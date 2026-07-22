Please come from all over New Zealand ( and Australia) if you can, to support Barry Young on this crucial day in court, almost THREE years after he was so falsely arrested for simply putting out the TRUTH to New Zealanders.

In those three years, NO NAMES or medical information of Kiwis have been disclosed. No one’s private medical information has been compromised. It was all FULLY anonymised in terms of names of New Zealanders.

There was no crime.

But the government used that as their initial (lying) excuse to suppress the truths that Barry Young offered to his country.

He did all of this ONLY in order to prevent further unnecessary deaths of New Zealanders from the bioweapon shots.

He is a brave and honourable soul and he needs to be declared a Whistleblower under our legislation .

If he is not given Whistleblower Protection on July 28, then it means our Protected Disclosures Act has NO protections in it any more. The Act will be otiose.

..........

Footnote: The reason Barry Young could not trace back his own email, in his own system, is because the police uplifted ALL his computer equipment, at the time that 8 (EIGHT!) of them violently smashed into his home and arrested him- within days of our publishing the initial Barry Young Interview.

As the journalist who had put this story out, I was phoned by Barry’s partner Cathy, to tell me what was happening as the police swarmed their home.

I had already been viciously assaulted by a New Zealand policeman at the airport less than a year earlier, while working on another story -which involved Jacinda Ardern’s father and his role in forcing jabs on the Tokelau Islanders ( Tokelau is a New Zealand protectorate).

Hearing that Barry had been roughed up by the police brought up a significant level of PTSD from my own assault .

Friends immediately suggested going to a safe house in the bush to avoid a further police assault at my home. That seemed eminently sensible - and protected.

I add this only to highlight how brutal was the Ministry of ‘Health’ response, in seeking to cover up the truth in the Barry Young Data.

Both of us were deeply rattled by the massive police and Ministry of Health over reaction to our putting out the Truth.

Barry’s Data shows excess deaths, with temporal connection to the Ardern Government’s rollout of the bioweapon shots.

This is The People’s Data and it must now be put out TO the People of New Zealand, and shared around the world.

There is a reason that our governments- both sides of the political spectrum- do not want it out in the public domain.

It contains the proof that our governments and our ‘health’ bureaucrats so deeply fear.

It contains the Truth.