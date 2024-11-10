Lots of contradictory messages

2) In case you're wondering, he's all for continuing the disastrous Biden/Harris policy of the proxy war with Russia through Ukraine: https://www.al.com/news/2024/04/mike-rogers-some-ignorant-members-in-house-gop-oppose-ukraine-funding.html…

Mike Rogers: 'Some ignorant members' in House GOP oppose Ukraine funding

3) He attacked the Biden/Harris Administration for not supporting Israel enough (with our money): https://armedservices.house.gov/news/press-releases/rogers-biden-must-make-it-clear-us-stands-israel…

ROGERS: BIDEN MUST MAKE IT CLEAR THE U.S. STANDS WITH ISRAEL

4) He wants to go to war with Iran (another issue in which he is identical to the current disastrous Biden/Harris Administration): https://armedservices.house.gov/news/press-releases/rogers-statement-reports-biden-reviving-nuclear-deal-iran…

ROGERS STATEMENT ON REPORTS BIDEN REVIVING NUCLEAR DEAL WITH IRAN

5) He wants to confront China, just like the Biden/Harris Administration: https://www.al.com/news/2024/01/mike-rogers-un-should-focus-on-china-not-alabamas-humane-method-of-execution.html…

Mike Rogers: UN should focus on China, not Alabama's 'humane method of execution'

6) So why did Americans bother to vote for Donald Trump if they just end up with another four terrible years of Biden/Harris foreign and defense policy?

Donald Trump’s team appeared to be quietly distancing itself from Robert F Kennedy Jr in the immediate aftermath of the election amid speculation that the former presidential candidate could be handed control of US public health agencies.

Advisers to the president-elect questioned whether Mr Kennedy, a vaccine sceptic who has also been the subject of a series of bizarre stories involving animals, would make it through a security check for a cabinet position.

It raises questions about what role, if any, Mr Kennedy would be given in the Trump administration, as the Republican’s transition team sets about filling thousands of federal posts for his return to the White House.

Mr Kennedy had previously said that Mr Trump had “promised” him control of the Department of Health and Human Services and public health agencies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

However, there is disquiet in the Trump team about media attention on the former independent candidate after he was pressed in a post-election interview with NBC about his vaccine scepticism

President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be asked to join his administration.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump posted on social media. "I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our country."

Trump has promised to never allow the creation of Central Bank Digital Currency to protect people from government tyranny.

