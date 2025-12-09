.

Two Argentine scientists, Lorena Diblasi and Marcela Sangorrín, report before the Honourable Chamber of Deputies of the Argentine Nation in a scientific symposium formed by several professionals in the field, having found heavy metals and graphene in nanoparticles in the vaccines originating from pharmaceutical corporations linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scientific Athenaeum: What Do COVID-19 Vaccines Really Contain?

Abstract



The experimental vaccines supposedly invented to combat COVID-19 were coercively

forced upon the global population beginning late in 2020. They have precipitated

innumerable and varied disease conditions ranging from mild to lethal. This increase in health disorders and sudden deaths began to manifest concomitantly with the number of people inoculated and doses administered per person. By the end of 2023, 24 undeclared chemical elements had been detected by Scanning Electron Microscopy Coupled with Energy-Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (SEM-EDX), in the COVID-19 vaccines of the different brands, by various research groups from different countries around the world. In this paper, we report laboratory results from high precision Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) that confirm and expand previous results by SEM-EDX. To this end, the contents of vials from different lots of the brands AstraZeneca/Oxford, CanSino Biologics, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm, Moderna and Sputnik V were analyzed.



Among the undeclared chemical elements were detected 11 of the 15 cytotoxic lanthanides used in electronic devices and optogenetics. In addition, among the undeclared elements were all 11 of the heavy metals: chromium was found in 100% of the samples; arsenic 82%; nickel 59%; cobalt and copper 47%; tin 35%; cadmium, lead and manganese in 18%; and mercury in 6%. A total of 55 undeclared chemical elements were found and quantified with International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research 3(2) October 11, 2024 | Page 1368

ICP-MS. Combining these findings with results from SEM-EDX, altogether 62 undeclared chemical elements have been found in the various products. In all brands, we found boron, calcium, titanium, aluminum, arsenic, nickel, chromium, copper, gallium, strontium, niobium, molybdenum, barium and hafnium. With ICP-MS, we found that the content of the samples is heterogeneous, the elemental composition varies in different aliquots extracted from the same vial.

The Argentine National Council for Scientific and Technical Research, CONICET, has initiated an administrative investigation against researchers Marcela Sangorrín and Lorena Diblasi, who work within the institution.

These researchers analyzed COVID-19 vaccines, but their studies were conducted independently, with community support.



As of August 2025, CONICET is accusing them of conducting a fraudulent study that is a danger to society because it “spreads fear” about vaccines that “save lives.”



The dean of the Faculty of Exact Sciences at the University of Buenos Aires, Dr. Guillermo Durán, took this study and sent it to two chemists, Dr. Alejandro Leciñana and Dr. Roberto Etchenique, for a theoretical analysis. These chemists concluded that all these undeclared chemical elements could not have been found in the formulations simply because the manufacturer did not declare them. They claim it could be due to contamination or improper handling of the equipment.



However, these practical studies were carried out at ICYTAC, a CONICET institute. The researchers used this service and sent the samples to this institute for analysis. They didn’t even perform the analysis with their own hands; they paid a third party to do it. This means the institution is now questioning its own researchers.



Despite this, the reprisals are only against researchers Lorena de Diblasi and Marcela Sangorrín.



This study was submitted to CONICET by the researchers themselves in September 2024 so that CONICET could take appropriate measures, specifically to officially analyze these substances. However, this did not happen. As of today, no institution or government in the world has taken the time to officially conduct these analyses. Only they have done so.



Please share this information because we are facing a monster controlled by supranational powers that are trying to silence this amazing research work carried out by these two Argentine scientists, who have shown that COVID vaccines contain 55 undeclared chemical elements from the periodic table, some of which are radioactive.

