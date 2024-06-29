THE "DEBATE" THAT WAS A TRAINWRECK
I’m not an American but this is how things look from half a world away. This is the reality.
https://rumble.com/v529e7y-two-heads-of-one-snake.html
The difference was that one of the debaters is senile and could scarcely get through the affair.
The most you could say about the other was that he was at least cogent
It was obvious to most of the world that the Empire is in its dying days.
This pretty much personifies the debate
The entire "debate" had a final-days-of-empire feel to it
—-Glenn Diesen
The post-mortem
The editorial board of the New York Times has called on Biden to withdraw from the election race and end his campaign for a second term.
Joe Biden just had a 90-minute senior moment. The debate really was that bad.
President Biden’s performance was shockingly bad. All that can be said is he got through the debate alive. Confused, lost, stumbling, mumbling and very angry, but he was still there and breathing when it ended.