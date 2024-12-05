The central city of Hama has been surrounded by jihadist forces

The Syrian army has announced its withdrawal from the central city of Hama after fierce fighting with Islamist militants.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces said that over the past few days, the nation’s troops have “fought fierce battles” to repel and thwart the “violent and successive” attacks launched by the jihadists.

However, the intensification of the fighting and the rising death toll have prompted the army to redeploy and reposition its units, the statement read.

The decision was made in order “to preserve the lives of civilians” and not to involve them in battles, it stressed.

Damascus also said that the militants suffered “heavy losses” in their ranks during the fight.

The army confirmed that it “will continue to carry out its national duty in reclaiming the areas entered by terrorist organizations.”

Hama is strategically located in central Syria, about 200km from the capital Damascus; it is also approximately 50km of the city of Homs.

The fighting around Hama has been particularly fierce, according to media reports, since the Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) and its allies launched a large-scale surprise attack in the northwestern part of the country last week.

Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham, which translates as “Organization for the Liberation of the Levant” and is commonly known as HTS, is considered a terrorist organization by Syria, Russia, Iran, the US, and other countries.

The insurgents have pushed back government forces and captured significant chunks of territory in Aleppo and Idlib provinces. Aleppo, which is the second-largest city in the country, had been under Syrian government control since 2016.

Last week’s Islamist attack was the first major clash between jihadist and Syrian government forces since March 2020, when Russia and Türkiye brokered a ceasefire in the country.

Moscow said on Wednesday that Russia, Iran and Türkiye were in “close contact” over the escalation in Syria.

Moscow intervened in the Syrian conflict in 2015, helping to inflict heavy defeats on numerous terrorist groups, most notably al-Nusra and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). Russia maintains a significant military presence in the country and has military bases in Hmeimim and Tartus.

Human Rights Watch warned on Wednesday that the fierce fighting in Syria between the government forces and jihadists “raises concerns that civilians face a real risk of serious abuses.”

Israeli intelligence officials have been startled by a faster-than-expected collapse of the Syrian army's defense lines over the last 24 hours, two senior Israeli officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The rapid advance of the rebels — who captured the city of Hama on Thursday, days after taking Aleppo — could precipitate a collapse of the Syrian Army. One of the senior Israeli officials said the fall of Damascus now seems more plausible than it had until very recently.

A U.S. official agreed that the Syrian Army's defensive lines are rapidly collapsing. "The Syrian military forces are not really fighting," the official told Axios.

"We don't think the regime is in immediate danger, but this is the biggest challenge for the Assad regime in the last decade."

Israel, Egypt and Jordan have all expressed concern to the U.S. in recent days about the developments in Syria and the potential for a dramatic shift inside the country, the U.S. official said.

Behind the scenes: Israeli officials said several urgent consultations were held inside the Israel Defense Forces on Thursday in light of the rapid advances by the rebels.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz held a meeting with the IDF senior leadership about the developments in Syria.

The Israeli security cabinet meeting on Thursday night is expected to focus largely on the situation in Syria, Israeli officials say.

The U.S. official said that Israel had expressed concern to Washington about a takeover of Syria by radical Islamic elements on the one hand, or an alternative scenario in which additional Iranian forces enter the country and increase Tehran's influence.

Between the lines: Iran and Hezbollah have been crucial to helping Assad retain power through 13 years of civil war. During that time, Israel has conducted repeated strikes to push pro-Iranian forces back from its borders.

But while a defeat of Assad would also be a strategic defeat for Iran, it could pose significant security challenges of its own for Israel given the constellation of Islamist forces involved in the rebel offensive.

