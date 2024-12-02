Absolute chaos has broken out on the left following Joe Biden's blanket pardon of his son Hunter - which spans the period right before Hunter joined the board of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma (for $1M/year), through yesterday evening.

It was also revealed that months of denying this would happen were pure lies, as the pardon had been in the works for months.

In short, it couldn't be any more obvious that Hunter was simply the Biden family bag-man. As X user @therealZNO notes:

In 2013-2014, the United States orchestrated a violent coup that toppled Ukraine’s democratically elected government, which led to the ousting of President Yanukovych. Events that followed: > April 16, 2014: VP Biden meets with Devon Archer at the White House.

> April 21, 2014: VP Biden visits Ukraine and becomes U.S. policy face.

> April 22, 2014: Archer joins Burisma’s board.

> April 28, 2014: British officials seized $23M from Burisma’s owner.

> May 12, 2014: Hunter Biden joins Burisma’s board, and both were paid millions. In 2019, an investigation revealed that the Obama administration knew Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board was problematic and interfered with U.S. policy in Ukraine. The investigation also uncovered approved transactions involving the Obama administration which allowed a Chinese government-owned company and an investment firm with Chinese ties to acquire Henniges, a U.S. military technology firm—Bohai Harvest RST (BHR)—linked to Hunter Biden and Chris Heinz. This is barely the tip of the iceberg. It's absolutely staggering the millions in taxpayer dollars sent to Ukraine because of the Biden family's personal money laundering loyalty over his crackhead son. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2024

And while the right is saying 'I told you so, assholes...', the left, and never-Trump 'conservatives' alike, are having an internal meltdown over Hunter's pardon. Many are opining that this sets a devastating precedent in that Trump can essentially pardon anyone he wants. Others are defending the pardon - suggesting that the incoming Trump administration would go after Hunter (You mean, for the obvious family corruption?).

Smart person texts me: “Joe Biden has just removed the issue of pardons from the political arena for the next four years and Trump probably once again can’t believe his own dumb fucking luck at this point”



Sadly, I think he’s right. — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) December 2, 2024

Former Obama AG Eric Holder defended the pardon, suggesting that Hunter didn't really do anything all that bad (and Mike Cernovich with a killer response).

Hunter Biden is a lawyer. He used his advanced education to create shell corps to evade reporting requirements to the IRS. That’s a sentencing enhancement. Official reports show he’d do 5-10 years. I have the receipts. https://t.co/FZbvibgpMd — Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 2, 2024

The Never-Trump conservatives over at The Bulwark defended the pardon (while their CEO said the opposite on X).

These people are unbelievable!

Put aside the president, the politics and the pardon, this is simply put -a father who deeply loves, cares for, and is forgiving of his son. https://t.co/2qRRtAu29V — Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2) December 2, 2024

The bottom line is that Democrats have lied through the last four years with impunity (as tends to happen).

"It's transitory inflation."

"Afghanistan was a success."

"The border is secure."

"Robert Hur lied. Biden is fine."

"Those videos are cheapfakes."

"Biden had jetlag."

"Biden had a cold."

"Biden isn't going to be replaced."

"Biden isn't going to pardon Hunter." pic.twitter.com/NOrytmi6aa — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) December 2, 2024

Or as X user @BucMon21 puts it, the Biden family is "Corrupt to the core." (and that doesn't even cover Beau Biden keeping a DuPont heir out of prison for raping his own toddler).

Corrupt to the core:https://t.co/4bBBjw4aVa pic.twitter.com/ldC4AS4yF6 — F* Your Short Memory 🏴 Anti-Cult of Absurdity (@BucMon21) June 29, 2023

And of course, The View is defending Hunter:

JUST IN: Whoopi Goldberg says what Hunter Biden did is okay because he was addicted to drugs, unlike Trump who is not a drug addict.



Remarkable.



Goldberg said people need to stop accusing Biden of lying when he said he would not be pardoning his son.



"It's a precedent for all… pic.twitter.com/M58A1HsKLF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 2, 2024

At least the Breakfast Club came correct:

Charlamagne on Joe Biden pardoning Hunter: "I just want Democrats to stop acting like they are on this moral high ground politically when they have shown us they're not. You know, whether it's skipping the primary process when Biden stepped down and things like Biden pardoning… pic.twitter.com/zdOY2sTKUl — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) December 2, 2024

Extreme Virtue (signaling)

During the 2024 election the Democrats ran their campaign on two narrative pillars - First, the idea that progressives are the guardians of "democracy" in the face of some conservative conspiracy to undermine the will of the people. Second, that they are the party with respect for the rule of law while conservatives are lawless barbarians. Both narratives were utter nonsense and the opposite is generally true, but this kind of rhetorical spin is not really meant to convince the people that oppose Democrats. Rather, it's meant to convince their devout electoral base and keep those lemmings in line with the message.

