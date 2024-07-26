This morning I scanned the news as usual and quite by accident I came across something on wildires that have destroyed much of Jasper in Alberta.

This was the first I saw on this:

Half of Canadian Town Jasper Destroyed!

The CBC seems to paying scant attention

358 of 1,113 structures destroyed, Jasper National Park says in social media post

More than 350 buildings in Jasper, Alta., were damaged by a massive wildfire that ripped through the mountain townsite Wednesday evening, Jasper National Park said on social media Friday.

Of the 1,113 total structures within the town, 358 were destroyed, Jasper National Park said in an update posted to Facebook.

"Most of our residents will have a home to return to. Some will not," Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland told reporters in Hinton, Alta., Friday. He said there is no timeline for residents to return.

"It will be a sad mix of people who have lost their home and their livelihoods … It's going to be difficult," Ireland said. "The pain that will be felt almost defies description."

This is the reality on the ground

Even climate activist, Paul Beckwith, seems to be asking questons

Beautiful Mountain Town of Jasper in Alberta Succumbs to Wildfire

A fire was encroaching on the beautiful mountain town of Jasper, Alberta and people were evacuated with 2 full days of advance notice.

The Canadian and Alberta Governments were impotent and ineffectual in responding to stop much of this town from being incinerated to dust.

What the hell?

This is a thoughtful video on the truth behind the headlines

THE TRUTH ABOUT THE JASPER FIRE THAT THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO SEE!!!

From 2018

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/jasper-national-park-research-fire-1.4612320

The Libs were warned that Jasper was a wildfire waiting to happen because of the pine beetle infestation. Why didn't they put a plan in place to protect that park?

THE BEAUTIFUL TOURIST TOWN OF JASPER IN CANADA BURNT BY GLOBALIST CREATED WILDFIRE

It is natural that people make comparisons with previous fires in California and Lahaina and raise directed energy weapons

DEWS ATTACK JASPER, ALBERTA, CANADA!!!