TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES:

Welcome. This is James Corbett of The Corbett Report with your altogether ridiculously named Sunday Update for Friday, October 30, 2026.

And now for the real news.

Billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the Dutch government and 13 other defendants failed to appear in court last week to attend a substantive merits hearing in a landmark civil case in the Netherlands. The gaggle of globalists are accused of engaging in a conspiracy to deliberately inflict harm on the world during the COVID-19 scamdemic through the deployment of bioweapon clot shots masquerading as COVID “vaccines.”

PETER W. H. STASSEN: As implementers of the COVID-19: The Great Reset project, the defendants have deliberately and unlawfully misled my clients with the aim of having them receive a COVID-19 injection—an injection that qualifies as a biological weapon, or at the very least cannot be distinguished from one. The evidence supporting this assertion is on the records in these proceedings. SOURCE: The Narrative On Trial | Full Oral Plea | English Language Version SASHA LATYPOVA: In my expert opinion, the COVID-19 mRNA injections are not medicinal products in a legal sense, and the appropriate classification is that of a medical countermeasure deployed under militarized biodefense laws and rules. So we can say that this is a biochemical substance that is legally and functionally indistinguishable from a potential biochemical weapon. They’re built on a technology platform that is formally recognized as a dual use and therefore weaponizable. SOURCE: The Narrative On Trial | Full Oral Plea | English Language Version JOSEPH SANSONE: Dr. [Francis] Boyle’s analysis proceeds from the technical facts to a legal conclusion. The technical issues are that the mRNA payload, the lipid nanoparticle delivery system, the origin of the payload and the biological effects of the injections, you know, obviously, are causing harm. And the legal issue is whether that payload and delivery system was designed and deployed for peaceful medical purposes or as a biological weapon. Dr. Boyle’s expert legal opinion is that they were deployed as a biological weapon prohibited under the Biological Weapons Convention and the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, which he lobbied for and drafted. So, Dr. Boyle’s legal opinion is not just an expert legal opinion. It is in fact a demonstration of legislative intent. SOURCE: The Narrative On Trial | Full Oral Plea | English Language Version

The case, brought by seven anonymous individuals who were injured by Pfizer’s mRNA injections—two of whom have died of their injuries since the case was first brought—is a civil case suing the defendants for their tortious conduct. Although this is not a criminal prosecution and will result in no prison sentence for any of the defendants, the lawyer arguing the case and the claimants’ expert witnesses are seeking to prove in court that there was a conspiracy to deploy bioweapons on the global population during the scamdemic, and that this deliberate plot resulted in demonstrable harm to the defendants and, by implication, to Pfizer’s victims around the world.

In 2024, Gates attempted to remove himself from the case, arguing that the Dutch court did not have jurisdiction over him. That appeal was rejected, with the court citing the Epstein associate and involuntary sterilization enthusiast‘s many public appearances advocating for COVID vaccination, as well as his documented ties to the World Economic Forum and the Great Reset project, as evidence that he is part of the group identified in the suit, and thus that the court does have jurisdiction to hear the case against him.

GATES: We’re gonna have this intermediate period of opening up, and it won’t be normal until we get an amazing vaccine to the entire world. SOURCE: Watch CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on the coronavirus pandemic and his work toward a vaccine GATES: And then the final solution—which is a year or two years off—is the vaccine. So we’ve got to go full-speed ahead on all three fronts. COLBERT: Just to head off the conspiracy theorists, maybe we shouldn’t call the vaccine “the final solution.” GATES: Good point. COLBERT: Maybe just “the best solution.” [GATES LAUGHS] SOURCE: Bill Gates: Global Innovation Is The Key To Achieving A Return To Normal

The merits hearing held last week was not attended by a single defendant. In their stead, the defendants sent their team of attorneys, who spent their time ignoring the facts of the case and attempting to impugn the claimants’ witnesses.

The judges will now weigh the merits of the case and could issue a written judgment as early as December 9th.