The claim that Democrats are the anointed purveyors of democracy has been thoroughly debunked after Donald Trump won the presidency with the electoral college and the popular vote. In light of this fact, leftist commentators and the media have decided that the loss was not due to their own failings, but the fault of "stupid voters" that just don't understand how important the progressive ideology is. Truly, these are the kinds of people that respect the democratic process...

The second claim, that Democrats are models of civic duty with a deep regard for the rule of law, was largely based on a Trump vs Biden legal woes comparison. The political left argued that Joe's handling of his son Hunter Biden's federal charges and degenerate lifestyle was fair and just because he had not abused his position as president to get his family out of trouble. This was specifically mentioned in reference to Trump's intention to pardon J6 prisoners.

Biden, they said, would never exploit the presidency to protect convicted criminals for personal gain, even if one of those criminals was his own son. He's just too honorable.

🔥HOLY SMOKES: @ScottJenningsKY takes a blowtorch to DNC shill who says Biden 'wasn’t lying' when he said he wouldn't pardon Hunter.



This is four minutes of straight FIRE:



"It's all a lie. It is all a grift. Every American except the most partisan, brain-rotted people are going… pic.twitter.com/WbR2kgNomn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 2, 2024

Leap ahead a few months and suddenly all those same Dems are silent, or, they are defending the blanket pardon Biden just pushed forward for Hunter. As a reminder, let's take a look back at the self righteous Democrat finger wagging and self delusion that led up to this embarrassing moment:

The perfect montage of the media praising Joe for saying he would never pardon Hunter 😂🤣😂🤣pic.twitter.com/exw4C5cfpY — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) December 2, 2024

Set aside the fact that the Biden Administration actively weaponized the legal apparatus to take down a political opponent using fabricated charges - The reality that Joe Biden gave his son a pardon that reaches all the way back to 2014 indicates a personal knowledge of Hunter's criminal dealings over the course of a decade. Likely, this knowledge comes from Joe Biden's involvement in those same dealings. At the very least he used his position within government to trade for benefits and used his son as a proxy.

If the media admits this, the last 6 years of ignoring the laptop, Russian collusion, and "10% for the big guy" that they ignored, or in Philip Bump's case pretended to not understand, all comes crashing down. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2024

It's very hard now for Democrats to pretend like they're the party of legal integrity. When it comes down to progressive leaders or their family actually facing consequences for their actions, the law goes straight out the window.

And of course, Jim Biden's pardon is coming next:

Joe Biden's brother Jim was entangled in the same scams that Hunter just got pardoned for. Watch for Jim's pardon to be announcd on Jan 19, 2025 (the reason Hunter got his pardon early is that they needed to preempt Hunter's sentencing later this month). pic.twitter.com/Yqfl9tuSBO — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) December 2, 2024

President Biden pardoned his convicted felon son Hunter on Sunday before jetting off on a trip to Africa. Sputnik asked a leading MAGA Republican lawmaker for his thoughts on the sordid affair.

“Throughout his term, Joe 'the Big Guy' Biden has repeatedly lied to the American people. It should come as no surprise that he now pardons his corrupt son after continuous claims he would not," Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik, commenting on the presidential pardon granted to Hunter Biden by his father on Sunday.

"With this pardon, Joe Biden is undeniably providing cover to the crooked Biden family crime syndicate that has been selling influence to foreigners for years,” Gosar said, referring to the infamous pay-to-play scheme operated by Hunter involving the sale of access to his powerful vice president vice president father during the Obama years, for which the family allegedly received over $20 million.

Hunter Biden, 54, was set to be sentenced in two separate felony cases in mid-December, including criminal tax charges which could have landed him up to 17 years in prison, and a conviction related to lies about his illegal drug use to purchase a handgun, which carried a maximum penalty of up to 25 years behind bars.

Trump Calls Biden's Decision to Pardon His Son Hunter 'Miscarriage of Justice'

Republicans led by House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer launched an investigation into the Biden family in January 2023, probing allegations of pay-to-play corruption and other potential criminal activity by Hunter Biden and his father. In August 2024, investigators released a 300-page report highlighting suspected payoffs by businessmen and companies from across Eastern Europe and Asia.

Representative Gosar has been calling on Congress and the Justice Department to investigate alleged Biden family corruption since 2019, before the 2020 publication of reports on the damning "laptop from hell" left behind by Hunter in a Delaware computer repair shop which confirmed investigators' suspicions of corrupt and illegal activities.