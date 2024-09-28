The other day I was alerted to a petition

https://our.actionstation.org.nz/petitions/don-t-cast-the-south-island-adrift-ensure-replacement-cook-strait-ferries-can-carry-trains?source=facebook-share-button&time=1727183184&utm_source=facebook&share=268dfb3a-6734-44ce-b804-b1a0a9192d52&fbclid=IwY2xjawFlTC5leHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHScbZNdyQAcUGn7B61nxuN1H46-W-y2odi6ZM5HVCBNfb2lQ1yZCPsewpQ_aem_vfCEVTb_i4h8nu4-ri0n_Q

On searching, I found this item from left-wing the Daily Blog

July 13, 2024

The Future Is Rail strongly opposes the recommendation by the Ministerial Advisory Group that KiwiRail cease operating the Interisland ferries. Our rail network is not just a mode of transportation; it is the lifeblood connecting New Zealand’s two main islands.

Spokesperson Dr Paul Callister says public ownership matters. “The Interislander ferry, akin to a state highway, should remain in public ownership. We would never question the national state highway network’s public ownership, it’s equally ridiculous to consider privatising this vital connection between the North and South Island.”

The Interislander ferry bridges our road and rail networks. It unites the halves of our state highway and national rail systems, making it a critical link for everyday Kiwis and international visitors alike.

Dr Paul Callister says the coalition government’s abandonment of rail capable ferries, alongside the Ministerial Advisory Group’s recommendation to carve ferries away from KiwiRail should make all New Zealanders worried. Especially when coupled with concerns about the government’s general long term commitment for rail.

The abandonment of rail-capable ferries jeopardises our long-term connectivity. These vessels were essential for efficient transport of goods and passengers across the Cook Strait. Without them, we risk a monopoly by an overseas-owned private provider, potentially compromising affordability and accessibility.

“The loss of rail connectivity between our islands will have far-reaching consequences. More trucks on our roads mean increased wear and tear, leading to potholes and reduced driving quality. Additionally, pollution from increased road traffic undermines our commitment to meeting carbon emission targets,” says Callister.

A resilient transport network is more than just roads, it also relies on a well-funded national rail network including fit-for-purpose ferries. We encourage the government to recommit to rail-capable ferries operated by KiwiRail.

Dr Callister added “we also need to provide rail and ferry users with a voice in these decisions. The Ministerial Advisory Group’s composition lacks representation from the rail sector or the ferry’s actual users. Aviation and roading sector players dominate, for us, that raises concerns about conflicts of interest.”

It was only by placing the exact phrase into the search engine that I found the following:

1News can reveal an independent advisory group has recommended to ministers that KiwiRail no longer run the Cook Strait ferries.

The group was set up earlier this year after the Government declined a KiwiRail bid for more funding which meant the axing of the mega ferry project iRex.

The ministerial advisory group privately reported back to shareholding ministers last month with a range of options for new ferries and how they would operate.

1News understands the group's preference was for a separate entity to run the ferries — possibly a new state owned enterprise so that there would still be government oversight.

Interestingly I can find nothing in stuff.co.nz which owns most of the newspapers in Wellington and the South Island.

Another very significant story that broke in the last few days has been the possible closure of a 100-year old freezing works in Timaru costing 600 jobs.

I was born in Timaru. Back then Timaru was a thriving little town that has had to reinvent itself after the 19080’s Rogernomics “reforms”

Not only has there been no analysis of what this will mean for the South Canterbury economy but there has been barely any mention in the “local” newspaper, the Timaru Herald, owned by stuff.co,nz

Here are their headlines

I managed to track down the following.

It takes an Auckland newspaper….

- Alliance proposal would close the Smithfield plant in Timaru by the end of the year.

- Workers called to surprise meeting, 600 jobs are at stake.

- Company blames changing land use and lower stock numbers.

Timaru locals are devastated after Alliance Group announced the proposed closure of the Smithfield plant, which employs 600 people.

The company, which has owned the plant since 1989, blamed land-use change on the potential closure.

If the proposal is confirmed, sheep meat, calves and night shift venison processing would cease at the South Canterbury plant.

Alliance would continue venison processing at the plant until no later than December 31, when the company expected to have alternative arrangements for deer.

One employee who had been working at the plant for 17 years told the Herald older employees would be okay, but the closure was devastating for younger employees and those in the wider region.

Another employee said the company was more like a family.

“We support each other, support different cultures, learn different skills.”

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen said the full closure of the plant would hit the town’s economy hard.

“This is massive. This is a town that has been built on these two freezing works,” he said.

Several employees told the Herald that rumours have been floating around for a while.

One man said, ”It was something we have always expected, but when it actually happens, it’s actually shocking”.

Another said, “The writing has been on the wall for long enough.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the closure would be “quite a shock” for the community and the individuals involved.

Timaru workers leave a meeting where it was confirmed jobs are to be cut at the Alliance Smithfield meatworks plant. Photo / Ben Tomsett

He said the organisation would have had to deal with economic challenges like inflation.

“This is sadly the consequence of that.”

He said the red meat sector was going through some consolidation and that’s why it was important to focus on trade deals internationally.

“It is going to impact Timaru. Certainly, this will be a shock to individuals as they process that information.”

Discover more

Alliance chief executive Willie Wiese said the proposed closure was due to a decline in sheep processing numbers due to land-use change, which has resulted in surplus capacity in the company’s plant network.

“This proposal aims to align our operations with current livestock availability, ensuring we have the right scale and cost structure to meet future demands as a leading red meat processor.

