The following article by Brother Nathaniel could be seen as “anti-semitic disinformation”.

Putin’s Purge Of The Rothschild Money Changers

WHEN PUTIN WAS ELECTED PRESIDENT of Russia in 2000, Russia was bankrupt.

The nation owed $16.6 billion to the Rothschild-run International Monetary Fund while its foreign debt to the Rothschild-controlled Paris & London Club Of Creditors was over 36 billion dollars.

But Putin took advantage of the current boom in world oil prices by redirecting a portion of the profits of Russia’s largest oil producer Gazprom so as to pay off the country’s debt. The continual surge in oil prices greatly accelerated Russia’s capacity to restore financial sovereignty.

By 2006 Putin had paid off Russia’s debt to the Rothschilds. Russia’s financial dependence on the Jewish financiers was now over. Putin could then establish what became his Russian Unity Party’s 2007 campaign slogan: Putin’s Plan Means Victory For Russia! This slogan continues to make the New World Order Jews very nervous…Here.

PUTIN WINS THE BATTLE FOR OIL OVER THE ROTHSCHILDS

ROTHSCHILD AGENT MIKHAIL KHORDORKOVSKY, a Russian Jew, gained his fortune along with many other Jewish oligarchs, by exploiting the Yeltsin era’s privatizations. With the backing of Jacob Rothschild, Khordorkovsky started the bank Menatep Banking Group just prior to the fall of communism in 1990. The Menatep Banking Group is associated with the Rothschild-Soros Carlyle Group Here.

In 1995, Khordorkovsky bought Yukos Oil for $350 million. He became one of the world’s richest men with a personal worth of at least $1 billion. In October of 2003 Khordorkovsky was arrested for embezzlement.

As most wealthy Jews who use their financial power to subvert their host nation, Khordorkovsky set himself up as a critic of Putin’s efforts to unite Russia politically, culturally, and spiritually. Khordorkovsky spent millions of dollars to overthrow Putin by funding “democratic reforming parties” by which Jews take control of their host nation.

THE ROTHSCHILDS & THEIR RUSSIAN JEWISH AGENT

THAT THE ROTHSCHILDS WERE BEHIND Khordorkovsky’s acquisition of Menatep Banking & Yukos Oil is proven by the following:

* In February of 2004, right after Khordorkovsky’s arrest, Khordorkovsky’s Menatep Bank was revealed to be operating out of the Isle of Man, a UK offshore tax haven. At this time, Menatep offered Yukos shares to Putin in exchange for Khordorkovsky’s freedom. But Putin did not need to wheel & deal with the Jewish financiers. Putin simply nationalized Yukos Oil shortly after the Menatep offer.

* The British press reported that Khordorkovsky’s shares in Yukos Oil were passed to Jacob Rothschild just prior to Khordorkovsky’s arrest.

* But Menatep denied that Jacob Rothschild had any power in the Group. Their statement declared that Jacob Rothschild had close links with Menatep only through the Open Russia Foundation whose trustee membership included Henry Kissinger. But Menatep failed to mention that the Open Russia Foundation was founded by Yukos Oil Here.

PUTIN’S PLAN TO UNITE RUSSIA UNDER CHRISTIANITY

JEWS DESPISE a nation committed to Christianity. Vladimir Putin, now in full control of Russia as Prime Minister, wishes to build a strong Christian nation. In a televised Christmas message on January 7 2008 Putin said:

— “The Russian Orthodox Church contributes to the promotion of moral values in society. One should not completely draw a line between the culture and the church. Of course by law in our country the church is separate from the state. But in the soul and the history of our people it’s all together. It always has been and always will be.” — Here.

