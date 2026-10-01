The big news of the day

https://news-pravda.com/world/2026/10/01/2634015.html

US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban

The Trump administration has told Germany and France to draw down emergency diesel inventories to help ease soaring global fuel prices or face a potential US diesel export ban, according to three people close to the ‌discussions.

The warning marks an escalation in pressure on Europe as US President Donald Trump considers a potential ban to help bring down US fuel ‌prices ahead of November’s midterm elections.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/politics/articles/exclusive-us-tells-france-germany-075321830.html

An extremely- rare report from New Zealand media



Trump’s threat to ban US diesel exports could be nuclear for global markets - economist| Stuff.co.nz

Russia extends diesel export ban

From Russian media

https://interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/119335/

From UK media

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/russia-extends-diesel-export-ban-until-end-october-2026-09-30/

U.S trucking companies file for bankruptcy

More than a dozen American trucking companies have filed for bankruptcy in the past month, according to an industry news report.

Some 16 firms, accounting for more than 250 jobs, have filed for Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 proceedings, FreightWaves reported earlier this month.

Diesel prices, the lifeblood of the trucking industry, hit a record average of $6.53 a gallon on September 22 amid the impact of President Donald Trump’s war with Iran. Diesel has increased $2.76 over the past year, according to motor club AAA.

Two of the biggest companies listed, Xoco Transport and Globemaster, are entering Chapter 11 proceedings, meaning they will remain open for business but work with bankruptcy court and creditors to make a payment plan for their debts.

Xoco and Globemaster did not specify what led to their bankruptcy filings, according to federal court documents. The Independent has contacted the companies for comment.

https://www.the-independent.com/us/money/trucking-companies-bankruptcy-freight-shipping-b3058492.html

Crisis in the Australian trucking industry

This is from yesterday

https://bigrigs.com.au/2026/07/16/who-will-be-left-to-drive-australias-trucks/

Australian Truckers Are QUITTING Driving in October 2026 - Here’s Why

Destruction of oil infrastructure in the Middle East continues

https://www.zerohedge.com/military/us-sends-another-carrier-more-marines-mideast-trump-threatens-post-midterm-bombing

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/saudi-led-coalition-says-houthis-attacked-power-station-medina-2026-10-01/

From a few day’s ago

Saudi Arabia Under Attack LIVE: Houthi Missiles Head For Riyadh & Major Oil Infrastructure

“RIYADH UNDER FIRE!” Houthi Ballistic Salvo Targets Saudi Capital & Aramco Refineries! West War

Saudi Arabia Intercepts Houthi Ballistic Missiles Over Riyadh as Aramco Energy Facilities Claimed Targeted



BREAKING WEST WAR UPDATE: Emergency defense sirens and loud explosions have rattled Riyadh as Saudi air defense batteries engaged a large-scale wave of Houthi ballistic missiles and long-range attack drones launched from Yemen.



Military spokesmen for the Houthi movement claim the coordinated offensive targeted high-value military and economic assets across the Kingdom, including military headquarters in Riyadh, King Khalid International Airport, and major Saudi Aramco oil processing infrastructure in Yanbu along the Red Sea coast.



While the Saudi-led coalition confirmed intercepting multiple incoming warheads over the capital and coastal sectors, localized smoke plumes and precautionary flight disruptions at major airports reflect the worsening security crisis. The escalation comes as Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey coordinate emergency measures under the trilateral Mecca Joint Defence Agreement to defend critical energy nodes and maritime approaches.

Europe

ITALY FARMERS ERUPT: Tractors Block Road To Rome Over Soaring Fuel Costs