Via Camus

At the WEF 2025, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez presented a vision for the digital future that should send a chill down the spine of every free citizen. Framed as a solution to online harms, his proposal is, in reality, a blueprint for a panopticon of digital control, perfectly aligned with the globalist agenda of the World Economic Forum.

What Sánchez Said: He called for an end to online anonymity, demanding that every social media profile in Europe be linked to a state-issued “European Digital Identity Wallet.” He compared the internet to public streets, arguing that just as one cannot drive without a license plate, one should not post online without a state-verified ID.

What Sánchez Is Really Saying:

He is declaring that the digital public square—the last truly global space for free, unvetted discourse—must be brought under the direct supervision of the state. His rhetoric is a masterclass in misdirection:

– “Fighting misinformation” is code for establishing a verifiable identity for dissent. Under this system, any opinion deemed inconvenient by the authorities can be traced directly back to the citizen who voiced it.

– “Ending cyber-harassment” is the pretext for ending digital privacy. The principle that one can speak without fear of state retribution is being reclassified as “impunity.”

– “Pseudonymity” is a Trojan horse. It offers the illusion of a nickname while ensuring that a government database holds the key to your real identity, accessible whenever “public authorities” deem your speech a “crime.” This is not pseudonymity; it is state-mandated identity registration for speech.

This is the ultimate goal of the WEF’s “Great Reset” and “Digital ID” agenda: not safety, but control. It creates a system where participation in modern society is contingent on accepting a government-issued digital leash. The threat of being “banned or prosecuted” for undefined crimes will inevitably lead to self-censorship, silencing legitimate criticism and neutralizing opposition.

Sanchez’s second proposal—to “force open the black box of algorithms”—completes the picture. It is not about transparency for users, but about regulatory capture for the state. The goal is for governments to dictate what content is amplified and what is suppressed, shaping public opinion under the guise of managing “the public conversation.”

This is not the path to a safer internet. It is the path to a sterile, state-managed internet where freedom is traded for the false promise of security. The globalist elite at the WEF are not solving the problems of the digital age; they are exploiting them to build the architecture of control.