This is a fascinating film.

As it seems to me, disclosure is less about little green men in flying saucers and more about Consciousness and interdimensional beings

The Day After Disclosure - (Disclosure Day) Full Movie

This is the film Spielberg’s Disclosure Day was made to be watched alongside.Special highlight: It features the final on-camera appearance from legendary ex-UK Ministry of Defence UFO desk head Nick Pope — in what would tragically become his last film before he passed away in April 2026. His powerful, never-before-seen insights are a historic farewell from one of the most respected voices in ufology.Drawing on decades of classified documents, insider testimonies, crashed craft retrieval programs, reverse-engineering revelations, and the very real geopolitical earthquakes already unfolding in 2026, Lee reveals what life on Earth actually looks like the day after official disclosure hits.Will governments collapse… or consolidate power?



What happens to religion, the economy, and everyday society when the truth is finally out?



Are the visitors friendly… or has the real game been playing out in secret for decades?



This isn’t speculation. This is the post-disclosure roadmap the mainstream still refuses to show you — now with Nick Pope’s final words as its emotional core.

Perfect timing.

Perfect companion piece.

The documentary the world has been waiting for.

Mark Christopher Lee’s The Day After Disclosure

The real story behind Spielberg’s Disclosure Day — featuring Nick Pope’s last interview