Indeed, Putin aspires to unite the state of Russia with the Orthodox Church. A debt-free nation fused with a strong Christian ethic is what the Rothschilds & all Jews fear most…

The problem is it is also shown to be true because of an interview with the person involved, Mikhail Khodorkovsky

Fugitive oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky* in an interview with Dudu* named the British "protector" of Yukos. It turned out to be none other than the late Lord Jacob Rothschild. The fugitive oligarch even smiled at the end

The "protector" of one of Russia's largest oil companies YUKOS was the British billionaire Lord Jacob Rothschild. His name was "declassified" by the fugitive oligarch and former Yukos owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky* in an interview with blogger Yuri Dudu*. In the end, the oligarch hiding abroad even smiled.

As Khodorkovsky himself explained, a "protector" is one who must make a decision on transferring a controlling stake to a new owner if it seems to him that someone is putting pressure on the old one. Therefore, the position of "protector" should be held by a completely independent and absolutely trusted person.

And somehow it turned out that Yukos considered not just anyone to be an "independent and trusted person", but a representative of the British aristocracy, whose name is associated with many conspiracy theories. Thus, any decisions that Rothschild might find suspicious were simply cut off.

Exactly what is considered to be a conspiracy theory, which was made to laugh at, turns out to be the pure truth in the end. Rothschild commanded YUKOS shareholders,

- comments on Mikhail Khodorkovsky's confession* Andrei Perla, a political observer of Tsargrad.

He notes that previously, it was customary to laugh and label a "conspiracy theorist" only for one mention of the name Rodschild. And now it turns out that everything that was said about the foreign robbery of Russia in the 90s is true. Everything that was said about the work of the then "oligarchs" to the West is true.

Now, it turns out, they can admit it.,

- Andrey Perla points out.

It is worth noting that the aforementioned British "protector" Jacob Rothschild died on February 26, 2024. It is possible that the "secrecy stamp" on his name and role in the YUKOS company was removed precisely for this reason.

Khodorkovsky* can't help but smile when talking about the British "protector" Rothschild. Photo: screenshot from Dudya's video*

* Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Yuri Dud - entered by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation in the register of individuals performing the function of a foreign agent.

Source: https://tsargrad.tv

From Robin Monotti

Did you know that Yukos, the oil company that produced 20% of Russia’s gas, was controlled by Jacob Rothschild? Then Putin returned to Russia the gas in Jacob Rothschild's control. I'm sure this snippet of real history has no bearing on the drive to WW3!

The evidence, however, was always there

The Sunday Times can identify Lord (Jacob) Rothschild as the secret holder of the large stake in Yukos that was previously controlled by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the oil company’s chairman.

Rothschild, 67, now controls the voting rights on a stake in Yukos worth almost £8 billion. This places him at the centre of a dispute with the Russian state. It is widely believed that the charges being brought against Khodorkovsky are a response to his political ambitions to succeed Vladimir Putin as Russia’s president.

This story is told by an Israeli filmmaker in an excellent documentary that to this day survives on You Tube

The Rise of Putin and The Fall of The Russian-Jewish Oligarchs

This documentary outlines the rise and fall of the Russian-Jewish oligarchs after the fall of the Soviet Union.

The reason why this period in history is important is because it delivered to us and into the political arena, Vladimir Putin, the now Russian President, and the antidote to President Obama who's serving on behalf of Zionist Jewry and their total control of the United States of America.

Had this not taken place, the world we live in would now have been very different with possibly more wars and conflicts and we would be further in the grip of International Jewry.

President Vladimir Putin is truly remarkable because he, and he alone, thwarted Zionist Jewry and the U.S. puppet president Obama in their attempt to overthrow the Syrian government thus changing the geopolitical climate in the Middle East in favor of Israel, as was Iraq, and allowing for a future invasion of Iran.

One need only to look at the countries and presidents the U.S. boycotts and criticizes to figure out who Zionist Jewry are targeting and then everything will fall into place.

Putin has been compared to Hitler for a variety of reasons, one because he won't allow the West to meddle in Russian affairs and try to change the political and social climate through "democratic revolutions" or challenging authority through "human right campaigns" aimed at legalizing homosexual Gay Pride parades which outrage the people, but mostly because he revived his country out of the rubble that Jewish Bolshevism created, which even Putin himself admits was Jewish: