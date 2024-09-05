Denis Rancourt PhD: "The Deep State Has Decided to Implement and Practice Regularly Injecting the Entire Population."
"It is breaking down resistance and plans to be as aggressive as needed. This is its new compliance norm. You can imagine why."
SEP 05, 2024
You may find it useful to hear a different perspective on various matters. Denis is a very accomplished scientist who has achieved high level skill in a number of fields. Not easy to pull the wool over his eyes. - Dr. Mike Yeadon
Dr. Denis Rancourt is a physics PhD, former professor and co-director at Correlation Research in the Public Interest. We discuss Correlation’s recently published research into all-cause excess mortality during the Covid period, what they discovered, and the stunning consequences of the pandemic response over the emergence of the virus itself.
The people need to inject THEM.