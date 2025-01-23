From James O’Keefe

‘THE DEEP STATE IS REAL:’

White House Advisor Reveals How Bureaucracy Protects “Its Own Interests,” Predicts Bureaucracy Will ‘Crush’ RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary; "If I Was Given an Order… I Would Either Try to Block It or Resign”

“RFK Jr. is a very bad pick for HHS… it’s probably a good chance that the bureaucracy just crushes him.”

“Can you give me an example of how you think they'll do it when RFK, like if he gets in?”

Describes a ‘fake commission’ to “make him [RFK Jr.] think something is happening when it's not…”