Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
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"He who has ears to hear, let him hear" Matthew 11:15 comes to mind here. God commands a believer to "know the signs of the time" and this is one of them. Granted MBS is an autocrat buy still the Yemen bombing is a puzzling "own goal". It is utterly against MBS interests for a political non-entity. If Zion Don supported this he has just tanked what little legacy he has left. American addmited casualties are also laughably low. Anyone who has watched these strikes sees fields of destruction everywhere.

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