“By optimising our capacity to match livestock flows, we can position ourselves for long-term success and reduce our cost base. We simply cannot maintain excess processing capacity when livestock numbers don’t support it.”

Alliance reported a loss before tax of $97.9 million for the year ending September 2023.

From the Farmers Weekly

Six hundred jobs on the line as company consults on closing 139-year-old plant.

September 27, 2024

Six hundred jobs are on the line at Alliance Group’s Smithfield plant in Timaru after the meat co-operative announced a proposal to close the factory.

If the proposal is confirmed, sheepmeat, calves and night-shift venison processing would cease at the plant.

Alliance would continue venison processing at the plant until no later than the end of December, by which time the company expects to have alternative arrangements in place for deer.

If the proposal is confirmed following a consultation process, impacted staff, wherever possible, will be offered the opportunity to apply for re-deployment at the company’s other processing plants.

However it is anticipated there will be a significant number of redundancies.

Consultation will run until October 11 and a final decision is expected to be made by October 18.

The plant has been owned by Alliance since 1989.

Alliance chief executive Willie Wiese said the proposed closure is due to a decline in sheep processing numbers as a result of land-use change, which has resulted in surplus capacity in the company’s plant network.

“This proposal aims to align our operations with current livestock availability, ensuring we have the right scale and cost structure to meet future demands as a leading red meat processor.

“By optimising our capacity to match livestock flows, we can position ourselves for long-term success and reduce our cost base. We simply cannot maintain excess processing capacity when livestock numbers don’t support it.”

The 139-year-old Smithfield plant is the company’s oldest site and requires significant investment in repairs and maintenance to keep it operational. It is also facing encroachment from retail development.

Wiese said the staff at Smithfield, their colleagues and the local community will be devastated by this proposal.

“Smithfield has a long and proud history, having been part of Alliance’s network for more than 30 years.

“Our priority is to support affected employees during this immensely difficult period. We will also work closely with local authorities and support agencies and ensure the local community is informed, supported, and included in discussions.”

Wiese said Alliance had chosen to begin consultation with staff about the proposal this month because it marks the end of the season for sheepmeat processing at the plant.

“We want to provide our people with some certainty about their employment options prior to sheepmeat processing season typically restarting at the plant in December.”

Alliance reported a loss before tax of $97.9 million for the year ending September 2023. This loss was largely due to weakening global markets, changing land use that has resulted in lower livestock volumes, and inflationary pressures.

Despite best efforts, these challenging conditions have persisted into 2024, and looking ahead, forecast sheep numbers are expected to continue to decline, and deer numbers will remain static, Wiese said.

“Therefore, we need to review our South Island processing footprint, and more specifically, our sheep and deer processing capacity.

“We believe we can process sheep, deer, and cattle at our four other South Island plants during peak season, without the need for a fifth plant.

“Our Lorneville plant near Invercargill currently runs five ovine chains, but at full capacity can run up to eight chains, and our Pukeuri plant near Oamaru has additional capacity available. Lorneville also has a venison operation with additional capacity.”

Alliance also operates a beef processing plant in Mataura, Southland, a sheep processing plant in Nelson, a beef and sheep plant in Levin and a sheep plant in Dannevirke.

“We will not be making a decision on the future of the plant until the end of the consultation. In the meantime, we are committed to supporting impacted employees during this period.”

Gallagher’s GM for NZ and Chile says technology companies must work together to provide the tools farmers need to improve their systems and provide traceability and sustainability data. Darrell Jones says data in isolation is no good to anyone and interoperability is the name of the game.

Meanwhile, further south in Dunedin the government

Frontline workers joined the protest. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton

A nursing leader says it is not too late for the government to reconsider its plan to scale down Dunedin Hospital's redevelopment.

Some 35,000 people protested in Dunedin yesterday after ministers announced they would either reduce the size of the project] or complete it in stages.

A report commissioned by the government found the current plans could not be delivered within the current $1.88 billion budget. The government said the planned redevelopment needed to stay within its current budget and would either need to be reduced, or done in stages, amid fears the cost could balloon to $3b.

Nurses Organisation president Anne Daniels said the government had the option to rethink its decision, and invest in a fit-for-purpose hospital for the southern region, "instead of a hospital that is going to cost not only money down the line, but lives in the very short term, and that is not acceptable.

"But if they choose to force this decision through, those lives will lay at their doorstep."

The huge turnout at Saturday's protest showed Otago residents would not back down until the government reconsidered its proposal, she said.

The protesters were angry, and had sent a clear message to the Government.

"If they're intelligent enough, they will listen, and they will think about it. I am a person who always says to the new nurses, and the students, 'Always ask questions, and always learn from your mistakes.' I say the same thing to this government."

People had travelled from Queenstown, Invercargill and Christchurch to attend the protest, which showed how strongly the community felt about the need for a better hospital for the southern region, she said.

APPROXIMATELY 35,000 PEOPLE ARE PROTESTING IN DUNEDIN, ACCORDING TO POLICE REPORTS, IN RESPONSE TO PROPOSED CUTS TO THE CITY’S HOSPITAL.

Government ministers announced on Thursday that budget overruns may require the planned hospital redevelopment to be scaled back or completed in phases.

In Westport, around 1,000 people participated in a silent protest, highlighting concerns about the state of the national health system.

Knowing how deep and serious the crisis in the New Zealand economy is one might have some sympathy were it not for this.

The support, worth $25.9 million, will bring the total value of New Zealand’s assistance pledged in the past two years to more than $100 million.

https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/nz-announces-new-support-ukraine

The government is more interested in looking after the international order” than it is in its own people

Tell me what is different from anywhere else in the west.