The City of London Is Preparing for the Biggest Financial Bloodbath in Decades

A high-level figure from the City of London @LordBelgrave just broke silence.



The City Of London isn’t just a financial district. It’s a separate jurisdiction, with its own police and military system, effectively a country of its own at the center of London, controlled by an elite global network that no government fully oversees… and it runs global finance.



This man has sat in the closed-door meetings for decades.

Every time he quietly shared what was discussed behind those doors, it eventually played out exactly as he said.



Look at his previous post. He laid out the exact sequence:



Oil turmoil → Yen carry trade unwind → liquidity crisis → systemic event.



He had even posted the Euro sign with Japanese yen. Today, Washington has stepped in hard, dumping euros to buy yen, coordinating with the Bank of Japan, while Japan (and others) dump dollars.



It’s happening in real time.



His latest image.. two swans, both bleeding is the clearest signal yet:



THE CITY OF LONDON IS PREPARING FOR A FULL BLOODBATH.



The pressure is so extreme they’re intervening to stop the cascade.



The elites already know. They’re positioned.



The bloodbath is no longer a theory.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ The Fiat Era is nearing its implosion.

SOURCE