our bank accounts and investments.

You are right to draw people's attention to the dangers of the digital ID. How can we impinge on the sleeping Kiwi? What will it take to wake up a significant portion of them? Enough to make the politicals re-consider despite the bribes they have already accepted! I think cyclone Gabrielle was a wake-up as power outages forced people into using cash. But it was only a blip, an inconvenience soon forgotten. But a campaign to use cash must offset the push to use the credit/debit card. I try, but need to try harder.