PETER W. H. STASSEN: So now this court has a very important role to play: it should choose its side. Let us see if it’s at [sic] the side of the people or at the side of the executors of the COVID-19 project. I really hope—and that’s also why I’m a lawyer, why I’m an attorney—that I can, on behalf of my clients, which [sic] have the courage to do this litigation, that we can have a court address what’s really, really going on. SOURCE: Press conference 1:30 PM ET · after the Leeuwarden hearing vs Gates, Bourla & the Dutch State

In related legal news, a federal appeals court in the United States has thrown out a lawsuit against former US President Joe Biden and a team of Pfizer executives by journalist Alex Berenson.

The suit accused the pharma executives of conspiring with the Biden administration to pressure Twitter to censor Berenson’s account because of his opposition to Pfizer’s death jabs. The second circuit ruled that a lower court was right to throw out Berenson’s suit because he had agreed to Twitter’s terms of service, which stipulate that the platform “may suspend or terminate your account or cease providing you with all or part of the Services at any time for any or no reason.”

Asked why any person—let alone any journalist—would agree to let Twitter, a third-party middleman, interfere with their ability to communicate their message to the public, Corbett Report founder James Corbett said “Beats the f@*! out of me. All y’all are crazy for using Twitter in the first place. RSS for the win, yo,” before throwing up a series of increasingly baffling gang signs.

Finally this week, the Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear the Canadian government’s appeal of two lower courts’ rulings that its use of the Emergencies Act in February 2022 to deal with the Freedom Convoy protests was not justified.

The case revolves around the Canadian government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act—a statute granting extraordinary temporary measures to the government to wield emergency powers during times of insurrection or invasion—to combat a group of peaceful protesters who had gathered in Ottawa to honk their horns, sing “O, Canada,” and let their children play in bouncy castles.

In January 2024, a federal court ruled that the invocation of the Emergencies Act was not justified, a decision that was upheld by a federal appeals court earlier this year.

The extraordinary measures were used to target peaceful Canadian citizens engaged in peaceful protest of the Canadian government’s draconian and coercive COVID vaccination mandates. As Reclaim the Net notes, the federal appeals court noted the egregious nature of the government’s actions, including its order to freeze the bank accounts of those participating in the protests:

“The most egregious problem with the Economic Order, in our view, is that personal banking information belonging to individuals who were suspected of having committed offenses under the Regulations could be shared with the RCMP and CSIS without a warrant or any form of prior authorization,” the Appeal Court ruling reads.

The Canadian government’s decision to continue appealing this ruling, and thus continuing to bring former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s sneering contempt for the Canadian public back into the spotlight, is baffling. But, on that note, here is former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau demonstrating his sneering contempt for the Canadian public:

EVA CHIPIUK: A number of people have testified in this inquiry referencing your widely published comments calling the unvaccinated “racists” and “misogynists,” and we have heard testimony in this inquiry about how some of your officials wanted to label protesters as terrorists. Would you agree with me that one of the most important roles of a prime minister is to unite Canadians and not divide them by engaging in name calling? JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Uh, I did not call people who were unvaccinated names. SOURCE: Day 31 – Chipiuk cross-examines Trudeau TRUDEAU: The small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa, who are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing [sic], do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other, who know that following the science and stepping up to protect each other is the best way to continue to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values, as a country. [sick] SOURCE: Trudeau says “fringe minority” in trucker convoy with “unacceptable views” don’t represent Canadians

As of press time, it’s unclear whether the former Prime Minister and disgraced blackface enthusiast will be personally involved helping the Canadian government with their appeal, or whether he’ll be too busy with his new role as Katy Perry’s backup dancer.

And that’s the news you won’t see anywhere else.

For more insight, analysis, enlightenment and kick-ass journalism, become a member of The Corbett Report at corbettreport.com.

The Truth on Trial | Ickonic Special with Gareth Icke

History was made in the Netherlands on Thursday 22nd October when a case was brought against some of the dark minds behind the Covid vaccine. Bill Gates, Mark Rutte (Former Dutch Prime Minister) and Dr. Albert Bourla (CEO of Pfizer) were represented in court by their lawyers to defend their involvement in the rollout of the Covid Jabs. They're being held personally responsible for the damage and devastation those jabs have caused millions around the world.



Gareth travelled to the trial and covered the event for ickonic.com.

