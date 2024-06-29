I’m not an American but this is how things look from half a world away. This is the reality.

https://rumble.com/v529e7y-two-heads-of-one-snake.html

The difference was that one of the debaters is senile and could scarcely get through the affair.

The most you could say about the other was that he was at least cogent

It was obvious to most of the world that the Empire is in its dying days.

This pretty much personifies the debate

The entire "debate" had a final-days-of-empire feel to it

—-Glenn Diesen

The post-mortem

The editorial board of the New York Times has called on Biden to withdraw from the election race and end his campaign for a second term.

President Biden’s performance was shockingly bad. All that can be said is he got through the debate alive. Confused, lost, stumbling, mumbling and very angry, but he was still there and breathing when it ended.

This seems to personify the meltdown among Democrats

The Democrat Party response

From Joe himself, apparently

Just three months ago

ANGLOPHONE MEDIA - “LETS PLAY PRETEND

Radio NZ, which reports little and does zero analysis does this “deep dive”, complete with graphs

And the BBC

US election 2024: Who won the Biden-Trump debate?

ELDER ABUSE

This was the immediate response of Scott Ritter

And here it is! Jill Biden, the kindergarten teacher treating her husband ad her audience like 3-year olds