The DEMONIC Merger Every “Christian” Missed During Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Service

The Government is eaten up with and controlled by the dark powers-that-shouldn’t-be who enjoy deceptively causing otherwise good people to engage in demoralizing rituals.

This Charlie Kirk PSYOP is a ritual and a further merging of religion and politics. Both religion and politics serve as powerful tools of division and control. Those who want to divide us, want to control us.

Those who want to control us want to ruin us. If they can get you to believe and participate in absurdities, they can (and do) get you to commit atrocities (like voting for the evils of politics and calling your rulers and overlords “good.”

There’s nothing more atrocious than Governmental power and religious deception!

If you think I’m wrong. Let’s talk.

From earlier

JUST INSANE! Alex Jones Lies for the FEDS About the Charlie Kirk Magic Bullet Official Story

The “Man of Steel,” as well as the, “Charlie was a martyr” narrative has now become the cornerstone to building the Charlie Kirk Legendary mystique.

Once the psychological operators have instilled and installed the “Unassailable Hero” meme in the minds of the unthinking, easy-to-deceive masses, they will create an army of people who are impervious to reason.

These faithful followers will begin calling for more troops on the streets and the silencing of all who dare to criticize their fallen “martyr.”

What is happening is truly evil. Stay tuned, they haven’t even warmed up yet