Following my reflections from yesterday…

Reflections on the Russell Brand case Robin Westenra · Oct 21 In the midst of what I can only describe as the World going to Hell in a handbasket I have been reflecting on the Russell Brand rape case. Read full story

…I thought the following was useful to consider

The Behaviour Pattern Nobody’s Noticing With Russell Brand

In the latest celebrity news, Russell Brand appeared on Piers Morgan and opened a Bible. What followed was one of the clearest clinical signals I have seen in thirty years of working with behaviour change.



This is not about whether his faith is genuine. That is between him and whatever he found in that Bible. This is about what the behaviour pattern looks like from a clinical perspective, what it tells us about the difference between embedded identity change and performed identity change, and why audiences find these reinventions so compelling even when the gaps are visible.



I am a behavioural expert and executive coach. I have spent thirty years working with high performers on genuine identity change. In this video I am applying that clinical lens to one of the most publicly documented rebrands of the last decade.



What we are looking at: the distinction between embedded belief and performed belief, the parasocial feedback loop that reinforces a public figure's narrative regardless of its content, and the pattern of reframing accountability as persecution that appears across public life far more often than most people notice.



Russell Brand goes to trial this year. Whatever the outcome, the behaviour pattern existed before the allegations and it exists independently of them. That is what makes it worth examining.

Here is the original Channel 4 report that broke the story