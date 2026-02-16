Behind a paywall

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/05/15/trans-toddlers-gender-treatment-nhs/

by Will Jones

15 May 2025 11:05 AM

The NHS is treating toddlers and nursery-age children who believe they are transgender after watering down its own guidance and removing the under-seven age limit. The Telegraph has the story.

The health service was previously set to introduce a minimum age of seven for children to be seen by its specialist gender clinics, claiming anything less was “just too young”.

The limit was removed after the proposals were put out to consultation, with new guidance due to be published showing that children of any age are eligible.

However, a source close to the consultation process said NHS England had “caved to the pressure” of trans activists to remove the limits.

The children are not given powerful drugs such as puberty blockers at the clinics, but are offered counselling and therapy along with their family.

Up to 10 children of nursery age are being treated, according to new data, while as many as 157 children aged nine or younger have been referred to the clinics.

The NHS previously said that children under seven years old were “just too young” to be considered to have gender dysphoria, citing an example of a young child taking a liking to toys or clothes typical of the opposite sex as normal.

“We know that showing an interest in clothes or toys of the opposite sex – or displaying behaviours more commonly associated with the opposite sex – is reasonably common behaviour in childhood and is usually not indicative of gender incongruence,” it said.

That draft guidance, published in 2023, added that by seven years old, “children may have more developed their cognitive, comprehension and communication skills to an extent that they will be able to engage with health professionals”.

The guidance was drawn up after the Cass review into children’s transgender services, led by the paediatrician Baroness Cass, found the NHS had been sending children on a one-way path to change gender at the Tavistock clinic.

Doctors routinely prescribed puberty blockers despite a lack of evidence to support their safety and effectiveness, and instead of assessing for other conditions.

The clinic was closed as a result and the NHS began opening more ‘holistic’ regional gender clinics as part of plans to move away from a ‘medical model’.

Last month, the Telegraph revealed that these plans included testing all children for neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism and checking their mental health.

The number of nursery-aged children referred to the new services is said to be “fewer than 10”, according to data released by the NHS under freedom of information laws.

The exact number of under-fives was withheld in order to prevent them from being identified, but with 157 children under 10 waiting to be seen, it raises the prospect that dozens of under-sevens have been referred to the clinics as a result of the about-turn.

The NHS said it was following the Cass review’s recommendation not to set an age limit and that any care for children aged under seven would be focused on family support and advice.

The Cass review recommended that children who wanted to socially transition be seen as early as possible by medical professionals in order to identify and address any mental health concerns or neurodevelopmental conditions.

The Government has also thrown its support behind the move, insisting it is following the recommendations of the review.

Worth reading in full.

The Quebec College of Physicians is on the record promoting euthanasia for babies, and Health Canada has been funding a project that discusses possibly euthanizing children with autism.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canada could be one step closer to allowing euthanasia, or so-called “Medical Assistance in Dying” (MAiD), as it’s known, for newborns, should a provincial medical college get its way.

The Quebec College of Physicians is on record suggesting that “medical assistance in dying may be an appropriate treatment for babies suffering from extreme pain.”

The College added that “parents should have the opportunity to obtain this care for their infant.”

Allowing euthanasia for newborns is not a new idea in Canada. In 2022, a Quebec College of Physicians member, Louis Roy, said at a Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying that the procedure could be allowed for “babies from birth to one year of age” who have severe deformities or disabilities.

At the time, even the radical-left governmental then-Liberal Disabilities Minister Carla Qualtrough said there is “no world where I would accept that.”

Last year, LifeSiteNews reported that Health Canada has been funding a university research project concerning “youth views” on euthanasia that included a brief discussion as to whether children with severe autism would ever be allowed to qualify for death under euthanasia.

Assisted suicide was legalized by the Liberal government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2016.

Under the current law, assisted suicide is prohibited for minors and the mentally ill. Activists, however, have been pushing for expansions with varying degrees of success.

In 2021, the Trudeau government expanded euthanasia from killing only “terminally ill” patients to allowing the chronically ill to qualify after the passage of Bill C-7. Since then, the government has sought to include those suffering solely from mental illness.

In February of 2024, after pushback from pro-life, medical, and mental health groups, as well as most of Canada’s provinces, the federal government delayed the mental illness expansion until 2027.

The expansion of euthanasia for the mentally ill is slated to become law in 2027 as a consequence of the passage of Bill C-7.

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis introduced Bill C-260, titled “An Act to amend the Criminal Code (medical assistance in dying – protection against coercion),” which, if passed, would ban any person in government or other authority from proposing to someone that they consider euthanasia if the person did not ask for it.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Canada’s Catholic bishops have said they “support” a Conservative bill before Parliament that would ban extending state-sponsored euthanasia to those with mental illness.

Bill C-218, as reported by LifeSiteNews, or “An Act to amend the Criminal Code (medical assistance in dying [i.e., euthanasia]),” was introduced by Conservative Party MP Tamara Jansen and passed its first reading on June 20, 2025.

LifeSiteNews reported on Bill C-218, noting that the bill’s sponsor, CPC MP Jansen, said allowing “medical assistance in dying” for those with mental illness is “not healthcare, that’s not compassion, it’s abandonment.”

Euthanasia is the sixth-highest cause of death in Canada, but it was not listed in Statistics Canada’s top 10 leading causes of death from 2019 to 2022.