This might just be the most terrifying possibility of our time...
→ What if it’s ALL connected?
THE DEAGLE REPORT — THE SILENT WARNING NOBODY WAS SUPPOSED TO SEE.
Published by Deagel.com
— a military-linked intelligence source tied to the US Department of Defense, the CIA, and NATO suppliers.
This wasn’t a random blog. This was a site used by defense insiders.
And what did they predict?
→ By 2025, entire Western nations would be emptied of their people.
→ The USA — population drop from 327 million to 100 million. → The UK — down from 66 million to 15 million. → Canada — cut in half. → Australia — wiped out. → Germany, France, Spain — GUTTED.
Not by war. Not by plague. Not by famine.
But by something else.
Something silent.
Something planned.
WHAT DID DEAGLE KNOW?
Deagel claimed the cause would be economic collapse — triggered by systemic failures.
But what would kill 200 million Americans in 4 years?
Or wipe out 75% of Europe?
Something targeted.
Something global.
AND THEN IT BEGAN.
→ 2020: The mRNA vaccine rollout — rushed, experimental, forced.
→ 2021-2024: Graphene Oxide exposed inside vaccine vials — as identified by multiple doctors, including Dr. Geinel Rodriguez — a substance highly sensitive to electromagnetic fields.
→ 2021-2025: Global 5G/6G tower buildout — in every city, every neighbourhood, every school, every hospital — even rural areas.
WHY THE DESPERATION?
WHY THE SPEED?
WHY THE COORDINATION?
HERE’S THE UNTHINKABLE POSSIBILITY:
→ What if the vaccines were Step 1?
→ What if the towers were Step 2?
→ And what if Step 3 is The Event — The Switch On.
A future moment where:
💥 Every tower goes fully live. 💥 A specific frequency is activated. 💥 Graphene Oxide inside human bodies reacts. 💥 The perfect silent weapon is unleashed.
WHAT WOULD THE EFFECTS BE?
→ Blood thickening instantly. → Brain waves disrupted. → Organs overheating. → Cells inflamed. → Sudden heart failure. → Neurological shutdown. → Unexplained deaths on a global scale.
A mass cull — without firing a single bullet.
THE TIMING LINES UP.
→ Deagle’s date? 2025.
→ The 5G/6G global grid? Nearly complete.
→ WHO Pandemic Treaty? Ready to seize full power.
→ Global Central Bank Digital Currencies? On standby.
→ Governments militarising speech? Already happening.
This isn’t conspiracy anymore.
This looks like coordination.
THE FINAL QUESTION.
Was The Deagle Report:
→ A Warning?
or...
→ A Blueprint?
THE CLOCK IS TICKING.
Ask yourself:
→ Why force vaccines that didn’t stop transmission?
→ Why hide graphene oxide inside them?
→ Why rush the 5G/6G grid like there’s no tomorrow?
→ Why does everything point to 2025?
📢 PREPARE ACCORDINGLY.
Stock up. Stay alert. Stay healthy. Stay unvaccinated. Stay off-grid when necessary.
Because if The Event is real…
💥 THEY WON’T WARN YOU.
💥 THEY WON’T ANNOUNCE IT.
💥 IT WILL JUST HAPPEN.
Dr. Andreas Noack of Germany reported shortly after the rollout of the COVID shots that he had found not just Graphene Oxide, but Graphene Hydroxide, in these shots. He stated that this was a razor thin layer of graphene, and would shred the blood vessels of the vaccinated at the capillary level. He was arrested shortly after he posted a public notification of this, warning his friends of these shots, and it was reported initially that he was murdered in police custody within days. But who knows. He is dead now, regardless of how he died. Many of the original links I had of his public video explaining what he had found no longer work, but there is this report:
https://gatesofvienna.net/2021/12/the-mysterious-death-of-dr-andreas-noack/
About a year and a half ago, three different people reported that our US government was about to do a "test run" in October of 2023 on activating what was reported here in this article.
https://rumble.com/v3lhaey-is-oct-4-a-fema-run-domestic-radiation-bioterrorism-attack.html
Former Pfizer employee on these shots and the 5g link.
https://nanotechnology.news/2022-10-06-biotech-analyst-karen-kingston-unveils-patents-covid-vaccine-5g-link-biosynthetic-ai-nanotech.html
https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/is-hiv-sars-mpoxa-virus-within-a?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1103773&post_id=148021297&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=false&r=6niza&token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjoxMTE3NTM4MiwicG9zdF9pZCI6MTQ4MDIxMjk3LCJpYXQiOjE3MjQzNzYwOTcsImV4cCI6MTcyNjk2ODA5NywiaXNzIjoicHViLTExMDM3NzMiLCJzdWIiOiJwb3N0LXJlYWN0aW9uIn0.WzN6bq9gkGzUmLMB8yBs4JqbVKqSjAXu1bXmDDqUE-Q&triedRedirect=true
Given that that our "health officials" may well have installed a lipid nanoparticle "bioweapon" that can be remotely activated with 5g, many countries used the time of the COVID lockdowns to install 5g towers shortly before they were pushing, prodding, and mandating COVID shots, and there are documents provided by former Pfizer employee Karen Kingston showing these were created to be activated by 5g, obviously there is more than a little credibility here.
Certainly, there are layers of "deaths" being accomplished with these shots. Craig Paardekooper proved that there were toxic, deadly batches released in 2021 and 95% of those who died in the US shortly after vaccination were killed by only 5% of the batches, which were released in a well-planned, sequential manner, with no overlap, by all three pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/keoCmPh3vuiG/
The Deagel Report indicated 68.5% of the U.S. would be depopulated in 2025.
It is no coincidence that we now have 70% double-COVID vaccinated... and 80% have taken at least one shot.
→ What if 25 years of geoengineering was Step 1?
→ What if the vaccines were Step 2?
→ What if the towers were Step 3?
And then Step 4 is The Event — The Switch On.