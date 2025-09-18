Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Wrenne's avatar
Mary Wrenne
6m

That’s very good…..for more critical and important information please see and study carefully from www.vaticancatholic.com

Take precious time to learn and pass this information on to as many as possible please! God bless you and thank you so very very much 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MICHAEL W MCCROHON's avatar
MICHAEL W MCCROHON
26m

Under International Law, Palestine is occupied by a hostile power and has a right to defend itself.

Why doesn't Palestine ask for an international contingent of military forces from the UN to come into Gaza and protect the Palestinians?

They never need to set foot in Israel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture