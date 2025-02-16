This is from Poonjaji who was the Advaita teaching who gave me my first experience of Silence.

This is a reading of selected pointers for meditation taken from the book "This" by Papaji. Formatted as a guided meditation.

Sri H. W. L. Poonja (1910 -1997) was born in Lucknow, India, known as "Poonjaji" or "Papaji", was an Indian sage who taught Self-enquiry as advocated by Ramana Maharshi.

This is the chapter from my book, Things I Can Tell, on my trip to India in 1993, my meeting with Poonjaji (Papaji) and what happened

Luck Now - a trip to India

When I flew to India I had no idea of what I was going to do next or where to go.

I flew into Delhi in the middle of the night; after the usual problems of getting a taxi to take me where I wanted to go, I found my way to the hotel Yatri Niwas.

When I went down for breakfast the next day the very first person I met was a follower of Poonja -ji. He was able to explain that Poonja-ji (who was referred to by Papa-ji) had been in Rishikesh but was on his way back to Lucknow Once I arrived in Lucknow what I needed to do was to take a tuk-tuk to Shalimar Crossing, and there I could find a place to stay and details of satsangs.

When I arrived in Lucknow, I was directed to the house of Premnath and Rina. Premnath was a New Zealander, a beekeeper from the Waikato who appeared in the video, Call off the Search. I could not have found a more perfect source for all the information I needed to know.

The next morning, I went to Satsang not far away. I recall waiting for Papa-ji to arrive; we would all file into the hall. There would be a period of silence and then Papa-ji would read out letters and would answer them. Sometimes, he would invite people up to sit with him while he answered their questions.

His teachings were actually quite few. His was an invitation to call off the search, to stop thinking just for a single moment. I don't know how long I was attending satsang but I ended up writing him a letter describing what was happening. He confirmed my experience and gave me a spiritual name, Vishram, that he said translated as "eternal rest after a long journey ".

From then I fell into what Pam described as a Well of Silence.

While I was writing this I found an old letter to Pam that I wrote from Lucknow. This was my description.

The mind has been quiet, free of worry and suffering, mostly free of thought.

What strikes me most is the simplicity of it all. All the years spent doing, always Buddhist meditation practices. Actually, I think the only reason to do them is for the sake of doing it, like yoga. Really there is no change from before."

I described my first satsang with Papaji:

“This morning, went to a first Satsang with Papa-ji. I can’tan't really say that much. (There is) no doubt that this is a silent mind, great peace, laughter

“I experienced great peace, laughter and anxiety, as I wrote him a letter explaining my practice and asking how I move beyond.

“My letter was the last.

“My heart was fluttering as I saw him opening the letter sat in front of him, feeling very small, and rather in awe.

“His answer was very direct and matter-of-fact, otherwise can't remember much except that he said to direct inquiry to the Experiencer rather than to the experience”..... You definitely have to come to Lucknow”

And from a letter written a few weeks later:

“I love you, but all this is coming and going within an unchanging background of Emptiness. When one stays still the mind then there is the realization of who one really is. It is this is very powerful. There is infinite space for the entire world to arise and cease.

My memories had faded a bit but I found a letter in which I described the moment I had a profound realisation

“I really feel though, what I came here to do, is completed,

“I wrote a letter to Papaji, expressing how I have been experiencing the absence of thought and could see the space from where thoughts arise. I was called to the front to where he sits.

I had forgotten but while reading these newly-rediscovered letters remembered that at that satsang with Papaji, I had followed a Buddhist tradition, offering him a tray with a flower, incense and a candle. I said I did not really have any questions but would like to bow.

"I also received a spiritual name, Vishram, which he says means “Eternal Rest after a Long Journey. He said that I'd been travelling for 35 million years, but the journey has come to an end.

I concluded by urging Pam to come to Lucknow.

“I am convinced that you should come here. You have the understanding, I believe also have many accumulated merits. Those who come here with a sincere desire to be free, seem to find what they are looking for, although Papaji can be quite hard on some people who are just playing or fooling themselves.”

I have had all sorts of dramas in the last 30 years that would seem to have taken me away from this. But all that is just the activity of the conditioned mind. I have found that I can return to this insight at any time, at any moment.

The notable thing about Poonja-ji, who by then was 84 years old, was that in satsang he was like the "lion of Lucknow but when you saw him in an everyday setting he just looked like a vulnerable old man. I have experienced that before in spiritual teachers that when they are teaching some strength is manifested that is not there in everyday life.

His responses to people varied greatly according to what he was seeing in people. In some cases, he acknowledged and affirmed their experiences: in other cases, he was more philosophical; in others, he just told people to go and sit in Nature.

That to me explains many of the contradictions one sees in Scripture, whether Buddhist or Christian. I can imagine how the things people were told were collected into one Canon.

I could go about my admittedly unstressful business, have conversations and still behind all of that still feel that "well of silence".

After a few weeks of attending satsang, I decided to do a 6-day return trek to Pindari Glacier in the Indian Himalaya.

I did the whole thing on my own and repulsed the aggressive efforts of a local to carry my luggage and instead do what we do in New Zealand - carried our own pack.

I met a pretty awful Swiss couple, who were loud and judgemental, I decided to walk by myself in silence and thereby saw many wondrous things such as lemur monkeys in the jungle. This eluded my Swiss friends because they were constantly chatting, mostly complaining about things like the increase in the price of tea.

They were also engaged in some fairly underhand dealing with their Indian porter which involved him getting them some ganja in return for the promise of a pair of running shoes at the end of the trek.

I recall that on one occasion the kitchen where the porters always slept, was overfull and he had nowhere to sleep. In true European colonial behaviour, the Swiss couple refused to help. After it became clear he was not going to sleep a wink between two chairs, helped as best I could by topping and tailing with him on the bed

I can no longer remember the details but, they betrayed him by not keeping their end of the agreement and he did not get his running shoes.

This had a good outcome for me as I travelled on the return bus with him. Thanks to my small kindness he took me back to his village, where he introduced me to his family, something I took as a huge compliment and privilege.

Months later, back in New Zealand, I received a letter from him.

After returning to Lucknow, I made the long trip down by train, from there to Madras (that has since been renamed Chennai). It was a very wet season there was a lot of flooding. I travelled from Madras to Tiruvannamalai, home to the Ramana Ashram. The ashram accommodation was overfilled, so I found a room outside the ashram that I could rent.

Living outside the ashram I met some interesting people. One significant person I recall was a Finnish woman, Kirsty, who was living in a mud hut, as a sanyasi.

She took me to see some of the disciples of Sri Ramana Maharshi who were still alive at the time including "Verandah Swami", who true to his name lived on a verandah and gave silent darshan, in hindsight perhaps, because he had dementia.

I travelled back to Madras and booked into the Broadlands Hotel, where I had stayed on my first trip. It was an amazing, rambling old hotel in an old part of the city. I recall telling an elderly porter that I had been at the Ramana, only for him to do a deep bow and tell me I was holy.

Only in India!

I took the train out to the airport to meet Pam off the plane from Singapore, which arrived in the middle of the night.

I remember us walking through the water to cross the road and eating in the Maharajah restaurant round the corner with the South Indian food, which we loved.

After a couple of nights at Broadlands and some exploring Madras, we took the bus back to Tiruvannamalai where we stayed in the room I had rented. Everything close to the coast on the way there was in flood, but not Tiruvannamalai, which was inland.

When Pam and I visited the ashram for the first time, Pam had an emotional reaction and was physically sick under a tree on the ashram grounds. All the locals were very concerned and one lady, a doctor, gave Pam a course of antibiotics. Both of us believe this was of an emotional, or, perhaps, of a spiritual nature, with Pam feeling overwhelmed, for Pam recovered very quickly.

Says Pam:

“In hindsight, I really wonder whether I wasn't facing some karma of my own. A lot. A lot changed me as a result of this time in India.”

I remember us walking on the mountain, Arunachala, where we found the Virupaksha cave where I had meditated on my first visit in 1987. That was one of the caves where Sri Ramana Maharshi had lived and meditated, almost a century before. I recall stories that said that people who entered the cave had one of two possible reactions: either they could not get out quickly enough (it was admittedly very hot there); or they felt great calm, if not bliss, and did not want to leave.

I was in the latter category.

The other thing we both recall is our experience circumambulating Arunachala, which is a tradition for pilgrims.

I would like to focus a little on Pam’s experiences.

"I had some experiences that I can't explain as anything except Grace or being in the presence of a Consciousness that was beyond the physical body that I inhabit.

"I remember walking on the mountainside on one occasion. It happened once before. I had this overwhelming scent of roses; there were no roses. But it was something that I've since read about in the yoga sutras; It's an acknowledged phenomenon".... It felt like a connection with a divine presence"

Pam associated this with Sai Baba.

I kind of linked in my mind to Sai Baba for some reason….At the time when we were staying there. I was very immersed and reading about Sai Baba. And for all his faults, he obviously also had tremendous power of some sort. I had it several times while I was there

"When I was in Pune at the end of 1987, I got very ill and I had giardia for several weeks of my time there I ended up pretty much having to do a retreat in my lovely little room at the Catholic, Christa Prema Seva Ashram, where the nuns would bring me rice and yogurt and bananas every day.

"Over that time, I became deeply immersed in a book about the British Christian sanyasi, Swami Abhishiktananda.

"A lot changed me as a result of this time in India. I was deeply inspired by him and I was also aware that the ashram where I was staying with some of the other yoga students at the Iyengar Institute had been a very significant place for people on spiritual pilgrimages to stop over.

Interestingly, Swami Abhshiktananda mentioned a meeting with Poonja-ji;

"Multiple contacts with prominent saints such as Sri Ramana Maharshi, Sri Gnanananda Giri and Sri H.W.L. Poonja, led him to profound advaitic experience as well as to final recognition of the truth of advaita during the last years of his life."

Pam continues:

"When I went back to Tiruvannamalai with you, I think it happened again; I sort of dipped back into what I experienced in Pune. It was such a deep quietness, at Arunachala. It was it was amazing"

She goes on:

“(These experiences were) very profound and made it possible for me to have a long-term, satisfying and meaningful relationship with you, because I could never have before.

We then returned to Madras where we explored a temple, the Theosophical Society and the Krishnamurti Foundation. We also visited Mr Desikachar at the Krishamacharya Yoga Mandiram. He said: “So, you've been to Arunachala?!" and bowed to us.

In Lucknow, we found accommodation at the same house I had stayed in just before leaving for Madras with my friend Ron. One of the people we met with and liked was a Jamaican Englishman, Tony Moon. When we returned to New Zealand and received a letter from him. Years later, when I saw videos on the internet with Mooji, I realised he was our Tony. He has become famous as one of the major teachers in the Ramana - Poonja-ji lineage.

We used to have a rest after lunch in our room (I remember how cold it was). One day Pam asked me to go through Self-inquiry.

This part really is Pam's to tell.

"You just keep asking me the question "Who am I? Who am I?" I remember at a certain point just saying, "Oh my God, God" I was not separate."

I remember that we did not have lunch at satsang but went to an upstairs Indian restaurant in a nearby marketplace. We both remember a sweet shop and a shop that had big sacks of grains and sold spices.

“Everything just fell away. I fell into this deep well of silence, and I couldn't say bliss, it was Everything just stopped …. I just felt so, so graced to have that experience and I knew when I went back to the ashram the next day that something really major had changed, and I thought that even the attitude of some of the other people towards me had changed was obvious to them"

One satsang, Pam sent Papa-ji a letter asking "How can I do my work in the world and abide in the Self?" His response was something along the lines of "Do your work but keep a secret lover"

Towards the end of our stay, Pam stayed in Lucknow and continued attending satsang while I took a side trip, a pilgrimage to Sravasti, a Buddhist holy place. Sravasti (or, Sāvatthī) in Pali), was home to the Jeta Grove where the Buddha gave most of his sermons. It was a special experience dwelling in Silence and being in the very place where the Buddha had delivered his sermons 2500 years ago

I have to say a word about the "scene" around Poonja-ji. While Papa-ji was the real deal we had a different feeling about some of the community. There was certainly the feeling of a Praetorian guard around Papaji. Many of the people came from Pune Osho ashram so it felt like a lot of hippies, having lost him about 3 years later had come to Lucknow for their next experience.

We returned home through Singapore where we stayed with the in-laws of Pam's brother, John.

Whilst in Lucknow I witnessed several things that could be described as small miracles. We experienced our own experience in Singapore that felt more like Grace than "coincidence "

“We were at the airport. We're just lining up to go through to the departure lounge. For some reason, an official approached us and took us out of the queue and told us to follow him. We were taken out of the queue and escorted into the departure lounge.

"We didn't have to wait in the queue.

"These were just one of those simple little things that were sort of quite magic that seemed to sort of happen"

Indeed.

We both had experiences that have changed our lives. A lot of that conditioning Pam had from her earlier life just fell away.

It has stayed that way. We have been able to live a pretty harmonious life together in the last, almost 30 years. Life certainly has had its challenges and hasn't always had that magic feel we experienced in Lucknow, but neither of us has ever contemplated walking out on the other.

When we returned home we were met at the airport by Maija and Sammy.

Sammy was the happiest dog when he was living with Pam and Gwendoline in the first period I was away but he must have missed us terribly; he seemed depressed and withdrawn; but I came to recognise that he was just old.

A couple of months after we returned, on a walk, he weaved onto the road in front of an oncoming car.

Sadly, he would not accompany us into the next stage of our lives

This is the 1993 documentary that stimulated me going to see Poonjaji

PAPAJI - Call Off The Search (Full Documentary)

This documentary, shot and produced in Lucknow in 1993, includes interviews with Papaji along with rare footage of Sri Ramana Maharshi. There are also testimonials from some of the many people who have attained freedom through Papaji's presence and grace. Call off the Search captures Papaji beautifully, as he discusses the nature of enlightenment and the impediments, which seem to obscure it. His message is clear, "We already are That for which we are seeking."