Before you read this post, I want to make it extremely clear that I'm not suicidal and love my life. I just became a father and want nothing more than a better world for my son. I've bit my tongue on this stuff for far too long out of fear of retribution because of how powerful these people are, but after seeing what happened to Charlie and the pressures he was under, I feel obligated to commit fully to speaking my mind and follow in the steps of Christ in trying to enlighten others to their gross inversions and depravity, and how to escape them.

I think we need to have a serious conversation about Israel intentionally trying to make the world hate them so they can fulfil their religious prophecies for the end times where the entire world unites against them before God saves them and they're victorious. Ever since Oct 7th happened, it's been a slow drip of relentless brutality and corruption that is impossible to ignore and even harder to defend, and after what just happened with Charlie and the revelations about their influence over him and his message, we need to seriously consider the possibility that we're all being manipulated to this end right now and it's a massive psychological warfare operation to radicalize all of us against them.

This also ties directly into a messianic movement from the 1600s with Zevi and Frank where they believed that the best way to bring about the apocalypse and the return of god, was to invert all that is holy and moral, doing the opposite of what we're told to do by our creator. If god says to fast, feast instead.

If god says not to steal, pillage instead.

If god said not to murder, genocide instead.

If god said to get married and not be an adulterer, wife swap and have sex magick origies instead.

After the Epstein ordeal first happened with his "suicide", I became infatuated and consumed with trying to understand his belief system, what all the symbolism on his island meant, and how someone could be that evil and depraved towards children, and it led me to occultism and the sabbatean frankist movement. @RealCandaceO has done some reporting on this movement in recent years, but I learned about this a long time ago from the work of @robertsepehr and his book "1666 Redemption through Sin", as well as the lectures, reporting, and writings of Barry Chamish, an Israeli jew that thought this movement has taken over many religions and institutions from the shadows in the modern day. Many believe he was assassinated for these views because he died of a heart attack very soon after giving a bombshell lecture on this topic.

Both Zevi and Frank taught that their followers should fake convert to Islam, Catholicism, Orthodox, and whatever other religion to subvert them from within. Think the Catholic Church is a shining example of that subversion with how many pedophile priests they have/had in their ranks at the Vaitcan. @Nero has also disclosed several times that a massive proportion of Cardinals are secretly gay and subversive.

This movement was instrumental in the creation of the actual illuminati with Adam Weishaupt, as well as the takeover of freemasonry, which was predominately a Christian order prior, now Kabbalistic with the help of figures like Albert Pike that redesigned the entire ritualistic framework and system of degrees that are now used in lodges across the world. Barry Chamish also claimed that even Churchill and the Rothschild family were sabbateans, and we all know how instrumental the Rothschilds were in the creation of the modern state of Israel, and how involved Churchill was in the Zionist warmongering agenda. He thought these sabbateans hated real jews and often used them collectively as a shield in constantly claiming people are antisemitic for criticizing their actions, becoming cannon fodder and "burnt offerings". What happened on Oct 7th most definitely looked like a burnt offering, given they let Hamas kill and capture their own people for hours with no military response, before initiating the Hannibal directive and gunning down their own citizens. Even Charlie Kirk knew something was off with what happened and said so in his interview with @patrickbetdavid, intimating there was a stand-down order. It's hard to imagine such depravity and evil to us regular folk, but you have to understand that is not how they view themselves in doing such evil acts.

They consider it their moral righteous duty to do these things because it's a means to an end with the return of God and the new world where we are all enslaved to them.

The more you dig into this history and understand their underlying belief systems, the closer you should come to finding Christ and understanding he was fighting these same forces 2000 years ago. It's your moral duty to learn this history and understand the games being played upon you

