I shall have more to report soon.

This came via email from a close friend here in NZ

After I had 3 falls in the August, and in September, (the ACC have provided me with a walker), I suffer, for 2 months now, from the eczema on my right ankle, and swelling on my right foot. Thank God, after an Ultrasonic Scan, (on my repeated suggestions not the GPs), at the Pacific Radiology, there was no thrombosis in the veins. But this was in the Radiology Center. As for the GPs, they are all the dead loss. They are just silently sitting by the computer, and you, the lay person, have to ask them the medical questions to the best of your makeshift knowledge. Also, you feel that you are taking their "precious time". To what kind of medical profession, we have come to?? To me It is unbelievable!

I picked this up on Twitter X - from Canada

My neighbour Doug took the C19 shots and he is in his 70’s… Months after he started losing blood flow to both his legs… Surgeons went in to see what they could do and as Doug told me word for word the surgeon said “the clots just came right out”… He was fine for 7 months until his breathing started to be impaired and he was diagnosed with COPD so they started him on oxygen therapy and now he was taken to hospital last week via ambulance on 80 litres of O2 and as of today he is now on 60 Litres of O2… They are using high flow oxygen to help damage his lungs further and faster for high flow O2 causes ARDS - Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome… The good Doc has now offered Doug the Canadian Maid Program (Medical Assistance in Dying) and Doug just told me a half an hour ago that the Good Doc told him “you get four injections and within 15 minutes later you're at the Golden Gates”… Doug signed on the dotted line… This Wednesday at some point in time Doug will be gone…

This appeared on Facebook and is from New Zealand

Dr Vicky Jennings, pro-vaccine doctor who shamed the likes of me on social media, has died suddenly of a heart attack aged 43 in otherwise good health. And 24 year old Emma goes to hospital in my town with chest pain, was sent home where she died from a heart attack, FFS aren't you doubters seeing a pattern by now? for us older ones me especially as a St John first aider I've never seen anything like this, it's almost a daily occurrence.

And this…